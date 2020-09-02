Bill Haisten: media column . . . the $54.99 OU pay-per-view . . . most expensive ever in Oklahoma
- Bill Haisten
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Oklahoma Sooners coach said the decision to march came after an emotional team meeting on Thursday night.
- Updated
OU's Hall of Fame basketball coach finds controversy as several former players air startling grievances on social media
- Updated
Now that players have walked out on games, those muttering the laziest, lamest phrase in their vocabulary do so into an echo chamber
- Updated
From Omaha sports columnist Tom Shatel: “It’s important to remember that 10 years ago, Nebraska was running away from the Big 12 — not running to the Big Ten."
- Updated
The Oklahoma Sooners coach said the decision to march came after an emotional team meeting on Thursday night.
- Updated
Kickoff times were also announced for OU’s Big 12 opener against visiting Kansas State (Sept. 26) and for the Red River Showdown against Texas (Oct. 10) in Dallas. Both games will have 11 a.m. starts and be televised by FOX.
- Updated
This is the fourth consecutive season that the Sooners have had a different starting quarterback. Baker Mayfield (2015-17) and Kyler Murray (2018) were Heisman Trophy winners and Jalen Hurts (2019) was a Heisman Trophy runner-up.
Oklahoma assistant coach Bill Bedenbaugh is pleased with his offensive line, which has much more depth than 2019.
Lincoln Riley didn't speak about Brooks specifically, but did discuss what focus remains on after playing opt out for the season.
Spencer Rattler and Tanner Mordecai continue to work to become Lincoln Riley’s fourth season-opening quarterback since 2015.