Bill Haisten: Paul Finebaum’s ‘audience of millions’ elevates national interest in Sooners

There is no more SEC-centric programming than Paul Finebaum’s ESPN Radio show.

You’ll get a kick out of this: Because OU and Texas now are an everyday conversation staple for Finebaum’s callers and guests, the Sports Animal Tulsa radio station (97.1 FM) has made arrangements to carry a same-day rebroadcast of the Finebaum program. Starting on Monday, the four-hour show airs on weekdays at 6 p.m.

SEC football fans always have been aware of the Sooners and Longhorns because, well, they are the Sooners and Longhorns. At the major-college level, Michigan remains the all-time leader in football victories with 964. The next five on the list: Ohio State (931), Alabama (929), Texas (923), Notre Dame (918) and Oklahoma (917).

Two weeks ago, it was revealed that the Sooners and Longhorns had collaborated on the first steps of a move from the Big 12 to the SEC. By some, the OU-Texas partnership is defined as sensationally ambitious and nationally impactful. Without question, it is nationally impactful.

Others, like the other eight Big 12 members and their fans, define the OU-Texas play as treasonous.