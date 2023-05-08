On Saturday, I went to the Fair Meadows simulcast facility to place a bet on the only Tulsa-connected horse in the Kentucky Derby. Starting from the 16th position in the race, Raise Cain is owned by a Tulsa couple — Andrew and Rania Warren.

If Raise Cain had finished in the money, I would have pocketed a few bucks and could have bragged about scoring on an investment in a 30-to-1 horse.

After Raise Cain ran respectably, finishing eighth, I did score on getting some talk time with Matt McCoy — one of the more accomplished football athletes in Oklahoma history.

Combining his Jenks varsity seasons (1996-98) with the four seasons he played at OU (2000-03), McCoy’s record was 87-9 with three Class 6A titles, two Big 12 titles and the 2000 national championship.

McCoy also was at Fair Meadows to watch the Derby. We talked a little about horse racing and a lot about football.

Today, McCoy has a successful State Farm Insurance agency in Broken Arrow. Like a good neighbor, McCoy was there when I requested his presence during a podcast we recorded on Monday.

We reflected on McCoy’s glorious experience at the front end of the Allan Trimble-Jenks dynasty, and I asked for his opinion on the current state of the OU football program.

In less than 14 months, OU becomes a member of the Southeastern Conference. The questions presented to McCoy: How does he feel about the OU roster and program overall? How does McCoy feel about Brent Venables as the head coach during this very important time for OU football?

As an OU defensive back and the holder on field goals and extra-point kicks, McCoy was redshirted in 1999 and on the field in 2000-03. During those years, the Sooner defense was coordinated by Mike Stoops and Venables.

Assessing the program

Think back to the 2017 season: The first Lincoln Riley-coached Sooners had Heisman Trophy-winning Baker Mayfield at quarterback, a healthy and potent Rodney Anderson in the backfield, wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Hollywood Brown, Mark Andrews at tight end and five offensive linemen who would be selected during the 2018 or 2019 NFL draft.

So many playmakers would go on to play pro football. So much high-end talent.

By the end of the 2017 season, Brown, Lamb and Andrews had combined totals of 165 receptions and 22 TD catches. That Sooner team was 87th in the country in passing defense, but the Mayfield offense carried OU to the College Football Playoff.

Even with that defense, OU nearly beat Georgia in the national semifinals. The Bulldogs prevailed 54-48. Imagine saying to the defense, “If you guys hold Georgia to 47 points, we can play for the national title,” and then the defense gives up 54 against a Bulldog offense that had scored only 24 points against South Carolina and only 17 in a regular-season loss at Auburn.

As I watched OU’s April 24 spring game, I didn’t see a Lamb-Brown-Andrews level of offensive talent. Jackson Arnold has the potential to become an elite quarterback, but I can’t tell whether he has elite teammates. Maybe some of the younger Sooners are on the brink of becoming dynamic.

As OU prepares for its final Big 12 season, McCoy shared his take on the Sooner roster.

“We’ve got to get more depth,” McCoy said. “Through this recruiting class we signed in February, I think it’s going to help with that depth. Depth is critical, (and) especially when we move into the SEC.

“I think the other (concern) is the physicality. Last year, I felt like we kind of got beat up and pushed around. Kind of manhandled a little bit at times ... The glaring (deficiency) that everyone could see: when we played Texas (last season), we didn’t have any depth at quarterback. That’s the easy one. The guy on the street can recognize that.”

OU now is into its second full year with Venables as the head coach and with Jerry Schmidt reprising his role as the strength-and-conditioning coach.

“I think we’re going to be more physical and I think we’re going to be stronger. That part encourages me,” said McCoy, who during his OU run had a career total of nine defensive takeaways.

Assessing Venables

When McCoy joined the OU program as a true freshman in 1999, Venables was a 28-year-old assistant. Today, the 43-year-old McCoy and his wife Brittanie, a former UTEP volleyball athlete, have two young children.

Venables’ 2022 head-coaching debut ended with a 6-7 record — OU’s first losing record since 1998, when McCoy was a Jenks senior.

McCoy remains fiercely loyal to Venables. He hasn’t backed up from his belief that Venables is building a program that soon will resemble the Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State programs.

It’s massively essential, McCoy acknowledges, for the 52-year-old Venables to consistently sign recruiting classes on the same level of national renown as OU’s 2023 class that was rated No. 4 nationally by 247 Sports.

