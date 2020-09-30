Bill Haisten: Three days after OU’s last loss at Iowa State, John Kennedy was elected president

When OU loses a football game, there is a recovery process for the Sooners — and for their fans.

Typically, OU has recovered in an immediate manner. A year ago, however, there wasn’t a recovery as much as there was a survival. In the next game after losing at Kansas State, the 2019 Sooners saved their season with a 42-41 home victory over Iowa State.

If Cyclone quarterback Brock Purdy had targeted an open tight end at the goal line instead of forcing a pass to a double-teamed wide receiver, OU for the first time since 1999 would have been dealt back-to-back regular-season losses. For the first time since the Notre Dame and Texas games during Bob Stoops’ first OU season.

If OU doesn’t beat Iowa State last season, OU ultimately doesn’t advance to the College Football Playoff.

Last year’s Iowa State-OU contest was played on Nov. 9. As it pertained to the pursuit of the national championship, it was an elimination game for the Sooners.

Saturday’s date is Oct. 3, and already this OU team is in the same predicament.

In Norman last week, there was the historic collapse against Kansas State, when the Sooners blew a three-touchdown, third-period cushion and lost 38-35.