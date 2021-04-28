 Skip to main content
Bill Haisten: NFL draft provides another reminder of the SEC-Big 12 talent gap
Bill Haisten: NFL draft provides another reminder of the SEC-Big 12 talent gap

  Updated
In their weekly video, World columnists discuss spring game standouts and whose names will be called this week in the NFL Draft.

Chad Reuter is a longtime NFL draft analyst and one of the top people on the NFL.com staff. His mock drafting is as credible as anyone’s, so it was interesting to take a deep dive into his seven-round list of projections.

For anyone involved with or invested in Big 12 Conference football, a study of Reuter’s board also is sobering.

Among the 259 projected picks are players representing Truman State University, Adams State College, Wisconsin-Whitewater, Saginaw Valley State, Central Missouri, UMass Amherst and Merrimack College.

I wasn’t even aware of the existence of a Merrimack College, so I did quick research and discovered that it’s located in North Andover, Massachusetts, and has an enrollment of fewer than 4,000 students. Notable alumni include Boston Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski and, strangely enough, Southern rock/country music star Charlie Daniels.

Among schools not represented on Reuter’s mock draft: Iowa State, Baylor, Kansas State and Kansas.

Iowa State was a participant in the 2020 Big 12 Championship game and Baylor was involved in the 2019 conference title game, and yet Reuter expects neither program to have a player selected in the 2021 NFL draft.

With Round 1 scheduled for Thursday night, Rounds 2-3 for Friday and Rounds 4-7 for Saturday, you can expect another resounding reminder of the talent gap separating the Big 12 (with no national title since the 2005 Texas Longhorns) and the Southeastern Conference.

In 11 of the last 15 seasons, an SEC squad celebrated having won the national championship.

If there was a clearly defined pinnacle for Big 12 football talent, it was the 2010 NFL draft. At that time, there was the original Big 12 that included a six-team South division (with Texas A&M as a member) and a six-team North (with Nebraska, Missouri and Colorado as members).

During that 32-pick first round in 2010, nine Big 12 players were selected (compared to seven from the SEC and three from the Big Ten).

The first four players picked: OU quarterback Sam Bradford, Nebraska defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, OU defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and OU offensive tackle Trent Williams.

Oklahoma State offensive tackle Russell Okung was taken sixth overall by Seattle. Texas safety Earl Thomas, Missouri linebacker Sean Weatherspoon, OU tight end Jermaine Gresham and OSU wide receiver Dez Bryant also were first-round selections.

From the contracts they negotiated as rookies, the Big 12’s nine first-round guys pocketed $155.3 million in guaranteed money.

In no subsequent draft has the Big 12 come close to achieving what it did in April 2010.

If this week’s draft were to fall in line with Reuter’s predictions, there would be 18 players selected from Big 12 programs — and 61 from SEC programs.

To some extent, such a disparity is rooted in the SEC’s advantage in manpower numbers: that league has 14 teams compared to the Big 12’s 10.

Still, Reuter’s 61-18 expectation makes a loud statement about the quality of the upper half of each league.

From Alabama alone, six players are projected to be taken during the first round. From the Big 12, there are two names on Reuter’s first-round list: Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, selected 17th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders; and OU center Creed Humphrey, taken by Pittsburgh with the 24th pick.

If Humphrey’s name is called on Thursday night, he would become the 50th NFL first-round pick in OU program history.

By the way, Reuter has University of Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins going to the Tennessee Titans with the 22nd pick overall.

The Reuter mock board includes four Sooners (Humphrey, edge rusher Ronnie Perkins, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and cornerback Tre Brown) and five Cowboys (Jenkins, wide receiver Tylan Wallace, cornerback Rodarius Williams, running back Chuba Hubbard and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga).

Projected to be a fifth-round pick, Sam Ehlinger is one of five Texas Longhorns in the Reuter draft. From the Big 12 otherwise, there are two Texas Tech players and one each from TCU and West Virginia.

Reuter has Perkins slotted in the second round, Wallace in the fourth and Hubbard in the fifth.

While this isn’t a classically strong draft for Sooners, OU has been carrying the Big 12 for years and had the first player selected overall in 2018 (Baker Mayfield) and in 2019 (Kyler Murray).

For a decade, Texas has underachieved on the field and in the draft. In the last 10 NFL drafts, only two Longhorns — defensive back Kenny Vaccaro in 2013 and defensive tackle Malcom Brown in 2015 — have been first-round selections.

In 2014, no Texas player was drafted. OU hasn’t experienced an empty NFL draft since 1995.

Until Steve Sarkisian or another coach can truly, finally fix Texas, there will remain extreme pressure on the Sooners to sustain the Big 12 as nationally relevant. Iowa State and Oklahoma State have 10-win potential, but only the Sooners have a real chance to contend for the 2021 national title.

