EDITOR’S NOTE: This Tulsa World three-part series commemorates Joe Castiglione’s 25 years as OU’s athletic director. He moved from Missouri to OU on April 30, 1998. In the Sunday World, Part 1 centered on Castiglione’s first 207 days at OU. In the Monday World, Part 2 centered on the Bob Stoops-Joe Castiglione partnership. In the Tuesday World, Part 3 centers on the 65-year-old Castiglione’s commitment to staying at OU for several years after the Sooners’ 2024 move from the Big 12 to the SEC.

NORMAN — Just imagine what OU might have become if Joe Castiglione hadn’t brought Bob Stoops to Norman in 1998.

In 1989-98, the Sooner football program had a winning percentage of .550 and did not win a conference title. In what felt like an overnight process, Stoops emphatically solved that problem.

What if Castiglione’s December 1998 coaching hire turned out to be a bust? And what if that coach’s successor had been a bust?

Ask fans of the Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns and Nebraska Cornhuskers about extended slumps. Their testimonies are chilling.

In 2008-20, with five different head coaches, Tennessee was 78-76. Tennessee hasn’t been the Southeastern Conference champion since December 1998 – four days after Stoops was introduced as the University of Oklahoma’s head man.

Tennessee finally got it right when it hired former Sooner national-championship QB Josh Heupel in 2021.

In 2010-22, with four different coaches, Texas was 91-72. During that span, the Longhorns were 7-17 against Oklahoma State and TCU. In spite of its brand and advantages, Texas hasn’t won a Big 12 football title since 2009.

The Nebraska depression is a terrifying example that bad administrative decisions can decimate a football program. The Huskers of the ’70s and ’80s were great, and Tom Osborne took that program to even greater heights during the ’90s: his final five teams had a combined record of 60-3 with three national titles.

In 2002-10 (their final nine seasons in the Big 12), the Huskers were 73-44. As a Big Ten member, Nebraska over its last 12 seasons is 75-72. Nebraska football now is defined by two current streaks: 389 consecutive home sellouts (a streak that dates to November 1962) and six consecutive losing seasons (a drought that would have been unfathomable when Osborne had it rolling at 60-3).

Oklahoma had 10 less-than-satisfying seasons after the Barry Switzer era ended in 1988. Because of the Castiglione-Stoops partnership, the suffering of OU fans was only a fraction of the despair felt in Nebraska.

Two significant dates are upcoming: April 30, the 25th anniversary of Castiglione having become OU’s athletic director; and July 1, 2024, when the OU and Texas transfer from the Big 12 to the SEC becomes official.

Castiglione’s commitment

Castiglione’s 66th birthday is Oct. 8 — the day after this year’s OU-Texas football game. When he and wife Kristen moved from Columbia, Missouri, to Norman in 1998, they had a toddler son — Joe Jr.

Today, Joe Jr. is a former Sooner walk-on fullback who got a master’s degree from OU and now, at 26, works with a risk metrics group. A younger Castiglione son, Jonathan, graduates from OU in a few weeks.

Joe Castiglione Sr. is a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native who in high school was a football, track and golf athlete. For pocket money, he would work the valet service at Jackie Gleason-hosted parties. Castiglione experienced the horror of seeing an alligator swallow one of Mrs. Gleason’s miniature schnauzers.

After having been a University of Missouri administrator for 17 years overall and for five as the athletic director, Castiglione as a 40-year-old accepted the challenge of repairing a wobbly OU athletic department.

Now, Castiglione has taken OU to the brink of SEC membership. Thirteen of the last 17 football national champions have been SEC teams.

Because the conference switch is so heavy in every regard and especially in football, does Castiglione feel compelled to remain OU’s athletic director through the first several years of its run in the SEC?

If so, he could remain the No. 1 Sooner well beyond his 70th birthday.

“Absolutely, yes,” Castiglione told the Tulsa World. “A part of leadership for me is to continue to build Oklahoma’s upward trajectory and keep it going up. At some point, it will be proper for me to hand it off to the next person.

“If you look back over the entire history over college athletics, there’s never been a period of change, disruption and chaos like we have now. As much as we think we’ve seen all of the factors causing disruption — we haven’t. We’ve got to be prepared, and are, to navigate this. Not just with the idea that we’re going to get through it, but how are we going to be successful as we go through it?

“That’s where I see our best work being done – positioning Oklahoma for success down the road.”

Is Brent Venables the right coach for this fascinating next chapter in Sooner football? Time will tell.

Castiglione’s body of work speaks for itself. Along with Jenks football legend Allan Trimble, Castiglione was a 2018 Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame inductee.

‘Great memories’

Joe Castiglione’s office is as much a museum as it is a work space.

In a room wallpapered with portraits and mementos, the most attention-grabbing piece is a glass-topped coffee table — designed on a napkin by Castiglione and built as a gift by Jaxon Uhles, a woodworking wizard and former Sooner fullback.

The glass top is padlocked shut because of the precious nature of the contents.

Castiglione’s OU 2000 football national championship ring is there, along with scores of other national-title rings, conference-title rings and bowl-game watches won by Sooner teams since Castiglione became the athletic director in 1998.

The Uhles table essentially is a beautifully sturdy jewelry box that measures roughly 2½ feet by 3½ feet.

When you take inventory of so much bling, you’re reminded that OU’s Castiglione era has been as much about winning as it has been defined by consistent leadership greatness.

It’s remarkable that Castiglione has been a Norman resident for nearly 25 years. He has been approached by myriad organizations over the years, including the United States Olympic Committee. He could have hopped from one high-profile position to the next.

Castiglione is paid well at more than $1 million a year. If he were driven more by money than by his mission to sustain OU as a superpower, he would have jumped to another opportunity and by now could have been at a dizzying level of wealth.

Had Castiglione chosen a management career in the NFL — something he considered during the early ’90s — he might have become a team president or perhaps even the NFL’s commissioner. Castiglione has the intellect, work ethic and people skills to lead any company.

Because it’s an everyday piece of his life’s furniture, the coffee table/jewelry box usually doesn’t resonate with Castiglione as it would someone who hadn’t before seen it. When a Tulsa World visitor marveled at the symbolism of the contents before a March 24 interview, Castiglione took a few minutes to remember the circumstances of some of the championship rings.

“There are a lot of great memories in that table,” Castiglione said.