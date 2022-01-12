Bill Haisten: Wayman’s wife Regina Tisdale details her grieving experience in a new book

Regina and Wayman Tisdale’s high school courtship, Wayman’s three seasons as a sensationally charismatic OU basketball superstar, their 12-year journey through the NBA, their parenting of four children and Wayman’s second career as a popular and critically acclaimed jazz musician — it’s all detailed in Regina’s journals.

The good times and the tough times — it’s all there.

So are the devastating details of Wayman’s cancer battle and his 2009 death. At the age of 44, one of Oklahoma’s all-time sports greats was gone.

For years, friends would say, “Regina, you’re going to write a book someday.” A family friend was particularly insistent, saying, “Wayman had careers in fields in which there are many potential pitfalls for men, and yet you and Wayman had a beautiful marriage. Your story would benefit young couples.”

Another family friend, former OU defensive tackle Tommie Harris, provided guidance on how to secure a publishing situation.

Regina would acknowledge the book talk but didn’t really believe she would ever do it. Two years ago, she decided to make it happen. She got started on an unforgettable date: March 11, 2020.