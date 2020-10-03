Bill Haisten: Now, as the Sooners falter in Ames, OU-Texas becomes a clash of wobbly rivals

Because I’ve watched OU football since Chuck Fairbanks was the coach, I’m conditioned to expect the Sooners to make winning fourth-quarter plays. I expected it a week ago, during the Kansas State game, but K-State was the more opportunistic and clutch squad that day.

When it was 30-30 on Saturday, I expected Rattler to hit on a big throw and take the Sooners to a 37-30 advantage. Instead, there was an expensive bust by the Oklahoma defense. Sooner defenders had a chance to tackle Breece Hall for a modest gain, but the Iowa State running back escaped for a sprint of 36 yards.

On the next play, Hall scored on an 8-yard dance into the end zone. Iowa State led 37-30. The Sooners would need some of their legendary Magic.

There were traces of Sooner Magic as Rattler and Charleston Rambo connected for a fourth-and-4 conversion, and as Rattler found Hall on third-and-5.

With one minute left, however, and on a play that probably bumps OU from the possibility of scoring another College Football Playoff appearance, Rattler didn’t see a Cyclone safety drifting toward the center of the end zone. Rattler’s pass was intercepted and OU was sentenced to its first setback in Ames since 1960.

The call from ABC play-by-play man Sean McDonough: “A critical mistake!”