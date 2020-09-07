Bill Haisten: With various challenges, Lincoln Riley attempts to sustain the OU touchdown machine

Because of my own missteps, I’m not critical of the botched predictions of others – even in 2017, when an Austin writer predicted that Tom Herman’s first Texas team would win the Big 12, finish 12-1 and surge to the College Football Playoff.
The 2017 Longhorns opened with a home loss to Maryland and wound up 7-6.
For the sake of comparing an initial expectation to an ultimate reality, some predictions or rankings are interesting to revisit after the passage of some time.
I bet Athlon Sports editors would like to have a do-over on a June 2017 piece.
Published three weeks after Bob Stoops’ stunning retirement and Lincoln Riley’s promotion at OU was Athlon’s ranking of 22 offseason head-coaching hires in college football.
The headline: “Tom Herman ranks as the No. 1 coaching hire for 2017.”
“Herman is the right hire at the right time for Texas,” Athlon reported. “He will win big in Austin.”
Riley was at No. 6 on the Athlon list, trailing Herman, Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck (who was 13-1 during his final season at Western Michigan and 11-2 last season with the Gophers), Oregon’s Willie Taggart (who left the Ducks after one season and was fired at Florida State after 21 games), Purdue’s Jeff Brohm (whose three-season record is 17-21) and Baylor’s Matt Rhule (who took a broken program from an 11-loss finish in 2017 to an 11-win finish in 2019 and now coaches the Carolina Panthers).
At No. 11 on that list, by the way, was the 2019 national coach of the year – LSU’s Ed Orgeron.
The OU-Texas rivalry scoreboard includes this: since 2000, 13 Big 12 titles for OU and two for Texas. Centering the more recent scoreboard on Riley and Herman, there is an equally pronounced advantage in Norman.
While Riley is 36-6 with three Big 12 championships, two Heisman Trophy recipients and three College Football Playoff appearances, Herman’s record is 25-15.
Beyond victories and Heisman consideration, Riley has lapped the field on a storytelling statistic: offensive touchdowns.
With two quarterbacks who won the Heisman and another who finished second in the voting, Riley as the head coach has play-called the Sooners to the end zone on 239 occasions.
Riley was the No. 6 guy on the Athlon ranking, but he’s been the No. 1 touchdown-producer in college football. In 2017-19, while Riley celebrated 239 offensive touchdowns, Big 12 rivals weren’t close to that level of production. The next-best total was Oklahoma State’s 184. Texas had 152. Poor Kansas had 92.
Nationally, Riley and OU scored more touchdowns than Ohio State (234), Alabama (225) and LSU (181).
If not for the greatness of Joe Burrow, LSU wouldn’t be mentioned in this column. During the 2017 and 2018 seasons, the Tigers scored a combined total of 88 offensive touchdowns. During Burrow’s remarkable 2019 season, the LSU offense had 93 TDs.
In 2017-18, the Tigers totaled 34 touchdown passes. In 2019, Burrow had 60.
Riley got his 239 TDs while partnered with three different quarterbacks: Baker Mayfield in 2017, Kyler Murray in 2018 and Jalen Hurts in 2019.
With Saturday’s opener against Missouri State, there is the launching of Riley’s run with redshirt freshman QB Spencer Rattler.
For the first time since 2012, when he was the third-year offensive coordinator at East Carolina, Riley enters a season with a quarterback who never before has made a college start.
The volume of Riley touchdowns is impressive, and so is the balance. The Sooners scored 126 times on pass plays and 113 times with their run game.
Today, there is no CeeDee Lamb type of veteran, superstar presence in the receiving group. There are several highly regarded receivers who were heavily recruited, but they haven’t yet been consistent stars on Saturdays.
Riley goes to battle with a diminished backfield. His top ball-carrier, Kennedy Brooks, has opted out of playing this season. The current roster is lessened by suspensions. Over the weekend, it was reported that a significantly talented defensive lineman – Jalen Redmond – has decided not to play this season.
The value of a Missouri State type of opener is that Rattler and his teammates get lots of game-condition reps. Fans will enjoy seeing OU score 10 touchdowns against the Bears, but it’s critical for the Sooners to benefit from the experience – to become more polished and for Riley to identify go-to players and go-to plays.
The objective during a 10-touchdown exercise against Missouri State is to sharpen OU’s ability to score six or seven TDs against Kansas State on Sept. 26, at Iowa State on Oct. 3 and against Athlon’s erstwhile No. 1 coach – Herman – during the Oct. 10 OU-Texas showdown.
