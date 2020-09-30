Bill Haisten: Three days after OU’s last loss at Iowa State, John Kennedy was elected president

When OU loses a football game, there is a recovery process for the Sooners — and for their fans.
Typically, OU has recovered in an immediate manner. A year ago, however, there wasn’t a recovery as much as there was a survival. In the next game after losing at Kansas State, the 2019 Sooners saved their season with a 42-41 home victory over Iowa State.
If Cyclone quarterback Brock Purdy had targeted an open tight end at the goal line instead of forcing a pass to a double-teamed wide receiver, OU for the first time since 1999 would have been dealt back-to-back regular-season losses. For the first time since the Notre Dame and Texas games during Bob Stoops’ first OU season.
If OU doesn’t beat Iowa State last season, OU ultimately doesn’t advance to the College Football Playoff.
Last year’s Iowa State-OU contest was played on Nov. 9. As it pertained to the pursuit of the national championship, it was an elimination game for the Sooners.
Saturday’s date is Oct. 3, and already this OU team is in the same predicament.
In Norman last week, there was the historic collapse against Kansas State, when the Sooners blew a three-touchdown, third-period cushion and lost 38-35.
As it pertains to the quest for Lincoln Riley’s first national title, every remaining OU game is an elimination game. The immediate result is an incredibly compelling, ABC-televised Saturday night game matching the Sooners and Iowa State in Ames.
For the Sooners, there are huge issues defensively — again — and concerning issues on the offensive line. Even with that, I still would favor OU to win the Big 12 because the other Big 12 teams range from vulnerable to terrible.
Did you happen to watch Texas last week? If Texas Tech doesn’t squander a 15-point lead with three minutes left to play, the Longhorns would have lost in Lubbock three hours after OU lost in Norman.
The OU-Iowa State series has been the most one-sided in major-college football. In a streak that began with Bud Wilkinson’s penultimate Sooner squad in 1962, Oklahoma has prevailed in its last 24 trips to Ames.
OU coaches Jim Mackenzie, Chuck Fairbanks, Barry Switzer, Gary Gibbs, Howard Schnellenberger and Bob Stoops never lost in Ames.
Riley’s 2018 Sooners recorded a 10-point win at Iowa State. John Blake faced Iowa State only once during his three seasons as the OU head man, and in that game the 1998 Sooners won 17-14 in Norman.
OU has not lost a football game played in Ames since Nov. 5, 1960. Beating OU for the first time since 1931, the Cyclones won 10-6. Then-Iowa State coach Clay Stapleton awarded the game ball to running back-defensive back John Cooper, who 17 years later would become the University of Tulsa’s head coach.
When that game was played, Dwight Eisenhower was the U.S. president. Three days later, John F. Kennedy defeated Richard Nixon to win the presidency.
We’ve had 11 presidents since an OU football team failed to leave Ames, Iowa, with a victory.
On an overall basis, just for the record, Iowa State needed 59 years to get its last three wins against OU: 2017, 1990 and 1961, and all in Norman.
When the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns upset then-nationally ranked Iowa State on Sept. 12, Jack Trice Stadium was empty. On Saturday, Iowa State is allowing 15,000 spectators to attend. Only those fans in their late 60s or older have experienced an Iowa State home win over OU.
If the usual 60,000 were in attendance for an OU-Iowa State night game, the atmosphere would be supercharged. Jack Trice Stadium is a great venue. One of my all-time favorites.
A week ago, the Sooners were ranked No. 3 in the country. Today, they are 18th and clinging desperately to the hope that they can achieve significant improvement, get hot, win a sixth consecutive Big 12 title and once again surge to the College Football Playoff.
While OU has a maddening penchant for losing as a double-digit favorite, the Sooners also have consistently recovered with clutch responses.
The 2019 Kansas State loss was followed by the one-point escape against Iowa State.
In 2017, as a 31-point favorite, OU lost at home to Iowa State and followed by defeating Tom Herman’s first Texas team.
In 2015, as a 16-point favorite, OU lost to Texas and followed with a resounding victory at Kansas State. With Baker Mayfield as OU’s first-year starter at QB, the 2015 Sooners annihilated K-State. It was a real statement and the start of a seven-game win streak that led to the College Football Playoff.
Do the Spencer Rattler Sooners have the wherewithal to make a comparable statement on Saturday? After a miserable Saturday night last week, are OU fans relieved and encouraged this weekend?
Or do the Iowa State people celebrate their first home conquest of OU in 60 years? A stat to consider: Iowa State has prevailed in 10 of its last 11 games played in October. The only loss was to Oklahoma State last year.
From a national-championship standpoint, every remaining OU game is a sudden-death exercise.
