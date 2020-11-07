Bill Haisten: With Stevenson and a nine-sack defense vs. hapless Kansas, OU’s mojo is restored

NORMAN — No opposing coach ever brought to Norman more swagger than Les Miles did in 2003.
Younger football fans may find this difficult to process, but before the 2003 Bedlam showdown, Oklahoma State had prevailed in five of its previous eight meetings with OU.
Miles drove the Cowboys to a shocking Bedlam road win in 2001 and a resounding home win in 2002, and before the 2003 game OSU was 14th in the country while the Sooners were unbeaten and No. 1.
“Two teams are going to play,” Miles said in the sound bite of the year. “One is maybe the best team in college football, and the other one is a darn good football team.
“We are going to play and figure out which one is which."
Minutes before kickoff, during a brief exchange with ABC’s Lynn Swann, Miles remained brash: “I know this — our guys can’t wait to play this ballgame. It’s going to be great.”
If you were a Sooner or a Sooner fan that day, then, yeah, it was great. Oklahoma hammered the Cowboys 52-9.
In 1995-2002, OU was 3-5 in Bedlam.
In 2003-2019, OU was 15-2 in Bedlam.
In 2020, Miles returned to Owen Field for the first time since the 2003 blowout. This time, he didn’t bring swagger.
He brought the antithesis of swagger.
He brought the Kansas Jayhawks.
Lincoln Riley countered with a swagger bundle that included Rhamondre Stevenson, a three-game win streak and a defense that continues to gain confidence.
A victory over Kansas? It was a foregone conclusion.
Even if Riley publicly would say all of the right things about Kansas being capable and potentially dangerous, he privately probably expected a one-sided win while hoping for clean execution and a big, fat zero on the injuries list.
During a perfectly pleasant November Saturday, OU was a 38-point favorite and won by 53. As Stevenson had another statement performance and the OU defense totaled nine sacks while limiting Kansas to 95 rushing yards, the 19th-ranked Sooners prevailed 62-9.
This was a suggestion to poll voters that OU should be ranked a lot higher than No. 19. Since their back-to-back stumbles against K-State and Iowa State, the Sooners’ mojo seems restored.
With regard to clean execution, OU succeeded against Kansas. There were only five penalties.
With regard to the injuries list, there were two possible issues: an apparently sore hip for Spencer Rattler and an apparent leg situation for tight end Austin Stogner. Fortunately, OU has an open date before the Nov. 21 Bedlam challenge, providing extra recovery time for Rattler and Stogner.
Everyone knew that OU missed Stevenson’s presence while he was suspended, but I didn’t hear anyone predicting that he would so emphatically change the Sooner season after returning.
As it turns out, the 245-pound senior was the missing link offensively. At Texas Tech last week, Stevenson ran for 87 yards, averaged 6.7 per attempt and scored three times. Against the hapless, winless Jayhawks, he ran 11 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
When Oklahoma plays again, Stevenson becomes Oklahoma State’s problem.
The Cowboys were awful for a half at Kansas State, but recovered to win 20-18 on Saturday. The result is a Bedlam showdown matching a 5-1, first-place Cowboy team and the surging Sooners.
Unless the Oklahoma State offensive line uses these next two weeks to get better, I don’t think it can block a Sooner front seven that has been juiced by the return of Ronnie Perkins.
When OU’s Marcus Major scored a fourth-quarter touchdown against Kansas, the Sooner Schooner did its customary celebration run at the north end of the field. It might have been the slowest Schooner trip I’ve ever seen.
My co-worker Eric Bailey guessed that the ponies were gassed from having done eight previous laps. I think Eric was correct. The ponies got about as many steps as the OU starters.
With only seven Big 12 victories in the past 12 seasons, Kansas has been so terrible that it’s baffling. The Jayhawks appear to be like other teams. They have big players and fast players who were accomplished high school athletes. Their second-year coach is Miles, who executed a rebuild of the OSU program and won a national title at LSU. Still, Kansas is gruesomely bad.
The Kansas-OU game lasted three hours and 46 minutes. It felt more like six hours. For Miles, it might have felt like six lifetimes.
There was a time when he was Public Enemy No. 1 for the Sooner fan base, but Miles’ return to Norman generated no heat whatsoever.
