Bill Haisten: With Stevenson and a nine-sack defense vs. hapless Kansas, OU’s mojo is restored

NORMAN — No opposing coach ever brought to Norman more swagger than Les Miles did in 2003.

Younger football fans may find this difficult to process, but before the 2003 Bedlam showdown, Oklahoma State had prevailed in five of its previous eight meetings with OU.

Miles drove the Cowboys to a shocking Bedlam road win in 2001 and a resounding home win in 2002, and before the 2003 game OSU was 14th in the country while the Sooners were unbeaten and No. 1.

“Two teams are going to play,” Miles said in the sound bite of the year. “One is maybe the best team in college football, and the other one is a darn good football team.

“We are going to play and figure out which one is which."

Minutes before kickoff, during a brief exchange with ABC’s Lynn Swann, Miles remained brash: “I know this — our guys can’t wait to play this ballgame. It’s going to be great.”

If you were a Sooner or a Sooner fan that day, then, yeah, it was great. Oklahoma hammered the Cowboys 52-9.

In 1995-2002, OU was 3-5 in Bedlam.

In 2003-2019, OU was 15-2 in Bedlam.