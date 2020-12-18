Bill Haisten: To get a 34-30 victory, Sooners must match Iowa State’s Super Bowl excitement

After an 0-2 league start that included a 37-30 setback at Iowa State, Riley on Saturday would love to be photographed with a sixth Big 12 trophy.

In the 2018 OU-Texas regular-season game, the Longhorns prevailed 48-45. In the rematch for the Big 12 crown, Kyler Murray and Grant Calcaterra connected on big plays and the Sooners won 39-27.

Again, there is a Big 12 rematch that has OU facing a team against which it lost during the regular season. It’s undeniable – the Sooners have improved since escaping the Cotton Bowl with a four-overtime win over Texas.

Consider the opposition, though: the Sooner defense was outstanding against TCU, Texas Tech, Kansas and Baylor teams that have a combined record of 12-26.

Oklahoma State closed the regular season with a 608-yard, 42-3 victory at Baylor and a 7-3 record, but against OU in Norman, the Cowboys were overwhelmed by OU’s ferocity, pressure and tackling.

In the Big 12 game, you can presume that the investment of the Sooners and Cyclones – the desire to play well and win – will be equal, which leads to the basics of the match-up.

Whatever Breece Hall does statistically in the Iowa State run game, can OU match or beat it?