Bill Haisten: Now, as the Sooners falter in Ames, OU-Texas becomes a clash of wobbly rivals

If Oklahoma had beaten Iowa State on Saturday night, most people who play for, coach for or cheer for the Sooners would not have committed more than 18 hours to the celebration.
By Sunday night, the collective focus of all Sooners would have been fixed on the next game: OU-Texas in the Cotton Bowl.
Instead, Sunday night will be committed to the same conversations that surely transpired throughout the state of Oklahoma on Saturday night: Why can’t OU play better defense? And, how did the Sooners lose to a Cyclone team that was beaten at home by Louisiana on Sept. 12?
In a streak that dated to 1962, OU had prevailed in 24 consecutive games played in Ames. During a 37-30 loss on Saturday night, Sooner redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler displayed big-time leadership, resilience after having been crushed on a blitz and beautiful improvisation instincts on broken plays, but he also committed a huge turnover and didn’t get much support from his defensive teammates.
The Sooners were doomed to an outcome that hadn’t occurred since 1999: a second consecutive regular-season loss.
Last week, Kansas State rallied from a 21-point deficit to shock Oklahoma 38-35. This week, against a Cyclone program it has owned for most of the last 100 years, Oklahoma again was knocked out.
This statistic sneaked up on me: Only a few days ago, OU was ranked third in the country and considered among the favorites to make the 2020 College Football Playoff field. Now, OU has a three-game losing streak against major-college opponents.
OU-Texas has become a collision of two wobbly teams – the Sooners with their two losses and Texas with its home loss to TCU on Saturday.
With 10:09 left to play in a tied game at Iowa State, former Tulsa Memorial star Isaiah Thomas made a fantastic play for OU. On a pass-rush blast into the Cyclone pass pocket, Thomas belted Cyclone QB Brock Purdy and caused the football to spill onto the turf.
Josh Ellison smothered the loose ball for the Sooners, triggering an OU sideline celebration of a very, very badly needed defensive takeaway.
Rattler capitalized, finding Jeremiah Hall for the 3-yard, go-ahead TD. Whatever sense of relief felt by Lincoln Riley and OU fans lasted exactly as long as ABC’s commercial break after the Hall touchdown.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Sooners let Kene Nwangwu get loose for an 85-yard return that resulted in a Purdy touchdown and a 30-30 tie with 7½ minutes left to play.
Since the midway mark of the 2019 season, the Sooners have lived dangerously. Iowa State carried a three-point advantage into Saturday’s four period. For the sixth time in their last nine games against major-college opponents, the Sooners trailed or were tied in the fourth quarter.
Because I’ve watched OU football since Chuck Fairbanks was the coach, I’m conditioned to expect the Sooners to make winning fourth-quarter plays. I expected it a week ago, during the Kansas State game, but K-State was the more opportunistic and clutch squad that day.
When it was 30-30 on Saturday, I expected Rattler to hit on a big throw and take the Sooners to a 37-30 advantage. Instead, there was an expensive bust by the Oklahoma defense. Sooner defenders had a chance to tackle Breece Hall for a modest gain, but the Iowa State running back escaped for a sprint of 36 yards.
On the next play, Hall scored on an 8-yard dance into the end zone. Iowa State led 37-30. The Sooners would need some of their legendary Magic.
There were traces of Sooner Magic as Rattler and Charleston Rambo connected for a fourth-and-4 conversion, and as Rattler found Hall on third-and-5.
With one minute left, however, and on a play that probably bumps OU from the possibility of scoring another College Football Playoff appearance, Rattler didn’t see a Cyclone safety drifting toward the center of the end zone. Rattler’s pass was intercepted and OU was sentenced to its first setback in Ames since 1960.
The call from ABC play-by-play man Sean McDonough: “A critical mistake!”
For so long, OU has been consistently great at next-game recoveries from regular-season defeats. Riley has a College Football Playoff program, but the 2020 Sooners are not a playoff type of team. They have a brilliant but inexperienced quarterback and pronounced problems defensively.
The annual goal at OU, of course, is the national title. Since the Bob Stoops era began 21 years ago, it’s been rare for the Sooners to be bounced from national contention as early as Oct. 3.
For it to have happened in Ames just underscores the magnitude of the moment – that five-time defending conference champion OU has records of 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12.