Even before we in Oklahoma begin to learn more about Alabama’s next wave of five-star athletes, you have to presume that the Crimson Tide is the national favorite because Nick Saban is preparing for his 15th season as the head coach. In spite of dramatic staff changes in most years, Saban rolls on with methodical greatness.

If there is a 61-18 type of SEC-Big 12 imbalance at the end of this week’s draft, it would bear a striking resemblance to the 2020 draft.

A year ago, 61 SEC players were selected.

From the Big 12, there were 21.

NFL draft

Cleveland, Ohio

* TV/live stream: NFL Network, KTUL-8, ESPN-1300, ESPN Plus.

* Round 1: Thursday, 7 p.m.,

* Rounds 2-3: Friday, 6 p.m.

* Rounds 4-7: Saturday, 11 a.m.

Sooners, Cowboys and TU: first-round picks

OU Sooners

All-time first-round picks

1950: RB George Thomas (Washington); G Stan West (Los Angeles Rams).

1951: RB Leon Heath (Washington).

1953: RB Billy Vessels (Baltimore Colts).

1955: WR Max Boydston (Chicago Cardinals); C Kurt Burris (Cleveland Browns).

1957: C Jerry Tubbs (Chicago Cardinals).

1959: DB Dave Baker (San Francisco 49ers).

1964: Joe Don Looney (New York Giants).

1966: LB Carl McAdams (St. Louis Cardinals).

1969: WR Eddie Hinton (Baltimore Colts).

1970: TE Steve Zabel (Philadelphia Eagles); LB Jim Files (New York Giants); RB Steve Owens (Detroit Lions).

1976: DE Lee Roy Selmon (first overall, Tampa Bay Bucs); RB Joe Washington (San Diego Chargers); WR Billy Brooks (Cincinnati Bengals).

1978: RB Elvis Peacock (Los Angeles Rams).

1980: RB Billy Sims (first overall, Detroit Lions); LB George Cumby (Green Bay Packers).

1981: RB David Overstreet (Miami Dolphins); DE Keith Gary (Pittsburgh Steelers).

1984: DT Rick Bryan (Atlanta Falcons); LB Jackie Shipp (Miami Dolphins); S Dwight Drane (Buffalo Bills).

1985: RB Steve Sewell (Denver Broncos).

1986: DT Tony Casillas (Atlanta Falcons).

1987: LB Brian Bosworth (Seattle Seahawks).

1988: S Rickey Dixon (Cincinnati Bengals); TE Keith Jackson (Philadephia Eagles).

1996: DE Cedric Jones (New York Giants).

2000: OT Stockar McDougle (Detroit Lions).

2002: S Roy Williams (Dallas Cowboys).

2003: CB Andre Woolfolk (Tennessee Titans).

2004: DT Tommie Harris (Chicago Bears).

2005: OT Jammal Brown (New Orleans Saints); WR Mark Clayton (Baltimore Ravens).

2006: G Davin Joseph (Tampa Bay Bucs).

2007: RB Adrian Peterson (Minnesota Vikings).

2010: QB Sam Bradford (first overall, St. Louis Rams); DT Gerald McCoy (Tampa Bay Bucs); OT Trent Williams (Washington); TE Jermaine Gresham (Cincinnati Bengals).

2013: OT Lane Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles).

2018: QB Baker Mayfield (first overall, Cleveland Browns).

2019: QB Kyler Murray (first overall, Arizona Cardinals); WR Marquise Brown (Baltimore Ravens).

2020: WR CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys); LB Kenneth Murray (Los Angeles Chargers).

OSU Cowboys

All-time first-round picks

1947: RB Bob Fenimore (first overall, Chicago Bears); WR Neill Armstrong (Philadelphia Eagles).

1951: FB Jim Spavital (Chicago Cardinals).

1970: G John Ward (Minnesota Vikings).

1974: TE Reuben Gant (Buffalo Bills).

1976: DT James White (Minnesota Vikings).

1977: DT Phil Dokes (Buffalo Bills).

1978: RB Terry Miller (Buffalo Bills).

1986: DE Leslie O’Neal (San Diego Chargers).

1989: RB Barry Sanders (Detroit Lions); WR Hart Lee Dykes (New England Patriots).

1998: CB R.W. McQuarters (San Francisco 49ers).

2003: DE Kevin Williams (Minnesota Vikings).

2004: WR Rashaun Woods (San Francisco 49ers).

2009: TE Brandon Pettigrew (Detroit Lions).

2010: OT Russell Okung (Seattle Seahawks); WR Dez Bryant (Dallas Cowboys).

2012: WR Justin Blackmon (Jacksonville Jaguars); QB Brandon Weeden (Cleveland Browns).

2014: CB Justin Gilbert (Cleveland Browns).

TU draft history

All-time first-round picks

1943: QB/RB Glenn Dobbs (Chicago Cardinals).

1977: G Steve August (Seattle Seahawks).

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis.

