Bill Haisten: On the brink of a rare Bedlam sweep, OU falls short of a special outcome

Maybe OSU takes fresh momentum to Kansas next weekend, and maybe OSU sustains momentum beyond that.

For OU, there has to be at least some value in take two of three from OSU. This is a Sooner team that gave up 32 runs in a pair of losses to Arizona, and gave up 15 runs in a home loss to Arkansas State.

As an Oklahoma State official was preparing to leave L. Dale Mitchell Park, he asked, “How exactly does OU have a record of 22-20? I see a lot of talent on that roster. I see a lot of talent on that pitching staff.”

It’s a reasonable question: On a more consistent basis, why can’t OU baseball be like it was on Friday and Saturday?

Most OU programs contend annually or at least occasionally for national championships, and yet by Sooner standards, OU baseball has been mostly average for a long time. There are winning records, but not much in the way of postseason success.

Since rolling to the College World Series in 1992, 1994 and 1995 -- and winning the national title in 1994 -- the Sooners have been back to the CWS only once (in 2010). In the history of the Big 12 Tournament, the Sooners were champions only twice (in 1997 and 2013).