Tulsa World sports columnist Bill Haisten provides predictions on the 2023 regular-season records of the OU, Oklahoma State and University of Tulsa football teams, along with the expected champions in the Big 12 and American Athletic Conference:

Sooners: 9-3

A bowl loss to Florida State sentenced the 2022 Sooners to a fate that only a few weeks earlier had been unimaginable: OU’s first losing season since 1998. Brent Venables followed by closing on a nationally renowned recruiting class, and now it’s time for the head coach to take a big step in the restoration of the OU program as a fixture in the national Top 10.

Look at the 2023 schedule: a typical OU team would take a 5-0 record to the Texas game on Oct. 7. That’s the goal — for these Sooners to be typical and contend for the Big 12 championship. After having been schooled 49-0 by the Longhorns last season, a Cotton Bowl revenge victory could result in a lasting psychological reset for the Sooners. In OU’s final Big 12 campaign, the conference title would be an extremely satisfying way to generate momentum for next year’s SEC debut season.

Cowboys: 8-4

From sources I really trust, there have been positive reports since the start of preseason camp. I’m told that this Oklahoma State team overall is better than expected and that the Bryan Nardo-coordinated defense is a lot better than expected.

As the Sun Devils now are coached by former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, the Arizona State road game is an interesting nonconference challenge for the Cowboy defense. For OSU in league play, there is a home date with defending Big 12 champ Kansas State. Last season, K-State annihilated OSU 48-0. Bedlam also is played in Stillwater.

Texas, Texas Tech and Baylor are not on the Cowboys’ regular-season schedule. On the whole, OSU’s Big 12 schedule is fairly friendly. An 8-4 Cowboy record is fairly reasonable.

Big 12 champion: K-State

No coach is a better fit for his place and his program than Kansas State’s Chris Klieman, whose 2023 salary is a bargain at $4.5 million.

While he makes less than half of Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker are collecting this year — and about $1 million less than Big 12 preseason favorite Texas is paying Steve Sarkisian — the 55-year-old Klieman has a talented veteran quarterback in Will Howard and a defensive front seven as good as any in the Big 12. Nov. 4 is a special date on the conference calendar: On the same Saturday that OU and Oklahoma State collide in Stillwater, defending conference champion K-State visits Texas.

Golden Hurricane: 7-5

Unless Kevin Wilson’s first University of Tulsa squad can steal an upset victory over OU at home or Washington in Seattle, the Golden Hurricane should emerge from nonconference play with a 2-2 record. The other two nonconference opponents are an FCS team (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) and a MAC team (Northern Illinois) that last season was 3-9.

As UCF, Houston and Cincinnati joined the Big 12, the American Athletic Conference raided Conference USA for new members Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, UTSA, Rice and UAB. With a favorable conference home schedule, Wilson scores a seven-win Hurricane debut and a bowl trip.

AAC champion: Tulane

Only two seasons ago, the Tulane Green Wave was 2-10. Through his first six seasons as the head coach, Willie Fritz was 31-43. Last season, Tulane was a shocking success story. After defeating UCF for the American Athletic Conference title, the Green Wave scored a Cotton Bowl berth. Against Lincoln Riley’s Southern Cal Trojans, Tulane rallied from a two-touchdown deficit with four minutes left to play, prevailing 46-45 and finishing with a 12-2 record.

Michael Pratt was a Tulane hero in that game and returns as the Green Wave’s quarterback. A team to watch in the AAC: first-year member UTSA, which over the last two seasons in Conference USA was a combined 23-5. The Roadrunner program still has that new-car scent: UTSA’s inaugural football season was played in 2011.

