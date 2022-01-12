 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bill Haisten: Karl Malone nailed it — ‘Wayman gave more than he took from life’
Bill Haisten: Karl Malone nailed it — ‘Wayman gave more than he took from life’

Note: This column originally appeared in the Tulsa World on May, 15, 2019. Regina Tisdale, the widow of Wayman Tisdale, recently released her book “Losing My Power Forward — Rebounding Through Grief.” Read more about her book here.

A reporter makes and takes countless calls during the course of a career.

Most calls aren’t remembered one day later. This one is remembered vividly, 10 years later.

“Hello. This is Karl Malone.”

Yes, that Karl Malone.

The Mailman. A two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, a 14-time All-Star and a member of the greatest team ever assembled — the 1992 Olympic Dream Team.

While in college and with the Utah Jazz, Malone had an extensive history of competition against Wayman Tisdale — a Sooners phenom in 1982-85 and the most accomplished basketball athlete in Oklahoma history.

On May 15, 2009, a few hours after the 44-year-old Tisdale died at St. John Medical Center, Malone called the Tulsa World newsroom.

“Every memory I have of Wayman is positive,” Malone said, “except for the time he took that last-second shot against us in the NCAA Tournament. The ball rolled around for eight seconds before it finally fell through.”

During the 1984-85 season, Malone’s Louisiana Tech team and Tisdale’s OU Sooners clashed twice. OU prevailed 84-72 in the All-College Tournament. In an NCAA Sweet Sixteen rematch, the Sooners won 86-84 as Tisdale scored with two seconds left.

“Wayman gave more than he took from life,” Malone continued. “I spent enough time around him to see that he never wavered. He never changed.

“I have nothing but good things to say about Wayman Tisdale. There will always be a void in our power-forward family. My condolences to the whole Sooner Nation.”

Wednesday is the 10th anniversary of Tisdale’s death and Malone’s call.

It seems like yesterday that Tisdale’s memorial service occurred at the BOK Center, but it’s been 10 quick years.

For Regina Tisdale, 10 hard years.

Wayman’s wife remains the most prominent representative and promoter of the Wayman Tisdale brand. She and Wayman were partners during his Booker T. Washington years, his OU years, his NBA years and his music years.

“All year long, I’ve thought about (the significance of the anniversary),” Regina said during a lunch interview at the downtown Dilly Diner. “I’ve felt it physically and mentally. It’s been rough. Last week, (daughter) Gabrielle came and sat on my bed. I asked if she was OK. She said, ‘I just miss Dad so much.’

“For me, I guess the biggest thing now is that it’s 10 years. Wow. Time flies. I remember thinking, ‘After one full year, it will be better.’ It wasn’t. And then I thought it would be a little easier after five years. It wasn’t. Eventually, you reach a point where you’re not crying every day, but there’s never been a day in 10 years when I didn’t say his name. Not a day. Something always happens and his name will come up.”

After having been a McDonald’s All-American at Booker T. Washington, Tisdale was a three-time Big Eight Player of the Year and a three-time All-American at Oklahoma. In 1984, he was a member of the gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic basketball team.

During Tisdale’s three seasons, the Sooners were 84-20 overall and 36-6 in the Big Eight.

In the 1985 NBA draft, Georgetown’s Patrick Ewing was selected by the New York Knicks with the first pick overall. A 6-foot-9 lefty who averaged 25.6 points and 10.1 rebounds as a Sooner, Tisdale was taken next by the Indiana Pacers.

Following a 12-season NBA run with the Pacers, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns, he committed full time to music and became a critically acclaimed jazz artist and bandleader.

Combining his talent and uncommon technique, Tisdale was an amazing bass player. He used the bass as the voice of his melodies.

I’m always astounded when music-minded Tulsans aren’t aware of Tisdale’s jazz greatness. Give it a listen. You’ll be hooked.

When Tisdale passed away because of complications related to the treatment of his bone cancer, he and Regina had four children ranging in age from 25 to 14. There was one Tisdale grandchild.

The Tisdale kids — Danielle, Tiffany, Wayman II and Gabrielle — now range from 35 to 24. There are six grandkids. Next month, there will be a seventh.

Tisdale’s home recording studio and guitars today “are pretty much as he left them” in 2009, Regina said. There are recordings of unfinished music. If a producer, an engineer and some musicians were to get involved, there could be fresh Tisdale tunes. Maybe even an album.

While in high school, Regina took her younger sister to an evening service at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church — the Rev. Louis L. Tisdale’s church.

Among the band members was a tall kid — the reverend’s son Wayman — who played the bass guitar.

“I looked at Wayman and I could feel him looking back at me,” Regina remembers. “We were playing a cat-and-mouse thing. That man had an incredible smile.”

While Tisdale had million-dollar talent athletically and musically, he had a billion-dollar personality.

“He had an amazing way of engaging with people,” Regina said. “It would make you feel like you had known him forever and he was your best friend.”

After Tisdale died, Regina was inundated with letters from his teammates, rivals and fans. Among the letter-writing fans was Barack Obama, whose note was penned on White House stationery.

At the time of Tisdale’s passing, Obama had been president for four months.

Regina is proud that her husband’s name now is on a medical facility (the OU Wayman Tisdale Specialty Health Clinic) and a school (the Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy).

“He was a fantastic husband, and I give him just as many points for being a dad,” Regina said. “He was incredible.”

Tisdale’s cancer was detected in 2007, as he was being treated for a broken leg. In 2008, his right leg was amputated above the knee.

Three months later, during the first college basketball game played at the BOK Center, Tisdale and I were in baseline seats as Blake Griffin and the Sooners defeated the University of Tulsa.

I marveled at Tisdale’s sweet nature and optimism, and how kind he was to the people who approached for an autograph or a hello.

Not until April 16, 2009, did I see Tisdale again, and his message that night was stunning.

“I’m cancer-free,” he reported.

He and his band were preparing for a 21-date tour of jazz concerts.

During the morning of May 15, 2009, there was another unforgettable call. Regina’s man — the gifted and universally admired Wayman Tisdale — was gone.

Bill Haisten

918-581-8397

bill.haisten@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @billhaisten

Wayman Tisdale at a glance

* Born June 9, 1964 in Fort Worth, Texas. The youngest of the Rev. L.L. and Deborah Tisdale’s six children.

* Basketball: At Booker T. Washington, Wayman Tisdale was a state champion and a Parade All-American. At Oklahoma, he was a three-time All-American. In the NBA, he was the second pick overall in the 1985 draft. After Patrick Ewing was selected by the New York Knicks, Tisdale was taken by the Indiana Pacers. With the Pacers, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns, he averaged 15.1 points and 6.1 rebounds.

* Music: After retirement from basketball, Tisdale became a critically acclaimed jazz musician. He recorded seven jazz albums and one gospel album. In 2014, his “Absolute Greatest Hits” compilation was released.

* February: 2007: As Tisdale was treated for a broken leg, he was diagnosed as having bone cancer.

* August 2008: Tisdale’s right leg was amputated above the knee.

* April 16, 2009: Tisdale told the Tulsa World that he had beaten cancer and that he was about to launch a 21-date concert tour.

* May 15, 2009: Tisdale died at St. John Medical Center. He was 44 and survived by his wife Regina; daughters Danielle, Tiffany and Gabrielle; and son Wayman II.

* Oct. 29, 2011: A documentary – “The Wayman Tisdale Story” – premieres at Holland Hall.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

