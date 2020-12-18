Bill Haisten: To get a 34-30 victory, Sooners must match Iowa State’s Super Bowl excitement

While OU plays for its sixth consecutive conference title, its 14th Big 12 title since 2000 and its 50th conference championship overall, Iowa State plays for its first conference title since the 1912 Cyclones shared the Missouri Valley championship with Nebraska.
The 1912 Cyclones defeated Simpson College, Grinnell College and Morningside College. Because helmets weren’t yet mandatory, there were guys who in 1912 played while wearing no head protection.
The 1912 All-American halfback was Carlisle’s Jim Thorpe.
You might have seen or heard this stat earlier in the week. If not, it’s stunning: The 1912 Iowa State season kicked off six months after the Titanic sunk in the Atlantic.
With regard to coaching star power, OU’s Lincoln Riley owns the Big 12. His Iowa State counterpart, Matt Campbell, could lessen the gap with a victory in Saturday’s 11 a.m., ABC-televised Big 12 game, played again at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Iowa State’s management of COVID-19 protocols has been amazing: zero positive tests all season. If anything, that doubles Campbell’s viability for any job in the sport. He combines winning with intelligent leadership.
I’ve never heard anyone say anything bad about Campbell. Even rival schools seem to like him. His assistants probably love him. During the summer, Campbell dug into his own pockets to help staff members whose pay had been cut.
Campbell is only 41. What a bargain he is at $3.5 million year. Whether it’s in Ames, Iowa, or Ann Arbor, Michigan, or elsewhere, he has a fantastic future.
Referring to the Saturday bundle of the Iowa State-OU football game and a basketball showdown matching third-ranked, unbeaten Iowa and top-ranked, unbeaten Gonzaga, a Cedar Rapids-Iowa City blogger asked this question: “Is this Saturday the biggest sports day of our lives?”
“I've been an Iowa sports fan my entire life,” Bob James wrote for the KHAK radio station website, “but never can I remember a day like the one that awaits us. This is going to be fun.”
It’s awesome. There’s nothing better than a big game when each side feels good about getting a victory.
The Iowa State people are fired up. They’ve got spirit. Yes, they do.
What about OU?
If anticipation is at a Super Bowl level for Iowans, where exactly are the minds of Sooner players and fans for whom the Big 12 Championship is a routine occurrence?
The two-loss Sooners don’t seem destined for playoff participation this season, but Lincoln Riley is motivated and proud of OU’s streak of conference titles. In each of his five previous years in the OU program – two as the offensive coordinator and three as the head man – the Sooners were conference champions.
After an 0-2 league start that included a 37-30 setback at Iowa State, Riley on Saturday would love to be photographed with a sixth Big 12 trophy.
In the 2018 OU-Texas regular-season game, the Longhorns prevailed 48-45. In the rematch for the Big 12 crown, Kyler Murray and Grant Calcaterra connected on big plays and the Sooners won 39-27.
Again, there is a Big 12 rematch that has OU facing a team against which it lost during the regular season. It’s undeniable – the Sooners have improved since escaping the Cotton Bowl with a four-overtime win over Texas.
Consider the opposition, though: the Sooner defense was outstanding against TCU, Texas Tech, Kansas and Baylor teams that have a combined record of 12-26.
Oklahoma State closed the regular season with a 608-yard, 42-3 victory at Baylor and a 7-3 record, but against OU in Norman, the Cowboys were overwhelmed by OU’s ferocity, pressure and tackling.
In the Big 12 game, you can presume that the investment of the Sooners and Cyclones – the desire to play well and win – will be equal, which leads to the basics of the match-up.
Whatever Breece Hall does statistically in the Iowa State run game, can OU match or beat it?
On Saturday, can the OU defense be for most of four quarters what it was in Bedlam?
Can OU’s special teams make a positive difference and have nothing in the way of game-changing mistakes?
After all of that, it’s a Spencer Rattler vs. Brock Purdy duel.
I’m picking OU to win 34-30 because Rattler is a cool-headed QB – the Big 12’s best this season. Plus, he has more big-play teammates.
Rattler rides that advantage in weaponry and joins Josh Heupel, Nate Hybl, Jason White, Paul Thompson, Sam Bradford, Landry Jones, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts as Sooner quarterbacks who won in Big 12 Championship starts.
That’s a hell of list to be on, and you know Rattler can’t wait to be added to it.
