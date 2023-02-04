For whatever they paid for football tickets in 1975, OU fans got their money’s worth.

In support of a Sooners team that would repeat as the national champion, those fans saw Tony Dorsett and the Pittsburgh Panthers play on Owen Field. Nebraska was ranked No. 2 when it traveled to Norman.

That season, you could get a single-game ticket for $8.75 while watching Sooner legends like Barry Switzer, Lee Roy Selmon, Steve Davis, Joe Washington and Jimbo Elrod.

In 1980, OU’s visiting opponents included John Elway and the Stanford Cardinal, Lawrence Taylor and the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Jimmy Johnson-coached Oklahoma State Cowboys. With 495 rushing yards and incompletions on its only two pass attempts, OU smashed North Carolina 41-7.

In 1985, Michael Irvin and the Miami Hurricanes played at OU. So did Nebraska, and those Huskers also were No. 2 nationally.

In 2002, Alabama, ninth-ranked Iowa State, 13th-ranked Colorado and 24th-ranked Texas Tech were on OU’s home schedule. In 2003, there were UCLA and nationally ranked Missouri and OSU squads, along with Texas A&M. OU played like Bixby against the Aggies, recording a nationally discussed 77-0 victory.

During Bob Stoops’ final season in 2016, Ohio State visited Norman.

More recently, Sooner fans have been dealt two shots of disappointment: the 2022 season (the 6-7 Brent Venables debut that included a 49-0 loss to Texas) and the 2023 schedule (yeah, it’s funky).

Oklahoma State’s schedule also is odd. It looks more like a Tulsa schedule than an OSU schedule. Down the stretch in Big 12 play, the Cowboys are matched with Cincinnati for homecoming, with OU in what could be the football Sooners’ final Stillwater appearance for a long time, with UCF and Houston on the road, and with BYU.

Of course, Cowboy coaches, players and fans don’t have any choice but to become accustomed to incoming Big 12 members BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston. Each is a soon-to-be former member of the American Athletic Conference.

For at least one more season and perhaps two (if an OU-and-Texas early-exit deal can’t be forged with Big 12), the Sooners and Longhorns remain Big 12 members while already planning and yearning for their switch to the SEC.

This feels like one of those tense, awkward situations in which married people consider themselves separated but occupy the same home before a divorce.

On OU’s upcoming home football schedule, there are no Dorsetts, Elways, Huskers or Buckeyes.

OU’s home opponents: for nonconference games, Arkansas State (Sept. 2) and SMU (Sept. 9); in the conference, there are Iowa State (Sept. 30), UCF (Oct. 21), West Virginia (Nov. 11) and TCU (Nov. 24).

TCU ended the 2022 season with a run to a College Football Playoff championship meeting with Georgia of the SEC. At the end of a cruel, 65-7 butt-kicking, Georgia was the winner of its second consecutive national title.

It was an otherwise great season for TCU — a 13-win run with first-year coach Sonny Dykes. The Horned Frog program improbably became the first from the Big 12 to advance to the CFP title game.

The Big 12 has been represented in the College Football Playoff only by OU and TCU, and the Sooners are 0-for-4 in the semifinal round.

When TCU visits Norman for a Black Friday and possibly high-stakes clash to end the regular season, there should be some heat on the OU campus.

Before TCU, though, the 2023 home schedule lacks pop. The Big 12 did OU no favors with this schedule.

By the end of the 2022 season, Arkansas State, SMU, Iowa State, UCF and West Virginia were a combined 28-35.

Within that cluster of teams, there isn’t one traditionally important college football logo.

When a fan was confident that the Sooners would win the Big 12 and might send a quarterback to the Heisman Trophy ceremony, the ticket-buying process was painless. The fan would respond with an enthusiastic “yes!” after he or she was given option to renew season tickets — to pay about $2,000 for four seats in Section 10.

But when the first five home opponents were 28-35 during the previous season, and when none of those opponents is a Nebraska, an Oklahoma State, a Texas A&M or even a Texas Tech, and when the 2022 Sooners closed with the program’s first losing record since 1998, a $2,000 ticket purchase could leave a bruise.

For the first time in a long time, some hardcore, loyal OU football fans will say “yes” instead of “yes!” to their ticket renewal. And for that, they get a look at five opponents who last season were 28-35.