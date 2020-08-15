At Oklahoma State, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Tulsa, there has been a collective, constant and expensive campaign to keep football athletes healthy.
Testing, extensive procedural adjustments and the education of players and staff members on minimizing exposure to possible virus transmission — it’s all been done as campuses have been mostly empty.
For coaches and administrators, the stress level is about to double.
The fall semester begins on Monday at OSU. On Saturday night, it was reported by The Oklahoman that 23 members of OSU’s Pi Beta Phi sorority house tested positive for COVID-19.
At OU and TU, the semester starts on Aug. 24.
As many students choose virtual options, there won’t be as many people on campus as there typically would be. There will be a lot more than has been the case since March, though, and those students arrive from communities all over Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas, and a few more from points all over the globe.
The Big 12, SEC and ACC — along with TU’s American Athletic Conference — are grinding forward with a plan to play fall football, and yet it’s impossible to have a high level of confidence that it actually happens.
College football cannot be bubbled like the NBA is bubbled, and on a college campus there are countless variables. Among them: the presence of people who aren’t frequently tested and a spike in social opportunities/temptations for the players.
During his Zoom conference with media members on Saturday, OU coach Lincoln Riley opened by sharing a deflating report. On Friday, when Sooner players were tested after a preseason-practice break of five days, there were nine positives.
From The Oklahoman, there was this alarming story: “Seventeen Westmoore High School students will have to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 on the first day of school. Moore Public Schools confirmed a student who had tested positive for COVID-19 came to school when the district opened on Thursday.”
For OSU and TU football players, there will be more virtual class involvement than classroom attendance. For several years, it’s been common for Oklahoma State football athletes to take online classes.
TU athletic director Derrick Gragg shared a message with the Tulsa World: “Similar to other TU students, student-athletes may take classes online if they feel more comfortable in that learning environment.”
At OU, Riley indicated on Saturday, some of the Sooners will join other students in classrooms.
“We will have more players in online classes, (but) it certainly won’t be a blanket policy,” he said. “Most of that, honestly, is what the university has gone to — just a higher percentage overall of online classes.
“We still are going to have some players in class. Again, we feel with the university’s policy — with (all staff members and students) having to mask — we can provide a level of safety there that doesn’t give us a level of concern.”
The Norman Transcript reported last week on a group of OU staff members and professors who attended a campus rally. Their message: the university should not bring students back to campus for the fall semester.
Quoted was Mauve Kay, who, according to the university’s website, is the manager of operations for OU’s Center for Faculty Excellence.
“If you ask many in the OU community, we are not ready to reopen,” Kay told the Transcript. “The risks are far too great.”
More from Kay: “If OU reopens, it is not a matter of if there will be an outbreak, but when. People will die if OU reopens. ... We demand that (OU) President (Joe) Harroz and the Board of Regents move the University of Oklahoma to virtual instruction and operation immediately to protect all members of the OU community.”
The University of Oklahoma responded with a statement: “Since the beginning of the pandemic, OU has made safety its top priority. ... Going immediately and fully online has very real implications. Importantly, the power of the OU degree is greatest when delivered in-person. We exist for our students and many would not be able to complete their degrees without in-person classes.
“Further, going fully online would have a major impact on OU staff, particularly those with direct in-person, student-facing responsibilities.”
One day after Mauve predicted a coronavirus outbreak on the OU campus, the Big 12 presidents voted to proceed with the fragile intent of attempting to do fall football.
Everyone speculates about football games, and what might result from testing that occurs after those games, but before there is a season there is the launch of the fall semester.
After five months at home, staff members and students return to OSU, OU and TU. Not all students, but some. You see what happened at Westmoore after only one day of school. You read Mauve Kay’s comments. You read about 23 positives at a Stillwater sorority house.
It doesn’t make you feel very good about the potential for a full season.
While the discipline and mask-wearing of athletes are essential, the fate of football hinges also on factors that have nothing to do with football. Among the greater of those factors is whether these universities can get to the finish line of the fall semester without the disruption of outbreaks.
If Power 5 campuses are shut down again, I’d bet anything that university presidents would reconsider their desire for 2020 football.
On Sunday nights for Tulsa’s KOTV-6 and Oklahoma City’s KWTV-9, former OU defensive lineman Dusty Dvoracek does a segment during the “Blitz” sports special. He closed last week’s segment by saying, “College football needs a miracle.”
That’s probably not an overstatement.