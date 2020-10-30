Bill Haisten: OU always has the better roster, but there’s a history of stumbling in Lubbock

Oklahoma is a two-touchdown favorite because of the quality and quantity of its offensive weapons. Spencer Rattler already has a national brand. When he and his teammates are at their best, Rattler is as technically proficient, as productive and as fun to watch as any passer in the nation.

From Fox Sports’ cameras on Saturday, I bet Rattler commands no fewer than 35 isolation shots.

Defensively, because of an ongoing, 2½-season pattern of performance extremes, every OU game is a crapshoot.

It just doesn’t feel, however, that the Red Raiders have the personnel to hurt OU with big plays. Through five games, Texas Tech has only eight offensive plays of at least 25 yards. OU has 21 such plays.

Matt Wells’ second Texas Tech team should have beaten Texas on Sept. 26. Instead, the Red Raiders failed to secure an onside kick, blew a 15-point lead during the final 3½ minutes of regulation and lost 63-56 in overtime.

If the Red Raiders (2-3 overall, 1-3 Big 12) had finished the Longhorns, they now would have the same records as OU (3-2, 2-2).

A couple of years ago, I thought Texas Tech’s Alan Bowman had a chance to become the best QB in the conference. On this week’s depth chart, he’s listed as the backup.