Bill Haisten: Season 5 was eventful for Bud, Barry and Bob, and now Lincoln Riley’s fifth OU team wears a No. 1 target

Switzer won national titles in 1974 and 1975. If not for the Orange Bowl collapse against Arkansas and, the following season, the Billy Sims fumble at Nebraska, Switzer’s 1977 and 1978 teams also could have been national champions. OU might have had four titles within a span of five seasons.

The 1977 Sooners were No. 1 in the Associated Press’ preseason poll. I don’t know what Switzer had to say about it at the time, but he knew that his fifth OU team wouldn’t finish No. 1 unless it beat Nebraska, won the Big Eight title and got an Orange Bowl victory.

Voters today are conditioned to go with Alabama at No. 1, and I expect that to happen again when the AP preseason poll is released in August. OU currently has a great deal of perception momentum, which could result in the No. 2 preseason position.

In advance of his fifth season, Riley isn’t celebrating an ESPN ranking because it won’t help him beat Texas, Iowa State or Oklahoma State, or finally get beyond the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff.

What the ESPN ranking does say, however, is that Riley in his fifth season seems to have a chance to do what Wilkinson, Switzer and Stoops did in their fifth season — make a real run at the national title.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.