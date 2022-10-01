Blowout loss to TCU leaves OU with plenty to fix ahead of Texas showdown

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Brent Venables coaching era has shifted from the honeymoon period to crisis mode in just two quick weeks.

Back-to-back losses will do that, especially after getting routed 55-24 at TCU on Saturday afternoon.

After lackluster defensive performances against Kansas State and TCU in the first two games of the Big 12 season, there’s a deflating feel to the program. It’s the worst league loss since a 48-14 loss to Baylor in 2014.

Throw in multiple injuries that leave some key players in doubt for next week’s rivalry game against Texas and even optimistic fans wearing crimson and cream are likely concerned.

TCU ran around and through the Sooners all afternoon, much to the delight of a Frogs fan base that hasn’t celebrated a football win over OU in eight seasons. Remember when Katy Perry invited former quarterback Trevor Knight to call her during an ESPN College GameDay segment?

Now Oklahoma fans hope that this Fort Worth setback doesn’t send the program spiraling down like that season, when an 8-5 team never won consecutive games the rest of the season.

It’s one thing to focus on fixing the mental errors — and there were multiple mistakes — but it’s also the physical bruises that could be long-lasting.

Early in the second quarter, OU absorbed something awful when quarterback Dillon Gabriel took a targeting shot to his head by TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge. Gabriel was prone face down on the ground for minutes before being helped off the field. He wouldn’t return.

Venables said after the game that the quarterback was in concussion protocol. Oklahoma linebacker David Ugwoegbu called it a “cheap shot” which likely sums up the thoughts of Sooner Nation.

Billy Bowman, Wanya Morris and Theo Wease were injured in the road game.

Late in the contest, defensive back Damond Harmon — who drew the second start of his career — suffered a serious injury that resulted in him being carted off the field while strapped to a backboard.

The emotional toll on the team, which huddled around Harmon while he received care, is tough to measure.

The fixes aren’t going to come easy. OU’s offense had 16 possessions. Only four drives resulted in more than 20 yards, meaning that 12 possessions ended with 19 yards or less.

“That turnover on the first drive was a killer,” offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said, referring to Marvin Mims’ fumble after a catch. “It was the third play of the game … we had 10 drives in the first half and scored 17 points. That’s not the expectation of how we want to play.”

The defense allowed 13 chunk plays (six pass plays of 15-plus yards, seven run plays of 10-plus yards). Four touchdown plays by the Horned Frogs were for 62 yards or longer.

“Explosive plays,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “If you looked at it today, most of their scoring drives were three plays. Four plays. One play. This just can’t happen and we have to get it fixed.”

Venables will be charged with bringing this back together. But will the seven-day period between TCU and Texas be enough time?

“The formula for success and winning is the same thing it’s always been. Psyche can be a fragile thing. To me, they’re gonna respond how we respond, so we’ve got to be the example. Do like you do whether you won or whether you lost,” Venables said. “Again, have some accountability to everyone, take ownership, address the issues that were there, improve our fundamentals, make sure we’re putting them in schemes that are advantageous. Got to get guys to execute. That’s what coaches are supposed to do.”