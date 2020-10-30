Bill Haisten: OU always has the better roster, but there’s a history of stumbling in Lubbock

Two Sooner losses doused some of the pregame sizzle of OU-Texas Tech, but Saturday’s 7 p.m. contest is must-see television because it’s foolish to presume anything in this series.
Lubbock can be a tough town for visiting football teams, even with a Jones-AT&T Stadium crowd of 15,000 instead of the usual 60,000.
Since 2000, when did Texas Tech have more talent than OU?
Never, and yet for the Sooners there were Lubbock setbacks in 2005, 2007 and 2009.
The 2005 game ended with a final-play Red Raider touchdown that was disputed but stood after video review. The result was a full-blown controversy. Sooner fans were livid.
In 2011, there was in Norman a stunning loss for a third-ranked OU squad. Texas Tech was a 29-point underdog. OU rallied from a 31-7, third-period deficit but lost 41-38. A 39-game home win ended.
It’s contradictory — knowing to expect the unexpected in Lubbock, but still expecting OU to win fairly comfortably.
During its current eight-game win streak over Texas Tech, Oklahoma averaged 51 points, 605 total yards and 294 rushing yards. It’s been a defining characteristic of the Sooner program — beating state-of-Texas opponents and consistently doing it on Texas soil.
Oklahoma is a two-touchdown favorite because of the quality and quantity of its offensive weapons. Spencer Rattler already has a national brand. When he and his teammates are at their best, Rattler is as technically proficient, as productive and as fun to watch as any passer in the nation.
From Fox Sports’ cameras on Saturday, I bet Rattler commands no fewer than 35 isolation shots.
Defensively, because of an ongoing, 2½-season pattern of performance extremes, every OU game is a crapshoot.
It just doesn’t feel, however, that the Red Raiders have the personnel to hurt OU with big plays. Through five games, Texas Tech has only eight offensive plays of at least 25 yards. OU has 21 such plays.
Matt Wells’ second Texas Tech team should have beaten Texas on Sept. 26. Instead, the Red Raiders failed to secure an onside kick, blew a 15-point lead during the final 3½ minutes of regulation and lost 63-56 in overtime.
If the Red Raiders (2-3 overall, 1-3 Big 12) had finished the Longhorns, they now would have the same records as OU (3-2, 2-2).
A couple of years ago, I thought Texas Tech’s Alan Bowman had a chance to become the best QB in the conference. On this week’s depth chart, he’s listed as the backup.
Henry Columbi is a Red Raider transfer from Utah State (where he was signed by Wells, before Wells got the Texas Tech job) and against OU Columbi is expected to make his second start of the season.
During a 34-27 victory over West Virginia last week, Columbi was efficient (22-of-28) but had a modest yardage total (169). On only 13 completions last week at TCU, Rattler totaled 332 yards.
Against major-college opponents from the state of Texas, OU’s records since 2000 are 78-20 overall and 25-11 in true road games. In 2018, OU won in Lubbock only because of a superhuman performance by Kyler Murray.
OU won’t need anything of a superhuman nature on Saturday, but there can’t be half-hearted effort or shoddy execution because Texas Tech has a history of occasionally stealing a victory in this series.
Presumably, after having handled TCU in a workmanlike manner last week, the Sooners take a strong, collective confidence to Lubbock. Presumably, the 2005, 2007 and 2009 OU teams probably did the same, and those trips didn’t end well.
That tiny slice of uncertainty — it defines OU-Texas Tech as a game you’ve got to see on Halloween night.
OU 33, TCU 14: Sooners get confidence-building road win: Complete coverage here
FORT WORTH, Texas — Simply put, Oklahoma needed a game like this.
After an emotionally draining victory and two nail-biting losses during Big 12 play, the Sooners found their groove in a stress-free 33-14 victory over TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday.
Oklahoma was dominant in all phases and, most importantly, the fourth quarter. There was no late-game collapse that’s marred the past three games.
The Sooners (3-2 overall, 2-2 Big 12) still have work to do. But this road victory was a confidence-builder as the program reaches the midway point of the season.
“We've been putting in a lot of work these past two weeks,” said wide receiver Theo Wease, who finished with three catches for 87 yards. “I definitely see us taking steps in the right direction. Definitely still have a lot of room for improvement. But we're definitely satisfied with what's going on right now.”
Oklahoma jumped out to a 17-0 lead and was never threatened. The team increased their win streak against TCU to seven games.
Fast starts haven’t been an issue for the Sooners this season — they have now outscored their opponents 68-3 in the first quarter — but it’s been the finish that’s been painful to watch for Sooner Nation. The team has watched late leads evaporate in losses to Kansas State and Iowa State and had to grind out a four-overtime victory against Texas.
What did the team think when it seemingly had a comfortable 27-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter?
