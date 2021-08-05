 Skip to main content
Bill Haisten: Paul Finebaum’s ‘audience of millions’ elevates national interest in Sooners
LINCOLN RILEY

As Lincoln Riley's fifth OU team is considered a national title contender, and as OU is destined for a move from the Big 12 to the SEC, there should be a greater national interest in Sooners football this season. 

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World file

There is no more SEC-centric programming than Paul Finebaum’s ESPN Radio show.

You’ll get a kick out of this: Because OU and Texas now are an everyday conversation staple for Finebaum’s callers and guests, the Sports Animal Tulsa radio station (97.1 FM) has made arrangements to carry a same-day rebroadcast of the Finebaum program. Starting on Monday, the four-hour show airs on weekdays at 6 p.m.

SEC football fans always have been aware of the Sooners and Longhorns because, well, they are the Sooners and Longhorns. At the major-college level, Michigan remains the all-time leader in football victories with 964. The next five on the list: Ohio State (931), Alabama (929), Texas (923), Notre Dame (918) and Oklahoma (917).

Two weeks ago, it was revealed that the Sooners and Longhorns had collaborated on the first steps of a move from the Big 12 to the SEC. By some, the OU-Texas partnership is defined as sensationally ambitious and nationally impactful. Without question, it is nationally impactful.

Others, like the other eight Big 12 members and their fans, define the OU-Texas play as treasonous.

The OU-Texas story was a blockbuster on July 21 and will be for a long time. During Thursday’s OU Media Day, Lincoln Riley was targeted for questions about the present (the 2021 Sooners’ seemingly legitimate shot at the national title) and the future (the SEC switch that takes effect no later than the 2025 season).

From a studio at the SEC Network in Charlotte, North Carolina, Finebaum will fan the flames of a heightened national interest in OU football and a weekly examination of Riley’s fifth Sooner team and Steve Sarkisian’s first Texas team.

SEC fans will learn, or be reminded, that OU and Texas currently are positioned at much different places.

During the 10-season decade of 2010-19, OU averaged 11 wins a year, captured eight Big 12 titles, made four trips to the College Football Playoff and had two quarterbacks — Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray — who were Heisman Trophy recipients and first-pick-overall figures in the NFL draft.

Texas is SEC viable because it’s a giant school with a giant fan base in a giant football state, but the Longhorn program is damaged. In each season during the 2010-19 decade, Texas had at least four losses. There hasn’t been a Big 12 title since 2009.

In 2010-19, the Longhorns were 3-7 against Oklahoma State, 5-5 against TCU and 5-5 against Baylor. There were two Longhorn losses to Maryland teams that wound up with a combined two-season record of 9-15, and there was the infamous 2016 setback at Kansas — a debacle that finished Charlie Strong as the Texas coach and opened the door for Tom Herman.

It has to be difficult for TCU people to envision Texas flourishing in the SEC. Dating to 2012, the Horned Frogs were victorious in seven of nine meetings with the Longhorns.

The four-year Herman run amounted to records of 32-18 overall and 22-13 in the Big 12, and that’s why Sarkisian was lured to Austin after having coordinated the Alabama offense for two seasons (and after having been only somewhat successful as the Washington head man and after having been fired by Southern Cal in 2015, after only 18 games).

During an Oklahoma broadcast this week, I heard someone say, “Since everyone is so mad at OU now, OU will get everyone’s best shot in the Big 12.” The truth is, OU has gotten every opponent’s best shot for 70 years.

For years to come, OU and Texas football will be Finebaum discussion topics. According to SECSports.com, “Finebaum has curated a forum for passionate discussion and debate . . . while amassing an audience of millions nationwide.”

As long as Texas underachieves, it’ll be a punching bag for that new “audience of millions.”

As long as Riley sustains the Sooners at a championship-contending level and as the No. 1 quarterback program in college football — and if those distinctions remain intact after OU becomes an SEC member — the Finebaum association should be mostly beneficial.

July 30, 2021 video. Sooners AD Joe Castiglione made his statement at the OU board of regents meeting where regents decided to move from the Big 12 to the SEC in 2025.
