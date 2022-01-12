Bill Haisten: Wayman’s wife Regina Tisdale details her grieving experience in a new book

Regina and Wayman Tisdale’s high school courtship, Wayman’s three seasons as a sensationally charismatic OU basketball superstar, their 12-year journey through the NBA, their parenting of four children and Wayman’s second career as a popular and critically acclaimed jazz musician — it’s all detailed in Regina’s journals.
The good times and the tough times — it’s all there.
So are the devastating details of Wayman’s cancer battle and his 2009 death. At the age of 44, one of Oklahoma’s all-time sports greats was gone.
For years, friends would say, “Regina, you’re going to write a book someday.” A family friend was particularly insistent, saying, “Wayman had careers in fields in which there are many potential pitfalls for men, and yet you and Wayman had a beautiful marriage. Your story would benefit young couples.”
Another family friend, former OU defensive tackle Tommie Harris, provided guidance on how to secure a publishing situation.
Regina would acknowledge the book talk but didn’t really believe she would ever do it. Two years ago, she decided to make it happen. She got started on an unforgettable date: March 11, 2020.
As the sports world began to shut down that evening, after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19 in Oklahoma City, Regina was oblivious to the news because she had silenced her phone while surfing the pages of her journals. She became aware of the NBA’s suspension of its regular season after she noticed a stack of 37 text messages related to that subject.
With author Andrew Martin as her collaborator and with Edmond-based Cedar Gate Publishing as her partner, Regina’s book now is available at Amazon.com. The title: “Losing My Power Forward — Rebounding Through Grief”.
The reader is taken through every step of the Regina-Wayman romance. If you’ve experienced the paralyzing pain of the loss of a significant other, you’ll relate to something on each of the 127 pages.
I won’t spoil it for you, but this was my response to the final three paragraphs: “Yes. Perfect. Great job, Regina.” As I read the book, I could hear her voice providing the narration.
As we approach the 13th anniversary of Wayman’s passing, Regina says she still has the occasional day during which her heartache is nearly unbearable.
“I catch it when it’s coming,” she explained to the Tulsa World this week. “Instead of feeling like my only escape is to numb myself, I now have tools to not allow it to send me into the abyss.”
At the center of Regina’s supporting cast are daughters Danielle, Tiffany and Gabrielle, and son Wayman II.
“They’re all artsy people,” Regina said. “They got that from their father. Wayman always told the kids, ‘If you do something you love, you’ll never feel like you’ve worked a day in your life.’ ”
Residing both in Tulsa and the Los Angeles area, Danielle at 38 is an in-demand fashion stylist, coordinating outfits for NFL and NBA clients like Adrian Peterson. When you see an NBA player arriving at an arena while clad in a splashy hat-jacket-shirt combination, Danielle might have been the coordinator of that ensemble.
Tiffany (age 33) is an elite chef, and she and Wayman II (30) work together as caterers.
“I don’t think people realize how labor-intense cooking is,” Regina said. “Not only is Tiffany’s food beautiful, but it tastes so good.”
Tiffany and Wayman II are called on to provide gourmet food for anything ranging from a corporate retreat to a big-room banquet. Among Tiffany’s more popular works of art, Regina reports, are shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles with pecan praline syrup, and a mac-and-cheese dish with smoked gouda.
“She also cooks an amazing filet,” Regina says, “which is interesting because she doesn’t eat meat.”
Married to former OU offensive lineman Branndon Braxton, Tiffany at one time worked as a personal chef for former Sooners Trent Williams and Phil Loadholt.
Gabrielle was an eighth-grader when Wayman Tisdale passed away. Now 26, she is studying to become a makeup artist. In the book, Regina wrote about the bond Gabrielle had with her father: “Only Daddy could cook and cut her pancakes the right way.”
While grief is an everyday experience for Regina, her kids are her everyday best friends and encouragement providers.
“For a long time after Wayman died, I would be at an event or a function, and I would put on ‘my face.’ That’s what I called it — ‘my face,’ ” Regina says. “People would ask about how I was doing, and I would smile and say, ‘I’m great,” but I wasn’t great.
“I was crushed on the inside, but I felt like I had to smile and pretend. Wayman had been in the limelight, so to speak, so I thought it was expected of me. The truth is, you have to do whatever it takes to get you in a better place. You never get over losing someone you love. You get better over time and you handle it better, but there’s never a time when you don’t miss them.
“Since May 15, 2009, there has never been a day when I didn’t think about Wayman Tisdale, and he will be in my memory and my heart for as long as I live.”