It’s essential also for OU to be restored as an annual force in the NFL draft.

In 2020, Lamb was chosen 17th overall by the Dallas Cowboys and Sooner linebacker Kenneth Murray went to the Los Angeles Chargers with the 23rd pick overall.

In three drafts since, the Sooners have been represented by only one player in the first round. On April 27, offensive tackle Anton Harrison was taken 27th overall by Jacksonville.

During the last three NFL drafts, Alabama and Georgia had a combined total of 20 players selected in the first round. It’s impossible to compete at the highest level of the SEC without NFL prospects in every position group.

“Coach Venables is the perfect guy for this situation,” McCoy said. “He can coach you as hard as he needs to coach you because there is a relationship there. Not all coaches have that.

“I personally believe that (Venables) is perfect because he cares about his guys. I can remember as a true freshman, being in the cafeteria, and he could look at me and tell (that something wasn’t right). He’d say, ‘Come sit down.’

“That’s been (24 years ago), and he’s done nothing but become more confident in his ability to coach and lead. When you’ve got that (type of presence) in the corner office, guys are going to lay it out for him.”

A special play at Missouri

In 1996, with Trimble as a first-time head coach, McCoy was a 10th-grade rookie in the Jenks varsity program. In 1999, with Stoops as a first-time head coach, McCoy was a first-year freshman in the OU program.

“You saw immediately (that) coach Stoops had a plan,” McCoy recalls. “As soon as he got hired, he put the thing into play. From a culture standpoint, it was interesting: coming from Jenks, who had unbelievable culture; and going to OU, (which) was having to rebuild culture.

“It was very similar with coach Stoops and coach Trimble. It’s just leadership. It started at the top. Coach Trimble had a no-excuse mentality. Coach Stoops had a no-excuse mentality. Things progressed quickly because there were no excuses.”

Through the first few seasons after Stoops became the OU coach, there was a “Big Game Bob/Riverboat Gambler” narrative. Stoops wasn’t afraid to pull the trigger on a trick play in a big game.

The gambler reputation gained even more traction in 2002, as McCoy executed on something special at Missouri.

The most famous play of McCoy’s career happened at Missouri that season. Before its Big 12 opener at Columbia, OU was unbeaten and ranked No. 2 nationally (trailing only the Miami Hurricanes in the polls).

With 6½ minutes left to play, the Sooners trailed 24-23. Stoops sent his field goal team onto the field for what would have been a 31-year try. Key words: “would have been.” There was no kick.

As the holder, McCoy collected the snap, rolled to his right and fired a strike to tight end Chris Chester for the touchdown. Chester was blanketed by two defenders but the McCoy pass was on the money. OU went on to win the game 31-24.

For the Fox Sports Net cable telecast, Joel Meyers provided the play-by-play: “A fake! Into the end zone! Touchdown, Oklahoma! They went to the tight end Chris Chester (for) the score! Bob Stoops — the gambler comes through.”

Analyst Dave Lapham: “I lost track of the holder. Was the holder McCoy?”

Meyers: “Matt McCoy, the junior from Jenks, Oklahoma.”

Lapham: “I’ll tell you, McCoy throws a darn good ball ... Double coverage! Missouri had good coverage on Chester. Great throw, great catch and courage by Bob Stoops.”

McCoy on Monday, after hearing the Meyers-Lapham audio: “Wow.”

“We had several special plays — several fakes — off of punts and field goals,” McCoy explained. “This particular play, though, we actually put in that week. The way (Missouri) lined up, it was going to work perfectly. The problem, we didn’t think their backside safety would be as good and fast as he was (and) potentially make it an issue.

“On third down, coach Stoops came by and told me, ‘If we don’t get the first (down) here, we’re going to run the fake.’ ... I’m like, ‘Oh, gosh. Here we go. It’s going to be a moment.’

“I go into the huddle and call it. Big Mike Skinner, one of our offensive linemen from Tahlequah, looks at me and says, ‘You got this, Matty.’ ”

Matty McCoy did deliver in the clutch. His reward in the moment was a Stoops fist-bump.

McCoy’s ultimate reward is that he was an All-State figure in the Allan Trimble-Jenks story, that he was on the OU roster for 2000-03 teams that were 48-6, that he experienced the thrill ride of a perfect-season national championship in 2000, and that he made a play at Missouri that 21 years later is remembered in great detail.