With the first pick overall of the 2018 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma.

Mayfield today: By the time he was signed by the Tampa Bay Bucs in March, Mayfield had been on four NFL rosters in eight months. A couple of years ago, he was an extremely popular QB who pulled a reported $10 million a year in endorsements. Now, he’s hoping Tampa Bay is the right fit and that he can become reestablished as a viable starter.

With the first pick overall of the 2019 NFL draft, the Arizona Cardinals selected Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray of Oklahoma.

Murray today: After having been 4-9 as the Cardinal starter last season, Murray sustained a terrible knee injury and is expected to miss as much as half of the 2023 season. He did, however, sign a lucrative extension before the injury.

With the 53rd pick overall and the 21st pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected quarterback Jalen Hurts.

After having been Alabama’s 28-game starter in 2016-2017 and a backup in 2018, Hurts transferred to OU for a 2019 season of Lincoln Riley coaching that resulted in 70% passing, a Big 12 title, a No. 2 finish in the Heisman voting, a College Football Playoff appearance and a 12-2 Sooner record.

Hurts today: While times are tough for Mayfield and Murray, these are the best of times for the 24-year-old Hurts — and for Nicole Lynn, a Tulsa native, a Booker T. Washington graduate and an OU College of Law graduate who is Hurts’ agent and the negotiator of a life-changing situation for her client.

Lynn’s social-media post on Monday: “So happy for my little bro @jalenhurts on becoming the highest paid player in NFL history! Thank you for trusting me with something of this magnitude.”

After having driven Philadelphia to the most recent Super Bowl, Hurts on Monday was given a contract that gives him the NFL’s highest average salary.

A five-year, $255 million deal will elevate Hurts’ average income to $51 million, ranking him ahead of Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers ($50.3 million), Denver’s Russell Wilson ($48.5 million), Murray ($46.1 million), Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson ($46 million) and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes ($45 million).

While Mahomes outpointed Hurts in the Super Bowl and in the voting for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award, Hurts is locked into a long-term relationship with a smart, solid Philadelphia organization. He is a super popular superhero in a market that loves pro football. He is protected by the league’s best offensive line.

Hurts gets $179 million in guaranteed money. His status as the NFL’s Money King could be fairly short-lived, depending on the timing of negotiations involving Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow and Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson, but Hurts and his family can savor a lifetime of financial security.

There is an additional distinction for Hurts: with regard to single-season income, he has become the highest-paid of all former OU Sooner athletes. Ultimately, he also is on course to become the career money leader among all former Sooners.

In the NBA, Blake Griffin’s career income amounts to $258 million. His single-season money pinnacle was $34.4 million with the 2019-20 Detroit Pistons.

In 2010, the St. Louis Rams gave to OU Heisman winner Sam Bradford a then-staggering amount of $50 million in guaranteed money. The most single-season money pocketed by Bradford was $14 million with the 2017 Minnesota Vikings.

By the time Mayfield’s five-year rookie contract expired, his marketability had waned. He made $12 million during the 2022 season with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. With Tampa Bay, he signed a one-year, $4 million contract.

OU basketball legend Wayman Tisdale never made more than $3.5 million in an NBA season. Adrian Peterson’s single-season NFL high was $20.5 million with the 2011 Minnesota Vikings.

If Brian Bosworth’s college career had ended in 2022 instead of 1986, the combination of his personality, his look and his football talent would have resulted in unlimited earnings potential on the field and from shoe deals and various endorsements.

Because of a terrible shoulder injury, his NFL career was cut short. In three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Bosworth made $1.2 million.

Resulting from the smashing success of the Monday contract extension with the Eagles, Lynn’s career as a big-league agent should be taken to the highest level and Hurts will get $3 million per game.

