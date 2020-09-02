Bill Haisten: OU's opener is on pay-per-view, and the price tag may keep fans away

If you access the live feed from SoonerSports.tv or any of the SoonerSports apps, the Missouri State-OU football pay-per-view cost is a whopping $54.99.

Other recent OU football pay-per-views also went for $54.99, but those telecasts did not occur at the six-month mark of a pandemic that has impacted the income of tons of Oklahoma households.

Most fans happily would pay $29.99 to see a 63-6 type of mismatch. In 2020, a lot of those fans may be unwilling or unable to part with $54.99.

Last year’s South Dakota-OU pay-per-view was priced at $54.99 on SoonerSports.tv. So was the Akron-OU 2015 pay-per-view. The 2013 opener matching OU and Louisiana-Monroe was a $40 pay-per-view.

The attraction in 2015 was that Baker Mayfield made his first start as the Oklahoma quarterback. The attraction on Sept. 12, for the 6 p.m. meeting of the Sooners and FCS Bears, is that Spencer Rattler makes his first QB start for Lincoln Riley.

If you’re a Cox Communications cable subscriber, you won’t have to pay $54.99 for Missouri State-OU. The Fox Sports-produced telecast is available to Cox customers for $39.95. For Tulsa- and Oklahoma City-area subscribers, the game is carried on channel 505.