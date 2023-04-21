NORMAN — After having dominated the Big 12 for so long, the OU football program won’t want to falter during its final run through the conference.

Another seventh-place finish would be a sickening way to end the Sooners’ 28-year relationship with the Big 12 Conference.

Can you imagine the collective freak-out in this state if the Sooners were to have a 2023 season that resembles the 2022 debacle? It would be a stunning breakdown on the road to the Southeastern Conference.

A 15th Big 12 title would be an appropriate and more typical Sooner outcome before the 2024 OU-Texas move to the SEC.

For the 54,409 who attended the Red-White spring game here on Saturday, there were two missions: To determine that there’s no chance of another seventh-place fade in the Big 12, and to see whether Venables is doing what it takes to have his program grow some SEC muscles.

That’s the goal — to win the Big 12 this year and roll into the SEC next year as an immediately dangerous presence in college football’s toughest league.

“We had a great spring. You know it when you see it,” Venables told media members.

Spring games are controlled exercises that rarely provide crystal-clear enlightenment. This one was sloppy at times, with dropped passes, a so-so run game and quick whistles that eliminated most opportunities for real football violence.

Five-star freshman QB Jackson Arnold generated a loud crowd pop when he jogged onto the field for his first public snaps as a Sooner. Returning lefty Dillon Gabriel likely is the opening-night starter against Arkansas State on Sept. 2, but it’s obvious that Arnold is a gifted athlete at quarterback and should be an impact playmaker when his time comes.

The newcomer who commanded my attention was linebacker Dasan McCullough, who is every bit of 6-foot-5 and a lean, fast 222 pounds. He was a high school star in Bloomington, Indiana, and played one Big Ten season with the Indiana Hoosiers before diving into the portal and winding up in Norman.

McCullough on the difference between the Indiana and OU programs: “The intensity of football — the intensity of wanting to win and wanting to be perfect with details.”

In recent years, CeeDee Lamb and Hollywood Brown were among my favorite OU interview subjects. They were pleasant, clever and concise. McCullough made that sort of first impression on Saturday. He is at a high level on likability and has a booming, deep voice. He is a smart quote machine who ultimately may end up as an ESPN or NFL Network analyst.

Gabe Brooks, 247 Sports’ national analyst, wrote this about McCullough as a high school recruit: “He projects to the high-major level with a ceiling in the top half of the NFL draft.”

The part of that sentence that most resonated with me was the “NFL draft” reference.

Bottom line: For OU to flourish in the SEC, it has to sign, develop and produce more NFL-level prospects like former Sooner defensive tackle Tommie Harris.

There apparently is no University of Oklahoma plan to commemorate the 20th anniversary of a Sooner football team that fell short of its ultimate goal but ranks among the more talented in program history.

Bob Stoops’ fifth OU team was unbeaten during the regular season. The most memorable of those victories: 77-0 over Texas A&M. Stoops should have gotten a sportsmanship trophy for not scoring 100 points that day in Norman.

OU had advantages of 342-22 in rushing yards and 33-3 in first downs. The hapless Aggies punted 12 times and were 0-of-12 on third down.

In spite of a shocking, 35-7 loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship game, the Sooners still were given a berth in the BCS Championship game. That outcome in New Orleans: LSU 21, Sooners 14.

While the 2003 Sooners are remembered for having failed at season’s end, they had a brilliant roster — the type that Venables’ program will need to be a contending force in the SEC and nationally.

The 2003 Sooners were among the more heavily decorated teams of all time. QB Jason White was the Heisman Trophy winner and Associated Press Player of the Year.

The Home Depot Awards show in Orlando, Florida, felt like an OU football banquet. Sooners captured the Bednarik Award and Butkus Award (linebacker Teddy Lehman), the Nagurski Award and Thorpe Award (cornerback Derrick Strait), and the Lombardi Award (Harris).

There were seven first-team All-Americans on the 2003 OU roster.

At the end of the 1974 and 1975 seasons, OU had eight first-team All-Americans.

In 2018-22 — a span of five seasons — only four Sooners were first-team All-Americans. OU won’t win another national title until there’s a major spike in star power.

I talked last week with an Arkansas friend who covers the Razorbacks. He predicted that former Bixby star Luke Hasz will start at tight end as a first-year Razorback freshman, and that Arkansas has the pieces for a 10-win type of season.

However, my friend added, there is concern regarding Arkansas’ lack of depth within the defensive interior.

“Arkansas has only three defensive tackles,” he explained. “In the SEC, you’ve got to have six.”

If it’s true that a really good SEC team would have a rotation of six game-viable defensive tackles, then you can presume that at least four of those tackles eventually would get a chance to play pro football.

Strength up front is a defining characteristic of a true heavyweight defense, and in this regard OU has to recruit differently and more effectively. Easier said than done. There just aren’t very many athletic, 330-pound guys who can anchor a defense.

With the 14th pick overall in the 2004 NFL draft, Harris was chosen by the Chicago Bears. In 18 drafts since, only five Sooner defensive tackles were drafted. Only one of those five — Gerald McCoy in 2010 — was a first-round selection.

During that same 2005-22 period, 14 Alabama defensive tackles were drafted.

OU is known as a go-to school for elite quarterbacks and receivers. Switching to the SEC necessitates an identity change. OU now has to become known as a go-to school for big-time quarterbacks, receivers, defensive tackles, game-changing edge rushers and linebackers who dazzle scouts at the NFL combine.

McCullough appears to be a linebacker/edge rusher who can be disruptive behind the line of scrimmage and make plays all over the field.

Venables signed up for this. He has to build a defense with All-Americans at all three levels, to have a front seven populated by players who have “a ceiling in the top half of the NFL draft,” and then to have second-team players with the same potential.

OU needs more guys who look like Dasan McCullough, who seems like a Big 12 Newcomer of the Year waiting to happen.

Apparently, that’s how you win in the SEC.

No one is going to be happy if OU doesn’t win in the SEC.