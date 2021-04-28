Bill Haisten: NFL draft provides another reminder of the SEC-Big 12 talent gap

Reuter has Perkins slotted in the second round, Wallace in the fourth and Hubbard in the fifth.

While this isn’t a classically strong draft for Sooners, OU has been carrying the Big 12 for years and had the first player selected overall in 2018 (Baker Mayfield) and in 2019 (Kyler Murray).

For a decade, Texas has underachieved on the field and in the draft. In the last 10 NFL drafts, only two Longhorns — defensive back Kenny Vaccaro in 2013 and defensive tackle Malcom Brown in 2015 — have been first-round selections.

In 2014, no Texas player was drafted. OU hasn’t experienced an empty NFL draft since 1995.

Until Steve Sarkisian or another coach can truly, finally fix Texas, there will remain extreme pressure on the Sooners to sustain the Big 12 as nationally relevant. Iowa State and Oklahoma State have 10-win potential, but only the Sooners have a real chance to contend for the 2021 national title.

Even before we in Oklahoma begin to learn more about Alabama’s next wave of five-star athletes, you have to presume that the Crimson Tide is the national favorite because Nick Saban is preparing for his 15th season as the head coach. In spite of dramatic staff changes in most years, Saban rolls on with methodical greatness.