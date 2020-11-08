Bill Haisten: ‘Numbers don’t lie’ – Billy Tubbs’ 1988 Sooners were the state’s best team ever

In 1974, with a trip to the Final Four at stake, Owens and the Jayhawks rallied to defeat ORU at the Mabee Center. Owens watched Sutton’s OSU teams, Kelvin Sampson’s Sooners and Self’s ORU and Tulsa squads, and he celebrated when Lon Kruger and Buddy Hield took the Sooners to the 2016 Final Four.

As an 80-year expert on college basketball in Oklahoma, Owens also has the 1988 Sooners positioned on a pedestal.

“People always look at that team’s point totals, but it was defense that got a lot of those points,” Owens said. “OU’s pressure would force the opposing team into a running contest, and that’s what OU wanted.

“I was a high school senior in 1947, when OU went to the national championship game, and then I went to OU the next year and several guys from that team became my teammates. I’m partial to those guys, of course, but the 1988 team was a truly great team. We had good skill and played well as a team, but (Tubbs’ Sooners) were overwhelmingly greater athletes.”

From the 6-foot-10 King and 6-8 Grant, the 1988 Sooners got 43 points and 19 rebounds per game. Dave Sieger, a 6-5 wing, attempted twice as many 3-point shots as 2-point shots. During OU’s 108-80 Bedlam home win that season, he converted on eight 3-pointers.