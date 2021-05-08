Bill Haisten: Will we get a normal football season? ‘I think it’s realistic,’ Dart says

From a reader, an emailed question: “Will tailgating be allowed at Oklahoma State this year?”

So many indicators suggest that pregame tailgating will be restored on football Saturdays at OU, Oklahoma State and University of Tulsa, but that email compelled me to present the question to Bruce Dart, the executive director of the Tulsa Health Department.

School officials seem to be planning for capacity stadium crowds and full-blown tailgating in 2021 — after having had severe attendance limits and no tailgating in 2020. Ultimately, school officials don’t have the final say on such matters.

Health professionals like Dart are the ones who will say yes or no to capacity crowds in Norman and Stillwater.

As of May 8, is it reasonable to expect full-house crowds and tailgating at OU and Oklahoma State this season?

Can we look forward to a normal football season?

You’ll like what Dart had to say: “I think it’s realistic.”

Not until later in the year will there be a determination on mask-wearing — as in, whether masks will be required in our stadiums. For the time being, it feels great just to have the justified expectation of big football crowds.