Why in the bleepity bleeping bleep didn’t Cardell Williams start at quarterback for the University of Tulsa? If he was healthy enough to play for as long as he did, then why wouldn’t he have been healthy enough to start?

By the time Williams entered Saturday’s game at H.A. Chapman Stadium, the Golden Hurricane was in a 28-0 hole.

Why in the bleepity bleeping bleep didn’t OU’s offense function with the same swagger, pace and precision against SMU last week that it displayed against TU? Dillon Gabriel’s history includes two UCF losses to the Hurricane, but he was brilliant on Saturday.

As Nic Anderson and Drake Stoops combined for five touchdown catches, and with Anderson scoring on each of three big-play touches, Gabriel’s numbers included 28 completions on 31 pass attempts for 421 yards.

And why in the bleepity bleeping bleep, an Oklahoma State person might ask, did talented Trace Ford leave the Cowboys to become a Sooner? So that he could total four tackles and intercept a pass during the 19th-ranked Sooners’ 66-17 victory over TU.

(Actually, in light of what transpired at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday night, an OSU person would be stressing about a lot more than the Trace Ford departure. An OSU person would have every right to wonder about the condition of the Cowboy program, and how in the name of Brandon Weeden that the OSU quarterback situation could be this bleak.)

The current era of OU football began with Joe Castiglione’s hiring of Bob Stoops, and the Sooner program now has recorded a 3-0 start in 19 of the 25 seasons of the Stoops-Lincoln Riley-Brent Venables era.

Since World World II, only three University of Oklahoma football coaches launched their time on the job with a 3-0 start in each of their first two seasons. Stoops did it in 1999-2000, Riley did it in 2017-18 and Venables has followed last year’s 3-0 with this year’s 3-0 run against wobbly Arkansas State (73-to-zero), against a try-hard SMU team (28-11) and against a Tulsa squad that self-destructed with a five-interception passing game and a run game that generated only 1.6 yards per attempt.

The 2022 Sooners opened conference play with a home loss to eventual Big 12 champion Kansas State.

The 2023 Sooners open their program’s 28th and final Big 12 schedule next week at Cincinnati, which on the surface might not seem daunting but actually could be a dangerous assignment.

Before Saturday night’s home clash with Miami (Ohio), Cincinnati since the start of the 2019 season had a home record of 26-1. Clemson during that same span also was 26-1. The Cincinnati-and-Clemson win percentage of .961 was the best in major-college football.

So, what did Cincinnati do on Saturday night? The Bearcats were bumped from the Cincinnati-and-Clemson mantel. On their home turf, the Bearcats lost 31-24 in overtime to a MAC team – the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks.

The Bearcats obviously aren’t as talented or as deep as their 2021 team that became the first Group of 5 team to score a place on the College Football Playoff bracket, but the Cincinnati of today could be defined as one of those any-given-Saturday teams that can surprise a favored opponent – and especially when the game is played at 40,000-seat Nippert Stadium.

As a 10-season veteran of TU football radio broadcasts, Jeremie Poplin has experienced four Tulsa-Cincinnati games played at Nippert Stadium. Each of the last two Tulsa-Cincinnati games was intense, with the 2021 Bearcats winning by eight points (after ESPN’s College GameDay had originated from the University of Cincinnati campus) and with the 2020 Bearcats winning on a walk-off field goal in the American Athletic Conference Championship contest.

Poplin provides a scouting report on what the Sooners can expect at Nippert Stadium: “It’s rowdy. There’s no doubt. Let me tell you: (Bearcat fans) ain’t afraid to tell you what they think of you. The stadium is kind of sunk down into the ground, and it gets really, really loud in there. If you walk in there and you’re expecting a G5 (Group of 5) environment – it’s not a G5 environment.

“It gets very loud when they’re playing well. On every third down, they play this sounder from the movie ‘The Purge’ – this weird sound – and they crank up the volume so loud that the noise reverberates off of everything.”

Poplin emphasizes that while Nippert Stadium is a tough location for visitors, it’s a fun place for football.

“It’s beautiful. It’s one of my favorites,” Poplin said. “They kept enough of the nostalgia of the original stadium but added enough newness (during a 2014 renovation) that now it is one of the cooler settings in college football.”

Think about it. You’re Cincinnati, and you’re about to play your first Big 12 game, and it’s in your stadium, and the opponent is mighty OU. Even after a deflating experience against the middleweight Miami RedHawks, the Bearcats should be motivated for their chance to make OU miserable.

If the Cincinnati people were rowdy for TU, they’ll be difference-makers during the OU game – if the Sooners allow them to be.