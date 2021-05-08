Bill Haisten: Will we get a normal football season? ‘I think it’s realistic,’ Dart says

From a reader, an emailed question: “Will tailgating be allowed at Oklahoma State this year?”
So many indicators suggest that pregame tailgating will be restored on football Saturdays at OU, Oklahoma State and University of Tulsa, but that email compelled me to present the question to Bruce Dart, the executive director of the Tulsa Health Department.
School officials seem to be planning for capacity stadium crowds and full-blown tailgating in 2021 — after having had severe attendance limits and no tailgating in 2020. Ultimately, school officials don’t have the final say on such matters.
Health professionals like Dart are the ones who will say yes or no to capacity crowds in Norman and Stillwater.
As of May 8, is it reasonable to expect full-house crowds and tailgating at OU and Oklahoma State this season?
Can we look forward to a normal football season?
You’ll like what Dart had to say: “I think it’s realistic.”
Not until later in the year will there be a determination on mask-wearing — as in, whether masks will be required in our stadiums. For the time being, it feels great just to have the justified expectation of big football crowds.
Dart is, however, troubled by the recent drop in the rate of Oklahomans who are getting COVID-19 vaccinations. The Tulsa World’s Corey Jones reports this: “The daily average of prime doses administered per week has drastically declined the past six consecutive weeks — down to 2,727 from the peak of 15,382, or an 82% tumble.”
During a 12-minute conversation, Dart, who has a doctorate in community health, mentioned the importance of vaccinations about 12 times.
“If you’re fully vaccinated, it’s safe to be outdoors without a mask,” Dart said. “It would be incredibly safe if we could reach 70% on herd immunity. Right now, we’re struggling to make that. If we have 70% (of a football crowd) fully vaccinated, the risk is minimal, really.
“If you want to be safe and get back to normal as quickly as possible, get vaccinated. If you get vaccinated, you can go to the (KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship) and enjoy the heck out of it. You can go to baseball games and football games.”
The athletic departments at OU, OSU and TU are desperate for the revenue that flows during football season. So are food-and-drink establishments in Norman and Stillwater. As 2020 football attendance was limited to 25% of capacity, the communities of Norman and Stillwater were crushed.
As I reported in February, a typical home-game weekend generates about $8 million for Norman merchants and hotels. In 2020, that figure dropped to $1.7 million. During a typical football weekend in Stillwater, there is a $6.2 million impact on the local economy. In 2020, it plummeted to $833,000.
Tailgating is especially important at Oklahoma State, where the tailgate culture now ranks among the best in college football.
Kevin Klintworth, as OSU senior associate athletic director, recalls a June 2020 Saturday morning. As he jogged through the campus, Klintworth noticed two groups of people, each with three vehicles. They were positioned near Boone Pickens Stadium and, in effect, engaged in non-football tailgating.
They were OSU graduates who wanted to share some food, toss a football and reunite with friends while enveloped by a campus that was mostly empty at the time. During a normal football Saturday in Stillwater, as many as 35,000 OSU fans are involved in a tailgate set-up.
A year ago, football programs were scrambling to formulate testing-and-protection protocols for the return of their athletes. Everything was unprecedented.
How frequently would there be testing? In the event of a positive test, how and for how long would athletes be in quarantine? How would their meals be served? During a strength-and-conditioning session, how many athletes would be allowed into the facility?
How exactly would football be executed during a pandemic?
There were football disruptions, pauses, postponements and cancellations. For the Sooners, Cowboys and Golden Hurricane, there was a combined total of nine canceled games.
There was a makeshift 2020 season, though, and it ended with a bowl game for each of the state’s FBS programs. There were myriad disruptions also for Oklahoma high school football teams, but in December there were state champions.
“I felt very strongly that if people followed protocols, things would work,” Dart said. “As opportunistic as this virus was, it was impossible to (have a 100% success rate on COVID prevention). In the big picture of everything, I thought it was an amazing season.
“It was nice to watch some football being played, and even with no fans in the stands. Football season is important. It’s important for people to come together and enjoy football and not worry about something like COVID.”
In the last year, Dart did so many segments on the KRMG radio morning show that he became a de facto member of the talent staff. There were Dan Potter, Rick Couri, Denver Foxx, Ben Morgan, Chase Thompson on traffic, James Aydeolott and Micheal Seger on weather, and Dart on the pandemic. Most Fridays at 7:30, Dart would discuss local COVID-19 trends and statistics.
At any level of Oklahoma football, Dart says he was never aware of sloppy, inadequate protocols or negligence.
“I truly think people handled it as well as they possibly could,” he said. “If they hadn’t, things would have been much worse. I appreciate the fact that there were protocols developed, instituted and carried out as closely as they possibly could.
“We talked to (many) universities and high school teams, and I think everybody was trying very hard to do their best. Their ultimate goal was to keep the players safe, the coaches safe and, of course, the fans and the communities safe. That was a high priority.”
“They must have gotten a lot of it right,” Dart added. “As high as our infection rates were back in the fall, it could have been a lot worse.”