Bill Haisten: Karl Malone nailed it — ‘Wayman gave more than he took from life’

Wayman’s wife remains the most prominent representative and promoter of the Wayman Tisdale brand. She and Wayman were partners during his Booker T. Washington years, his OU years, his NBA years and his music years.

“All year long, I’ve thought about (the significance of the anniversary),” Regina said during a lunch interview at the downtown Dilly Diner. “I’ve felt it physically and mentally. It’s been rough. Last week, (daughter) Gabrielle came and sat on my bed. I asked if she was OK. She said, ‘I just miss Dad so much.’

“For me, I guess the biggest thing now is that it’s 10 years. Wow. Time flies. I remember thinking, ‘After one full year, it will be better.’ It wasn’t. And then I thought it would be a little easier after five years. It wasn’t. Eventually, you reach a point where you’re not crying every day, but there’s never been a day in 10 years when I didn’t say his name. Not a day. Something always happens and his name will come up.”

After having been a McDonald’s All-American at Booker T. Washington, Tisdale was a three-time Big Eight Player of the Year and a three-time All-American at Oklahoma. In 1984, he was a member of the gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic basketball team.