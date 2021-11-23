Bill Self says Bedlam basketball's disappearance could be bigger than KU-Missouri separation

“Or it may be a situation that OU feels like we don’t have to do that right now/ The thing about playing, you really don’t like playing people who you have given an agenda on why they come at you, if that makes any sense at all.”

During the conference’s get-together last month, Oklahoma coach Porter Moser was asked about the future of Bedlam.

“(OSU coach) Mike (Boynton) is a friend of mine and we truly haven’t talked about it yet,” Moser said. “We’re both competitive. We both love college basketball. We both love what’s good about college basketball. I know those conversations will come.

“I love college rivalries. I love college basketball. Everything I’ve read and heard and watched — I’ve watched the Bedlam games — it’s a great rivalry.”

Boynton also weighed in on the subject during Big 12 Media Days.

“I expect (Oklahoma) to continue to be good. As far as it relates to the league, no one really cares what I think about that. I don’t really give it much thought. I’ve got a job to do to make sure Oklahoma State is as good as we can be. I don’t know if anybody is going to ask if I want to play them moving forward. If we do, we will. If they say no …,” Boynton said.

“Those decisions are going to be made way above me. I’ll do what the people in charge of the athletic department as a whole, (athletic director) Chad Weiberg, our president, Dr. (Kayse) Shrum, we’ll follow their orders and do what they think is best.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.