Bill Haisten: With various challenges, Lincoln Riley attempts to sustain the OU touchdown machine

Because of my own missteps, I’m not critical of the botched predictions of others – even in 2017, when an Austin writer predicted that Tom Herman’s first Texas team would win the Big 12, finish 12-1 and surge to the College Football Playoff.

The 2017 Longhorns opened with a home loss to Maryland and wound up 7-6.

For the sake of comparing an initial expectation to an ultimate reality, some predictions or rankings are interesting to revisit after the passage of some time.

I bet Athlon Sports editors would like to have a do-over on a June 2017 piece.

Published three weeks after Bob Stoops’ stunning retirement and Lincoln Riley’s promotion at OU was Athlon’s ranking of 22 offseason head-coaching hires in college football.

The headline: “Tom Herman ranks as the No. 1 coaching hire for 2017.”

“Herman is the right hire at the right time for Texas,” Athlon reported. “He will win big in Austin.”