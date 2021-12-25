Bill Haisten: Memorably stunning – Riley's departure and Schnellenberger's arrival

On Dec. 16, 1994, there was the same-day introduction of new football coaches. At about noon in Stillwater, Bob Simmons made his first public appearance as the OSU head man. At about 4 p.m. in Norman, there was a news conference at the stadium. Bill Connors, Jimmie Tramel and I were at OU for the Tulsa World. Blevins was there for Oklahoma City’s KOCO-5.

When the 60-year-old Schnellenberger strolled into the jam-packed Santee Lounge with his wife Beverlee, there was hopeful applause from OU officials and fans. There also was a feeling of disbelief that was as thick as San Francisco fog.

“We just sat there and didn’t know what to think of this pipe-smoking, bravado-laden coach who rolls in and says books are going to be written and movies are going to be made about him. He actually said that,” recalled Blevins, who in 1994 was nearing the end of his time as the KOCO-5 sports director. Otherwise, he hosted the Switzer and Jerry Jones studio shows for the Dallas Cowboys, and he was a member of ABC Sports’ college football talent team.