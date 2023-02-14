As of Wednesday, there is a 199-day countdown to the start of OU’s final Big 12 football season.

Every minute of each of those 199 days should be committed to making changes/improvements, both in the football department and athletic department, that would be beneficial in the process of getting ready for the SEC.

Thankfully, with the recently negotiated exit penalty of a combined total of $100 million, OU and Texas become SEC members in 2024 instead of 2025.

The Incoming Four crossing paths with Outgoing Big Dogs OU and Texas results in oddball 2023 scheduling both for the Sooners and Oklahoma State.

With seven national titles, seven Heisman winners and 44 conference championships since 1946, OU from a name-image-relevance standpoint has more in common with the best of the SEC than it does with most of the revamped Big 12.

Nebraska and OU were tradition-rich rivals, bluebloods and peers. UCF is just an opponent (Oct. 21 in Norman).

One season of the awkward, 14-team Big 12 is more than enough. It took a few years to get used to geographic misfit West Virginia being in the Big 12, and now we’ve got Cincinnati, BYU, Houston and UCF.

You don’t need extensive DNA testing to see that OU has very little in common with the Big 12’s Incoming Four.

In 1962-99, BYU competed in the WAC – the same league with current membership that includes Grand Canyon, Seattle, Tarleton State, Utah Tech and Utah Valley. While OU’s program was the most accomplished in the Big Eight and Big 12, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston recently were members of Conference USA.

In a column last week, I was critical of the 2023 Big 12 schedules and the temporary nature of the current conference make-up. A Tulsa World reader named David disagreed in an email: “After going 6-7 last season, Brent Venables and the Sooners need very winnable home games. OU should be favored against Ark. State, SMU, Iowa State, UCF (and) West Virginia, followed by a revenge game again TCU on Black Friday.”

My response: “Regarding the schedule, I'm personally not ready to lower what I believe are the standards for OU football. Beating Arkansas State and SMU will help with bowl eligibility, but it's a lot more satisfying to have a great team that consistently beats good teams.

“The season itself will be interesting because it's so important for OU to look better in every regard, but this schedule is wretched.”

Five of the six OU home opponents had a combined 2022 record of 28-35.

If the 2023 Sooners aren’t at least 10-2 against this regular-season schedule, while knowing what’s ahead in SEC Season No. 1, it’s a red flag.

As it pertains to the past, Oklahoma is at the Alabama level. As it pertains to 2024 and beyond, OU has to start fighting now in an effort to look like Georgia and Alabama look today.

Someone in Norman initially considered this bigger-money SEC move a good plan. I hope that person also has a plan on bringing bigger, faster, NFL-caliber defensive athletes to the OU campus.

During a Tulsa World interview last week, Sooner legend Barry Switzer was asked whether he’s excited to see how OU looks in the Southeastern Conference.

“I’m concerned,” he replied. “I know what it’ll look like. It’ll look like we’re playing Texas every (bleeping) week. . . . I want someone to raise their hand in a couple of years and say, ‘I’m the one who took us to the SEC.’ I don’t know who made the decision, how it was made or who was involved.

“I think it’s one of the major reasons why Lincoln (Riley) left. He wasn’t involved, so he got the (bleep) out of here.”

As an SEC program, how much more money will be spent on OU recruiting than has been the case over the last few years?

The last five Sooner recruiting rankings were pretty good: 247 Sports had OU sixth nationally in 2019, 13th in 2020, 10th in 2021, eighth in 2022 and fourth in 2023.

Alabama in those same years: first in 2019, 2021 and 2023, and second in 2020 and 2022. Georgia was first in 2020, second in 2019 and 2023, third in 2022 and fourth in 2021.

Five-star prospects in 2019-23: Georgia signed 23 and Alabama 20. OU signed seven.

Five-star guys typically wind up in the NFL, and that’s the challenge for OU: to commit the necessary resources to somehow close that gap.

How much more expensive will an SEC operation be than a Big 12 operation has been for OU?

Both in OU football and the athletic department, will more staff be necessary?

Will OU need a drastic retooling of its NIL culture?

If Jeff Lebby stays as the top offensive assistant, can he continue to bring elite QBs into the program? Five-star Jackson Arnold was a great score in recruiting, and in 2024 he’ll probably be the starter and bear the weight of SEC pressure.

In 2024 and beyond, can OU play defense as it did during the mid-’70s, the mid-’80s and in 2003 – when there were All-Americans and national award winners at each of the three levels?

Two-time defending national champion Georgia has eight quality-control staff members. Presumably, they are analysts. All Power Five programs now have analysts – coaches who aren’t classified as actual assistants but have the everyday responsibility of studying their own personnel/schemes and the upcoming opponent’s.

OU also had eight analysts in 2022, including former Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells and former Sooner players Phil Loadholt and Rufus Alexander. But while Georgia had 48 support-staff members in 2022 – including a head performance chef and a performance chef – OU had 36.

Is that an important discrepancy? If you have 48 of the right kind of people, and they all have their fingerprints on winning, then 48 is better than 36.

LSU had 12 analysts in 2022. Alabama had 11 and their average salary, according to job site ziprecruiter.com, was a much-lower-than-expected $46,522. However, in addition to the prestige, there are practical reasons for wanting a $46,522 gig at Alabama. It’s a launching pad to big things elsewhere.

In 2020, Steve Sarkisian was a $35,000 offensive analyst for the Crimson Tide’s national title squad. From that situation, he became the Texas head coach.

In 392 days, OU slides into the SEC. Two months later, the OU football story slides into a new chapter – the SEC chapter.

Every day, there has to be a sense of urgency in the OU leadership offices and there have to be resounding signs of improvement in 2023. In that regard, the upcoming OU season is fascinating – even if most of the opposition is not.