“We didn’t really say much about it, but it crossed our minds like ‘OK, this is a similar situation we’ve been in during the last several games. Let’s not let what happened in those games before happen tonight,’” OU defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas said. “Obviously, we put our foot on the gas and ran away with it in the end. It was a great feeling to really close out a game.”
The defense deserves plenty of credit for the victory, which was played in front of 12,440 fans.
TCU (1-3, 1-3) was held to 14 points, the lowest output by a Big 12 opponent since the Sooners defeated West Virginia 52-14 last season. That’s a span of 10 games.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch wants constant improvement from his players. He saw some growth against TCU, especially after his team only allowed 351 yards (276 passing, 75 rushing) and had nine tackles for loss.
Grinch also appears to have been keeping close watch of the fourth quarter to make sure there wasn’t a letdown similar to the past three games.
“Seven points on the board, and making sure also that you don't create a scenario where, here we go again,” Grinch said. “We've been here before and it's like, ‘OK, wait a second, are we waiting for the other shoe to drop’ and obviously that's a responsibility on us as coaches to make sure that doesn't take place and so,
“I think there's some growth. I absolutely do, just as you approach specifically the second half. But obviously, there's a lot more out there for us.”
Marvin Mims has developed into the Sooners’ top threat in the pass game. The true freshman now has six touchdown catches this season after hauling in scores of 61 and 50 yards against TCU.
His day was complete with four catches for 132 yards. He also had a 38-yard punt return during special teams.
“The thing he keeps doing is he keeps answering the bell. Seems like every time he gets an opportunity, he makes a play,” Riley said. “He’s a talented kid, but I go back to his habits. He practices hard every day. He’s a tough kid. He’s aware of our stuff. Coach (Dennis) Simmons has done a really good job bringing him along.
“Seeing him make such big plays so early in his career offensively and in the return game is been a big thing for this team.”
Rattler was 13-of-22 for 332 yards. In addition to the two touchdown strikes to Mims, he finished with five throws that were 30-yards plus.
Oklahoma has historically ran the football well against the Frogs. On Saturday, the focus was an air attack.
“We had a lot of deep ball plays dialed up in the playbook for this game, just going through this week of practice,” Rattler said. “That was a weak part of their defense that we could attack, and we did that pretty well this game.”
OU jumped to a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter and led 17-7 at intermission.
After the break, the Sooners ran the ball 24 times compared to only seven pass attempts as the team broke down the TCU defense. T.J. Pledger ended with a game-high 122 yards on 22 carries.
Oklahoma finished with 166 rushing yards.
Up next is a Halloween game at Texas Tech. Kickoff is 7 p.m. in Lubbock.
“We have a long ways to go. It feels good. It was definitely a step in the right direction,” Riley said. “We did some things better today than we’ve done the majority of the year. A lot of work that we’re putting in behind the scenes is starting to show up on game day.
“We have another tough one coming up in going down to Lubbock. Hopefully we can go and play even better than we did today.”
— By Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
The idea here is to appreciate this version of OU offense for what it can do right now, and to anticipate what it might do in the future.
Big plays, players and matchups from Sooners' game in Fort Worth
T.J. Pledger has put back-to-back 100-yard rushing games together.
Oklahoma's Isaiah Thomas will play for the team on the front of his road white jersey during Saturday's game at TCU. He’s also representing the name on his back which provided intestinal fortitude.
Overtime connection was buried by OU-Texas drama Oct. 10, but it shouldn't have been
With his worst team and during the most unusual college football season ever, Lincoln Riley still found a way to beat Texas.
Going back to last season, eight of the Sooners’ past nine league games have been determined by only one score.
OU football: Conservative play not in Spencer Rattler's playbook, but he understands ball security most improve
The Oklahoma quarterback has accounted for six of his team's nine turnovers this season. "My goal is no more turnovers fumble-wise or interception-wise the rest of the year," he said.
Lincoln Riley spoke about Jadon Haselwood's rehab and gave a brief injury update following the Texas four-overtime win.
Stevenson, a senior running back, has served five games of a suspension. When he returns, what part of the run game will he help the most?
Riley said, “Do I support it? It's a tough question, honestly. I think there are circumstances where a player should be allowed to and should be allowed to play right away ... the obvious concern is do you have just a mass of players just leaving places the second that something doesn't work out for them.”
Jon-Michael Terry and Nik Bonitto come from different backgrounds.
T.J. Pledger is now among a storied history of 100-yard rushers in the Red River rivalry game. Pledger set a career high with 131 yards and added a pair of touchdown runs in the 53-45 victory over Texas.
OU football: Big 12 admits timing error which resulted in 39 extra seconds for Texas during fourth-quarter comeback
Lincoln Riley immediately objected on the sideline when it appeared the officiating crew reset the game clock to 6:36. The FOX broadcast showed that the previous play ended at 5:57.
Lincoln Riley wasted no time turning to a backup quarterback in a tight football game and shifting toward a youth movement at cornerback paid off in the Sooners' four-overtime win against Texas.
