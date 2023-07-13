ARLINGTON, Texas — For the coaches and players, this event is an exercise in expressions of optimism and positive body language.

On the media side of this thing, it’s an exercise in perception.

I’ve seen recent Texas football personnel — Charlie Strong- and Tom Herman-coached Texas personnel — who during the Big 12 Media Days event did not project an air of confidence.

The 2023 Longhorns seem very comfortable with their role as the league’s preseason favorite. Steve Sarkisian’s third Texas squad has the Big 12’s best roster, but it also plays at Alabama in September and has a tough conference schedule.

With only three conference titles in 27 years of Big 12 membership, and with the most recent of those titles having been secured in 2009, the Longhorns are way, way overdue for another trophy.

During many of the Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley years, the OU guys would walk around here like they owned the place.

They kinda did own the place, actually.

During a span of 11 years (2011-21), the Sooners were at the top of the Big 12’s preseason poll. At the end of seven of those 11 seasons, OU was the Big 12 champion. On four occasions, they were in the College Football Playoff final four.

The 2022 season was gruesome for the Sooners. In the 2023 Big 12 preseason poll, OU is third.

My Thursday assignment on the AT&T Stadium turf: the attempt to measure the Big 12 Media Days swagger of the Sooners — or to determine if there was a swagger.

“We went 6-7 last year and fell well below our expectations and our standards,” OU coach Brent Venables said, “but, man, we learned and grew a lot as a football program.”

I’m presuming this to be true: that OU fans don’t care about “growth” if the results aren’t pronounced improvement, a restoration of the Sooners’ identity, at least nine regular-season wins and nothing that would resemble the disaster of last year’s Texas game.

When guys like Baker Mayfield, CeeDee Lamb, Orlando Brown and Kenneth Murray were Big 12 Media men in July, you expected the Sooners to win the conference title in December. Their talent and aura were undeniable.

I attempted on Thursday to get a real feel for the 2023 Sooners’ psychological state, but there wasn’t much of a takeaway in that regard.

Coaches and players typically stick to a safe script in this type of setting. A coach won’t rock the room by saying, “We were sickened by our performance last season. That (bleep) is unacceptable and it can’t (bleeping) happen again.”

What you usually get from an event like this are quotes like this: “We learned and grew a lot as a football program.”

With 14 conference titles and the 2000 national championship, OU has been the Big 12’s signature football program since the league’s inaugural season in 1996.

The Venables years began with a decidedly irregular year. It was OU’s worst football year since 1998 — the Big 12’s third year of existence.

(Imagine going back to 1998 and announcing, “In 2023, Nebraska and Texas A&M will have been gone from the Big 12 for more than a decade, Oklahoma State will have beaten Texas nine times in 13 years, four OU quarterbacks will have won the Heisman Trophy during a span of 16 seasons, TCU will have played in the national championship game; Baylor, OSU and K-State will have won conference titles; and Cincinnati, BYU, Houston and UCF will have joined the Big 12.”)

During the 2022 season, OU was 42nd nationally in passing yards, 119th in passing defense, 122nd in total defense, lost 49-0 to Texas and closed with a 6-7 record.

Since a 9-0 start in 2021, the Sooners are 8-9.

I’m wondering now if OU’s mojo has dissipated.

Drake Stoops says it hasn’t.

“We’re not pompous, but we’re not laying down for anybody, either,” said Stoops, a senior receiver and the son of Bob Stoops.

As Big 12 Media representatives of the Sooner program, Drake joined quarterback Dillon Gabriel, defensive lineman Jonah Laulu and linebacker Danny Stutsman.

“Confidence comes from preparation,” Drake Stoops said. “We’ve been working our tails off. I think we’re hungrier than ever (after) last season. We also have a humbleness and an appreciation for what it takes to win, which is important. This is a good conference.

“Based on our preparation, we expect to win.”

This time next year, OU and Texas players will be at the SEC Media Days spectacle. There does remain this one final lap in OU’s Big 12 run, however. Drake Stoops and the Sooners are driven to end their great Big 12 experience with a much better-looking and satisfying 2023 season.

But is it enough to be driven and focused? You know the Sooners will try to win every week. That’s a given. The glaring unknown is whether the roster is good enough to win every week.