Bill Haisten: Memorably stunning – Riley's departure and Schnellenberger's arrival

Before most Oklahomans were aware that Lincoln Riley had become a Trojan instead of a Sooner, Dean Blevins occupied a ringside seat for the biggest story of the year.
On football-season Sunday mornings, for the taping of the head coach’s television show, Blevins always reports to a Norman studio. A former Sooner quarterback and the sports director at OKC’s KWTV-9, Blevins hosted the John Blake shows in 1996-98 and the Bob Stoops shows in 1999-2016, and since 2017 had worked with Riley.
On Nov. 28, Blevins and Riley were to have discussed the setback of the night before — the Bedlam loss in Stillwater. Blevins and production personnel reported to duty, but there was no Riley.
That afternoon, Blevins shared this message with his Twitter followers: “For the first time in 25 yrs of taping OU head coach show on Sundays, was told at showtime Lincoln Riley would be 3-4 hrs late. Now, (a) complete no-show, confirming he’s (Southern Cal) bound.”
Blevins has been an up-close witness to two of the more infamous coaching situations in OU history: Riley’s departure to Southern Cal in 2021 and Howard Schnellenberger’s 1994 arrival in Norman. Oklahoma State was a part of both storylines.
When OU’s Gary Gibbs and OSU’s Pat Jones announced that they would resign at the end of the 1994 season, the result was simultaneous Bedlam coaching searches.
On Dec. 16, 1994, there was the same-day introduction of new football coaches. At about noon in Stillwater, Bob Simmons made his first public appearance as the OSU head man. At about 4 p.m. in Norman, there was a news conference at the stadium. Bill Connors, Jimmie Tramel and I were at OU for the Tulsa World. Blevins was there for Oklahoma City’s KOCO-5.
When the 60-year-old Schnellenberger strolled into the jam-packed Santee Lounge with his wife Beverlee, there was hopeful applause from OU officials and fans. There also was a feeling of disbelief that was as thick as San Francisco fog.
“We just sat there and didn’t know what to think of this pipe-smoking, bravado-laden coach who rolls in and says books are going to be written and movies are going to be made about him. He actually said that,” recalled Blevins, who in 1994 was nearing the end of his time as the KOCO-5 sports director. Otherwise, he hosted the Switzer and Jerry Jones studio shows for the Dallas Cowboys, and he was a member of ABC Sports’ college football talent team.
“I remember Howard saying, ‘We’re going to meet at the summit,’ ” Blevins continued. “He was so boastful and arrogant, and there was actually some merit to it in the beginning. The guy had been an All-American for Bear Bryant (at Kentucky) and had done well everywhere he had been (as a coach).
“But when Howard got the OU job, there was a complete lack of respect for the traditions of OU football. It started from the beginning. He said, ‘I’m going to make you guys forget about Bud Wilkinson and Barry Switzer.’ ”
At the end of such an eventful Friday, Oklahoma City television station KWTV-9 hustled to produce a live, 30-minute, prime-time show during which sports director Bill Teegins talked with callers.
This is what qualified as social media in 1994: the Channel 9 phone system recorded nearly 1,900 attempted calls as viewers were anxious to discuss the new coaches.
KWTV replicated that type of coverage on Sunday, Dec. 5, after it had become known that Venables would leave his position as the Clemson defensive coordinator and return to the OU program with which he was part of the 2000 national championship.
At 8:15 that evening, KWTV cut into CBS programming and presented an ad-libbed special that extended to the start of the 10 o’clock newscast.
“Our ratings went through the roof,” Blevins reports.
Twenty-seven Decembers have passed since Schnellenberger got the OU job, and Blevins still seems galled that Schnellenberger changed the Sooners’ uniforms: “Barney Fife should have stepped in with his patented ‘Citizen’s arrest! Citizen’s arrest!’ Schnelly came in and put stripes on the jerseys and changed the color from crimson to bright red.
“You do that at places like Old Dominion. Not Oklahoma.”
Gibbs, Switzer, Gomer Jones and Wilkinson had been Sooner assistants when they were promoted to OU’s top job. Before Schnellenberger’s move to Norman, he had no direct connection to the OU program. He had been Louisville’s head man for 10 seasons and had become famous for driving the 1983 Miami Hurricanes to the national title.
From Connors, there had been a warning that the Sooners’ process wasn’t going well: “One week before OU's announced target date for hiring a coach, the search apparently has not produced desirable candidates.
“Mack Brown, as expected, chose to remain at North Carolina. Reliable sources said OU failed to interest Dick Tomey of Arizona. Miami's Dennis Erickson and Auburn's Terry Bowden were never available.
“There is a national shortage of attractive and available coaches.”
Having talked with Schnellenberger in New York, then-OU athletic director Donnie Duncan finalized a deal to hire the Louisville coach and pay him twice as much — about $600,000 a year — as Gibbs had been making.
After the Simmons and Schnellenberger news conferences, this was among the headlines in the next-day edition of the Tulsa World: “Sooners, Cowboys Get Ideal Individuals for Programs”.
With a six-season record of 30-38 that included three victories over OU, Simmons resigned at the end of the 2000 season. He was an assistant at Notre Dame and Washington, and for three seasons he was the head coach at Boulder High School in Colorado. Now 73, he hasn’t coached since 2015.
While today’s Sooner fans should feel relieved and confident about the Brent Venables hire, the Schnellenberger-OU marriage would last only one year and two days.
“A climate has developed toward the program — understandably in some cases and perhaps unfairly in others — that has changed my outlook on the situation,” Schnellenberger explained about his resignation in December 1995. “A change could help improve that climate.”
In 2001-11, Schnellenberger coached at Florida Atlantic. At the age of 87, he died in March. His 1995 Sooners started 3-0 and were ranked 10th nationally before Colorado prevailed 38-17 in Norman. OU carried a national ranking into nine games, but finished 5-5-1 and closed the season with a 12-0 home loss to OSU and a 37-0 loss at Nebraska.
“It was a shock when (Schnellenberger) was hired,” Blevins said, “and then everything that happened after he was hired — it all proved why the hire had been shocking in the first place.”
Both in 1994 and 2021, there was an OU hiring of both a new men’s basketball coach and a new football coach. Kelvin Sampson was Billy Tubbs’ 1994 basketball successor. This year’s football transition was preceded by basketball coach Lon Kruger’s retirement and Joe Castiglione’s hiring of Loyola-Chicago’s Porter Moser.
Castiglione’s recent football search brought to mind December 1994 and OU’s hiring of Schnellenberger for one awkward season.
As Blevins stated, Schnellenberger did have impressive credentials, but a football coach won’t succeed unless he fits well within a program, a university and a state. Schnellenberger and OU were just a bad fit.