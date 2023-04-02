EDITOR’S NOTE: This Tulsa World three-part series commemorates Joe Castiglione’s 25 years as OU’s athletic director. He moved from Missouri to OU on April 30, 1998. In the Sunday World, Part 1 centered on Castiglione’s first 207 days at OU. In the Monday World, Part 2 centers on the Bob Stoops-Joe Castiglione partnership. In the Tuesday World, Part 3 centers on the 65-year-old Castiglione’s commitment to staying at OU for several years after the Sooners’ 2024 move from the Big 12 to the SEC.

NORMAN — Even before he and wife Kristen had gotten everything unpacked after their 1998 move from the University of Missouri to the University of Oklahoma, Joe Castiglione became aware of the full scope of a problem he inherited.

Castiglione had known that there was athletic department debt with which he would have to contend, but it was staggering to learn that it amounted to $15 million that was owed to the university.

He didn’t make the mess, but OU’s new athletic director was responsible for the clean-up.

“It was awkward and uncomfortable to keep trying to explain something that I couldn’t explain — something that happened before I got here,” Castiglione remembers of that hassle 25 years ago.

“That first year, there were times when I would start a conversation by saying, ‘You are not going to believe this …’ The ($15 million) deficit was a big surprise.”

The university approved Castiglione’s plan that included a 22-year payment schedule.

In slightly less than half of that time, every dime of the $15 million had been returned to the university. A few years later, as everything by then was rolling in a lucrative manner, the OU athletic department presented to the university a gift of about $9 million.

In every year since, the OU athletic department has given a comparable bundle of money to the University of Oklahoma.

“Does any other school do that?” Castiglione was asked during a March 24 Tulsa World interview.

His reply: “I’m not aware of any.”

How exactly did Castiglione erase the debt so quickly? The most prominent of multiple factors was his hiring on Dec. 1, 1998 of a head football coach.

With Gary Gibbs, the Sooner program won but didn’t win enough. In 1995, there was a bad-fit experience of .500 football with Howard Schnellenberger. In three seasons with John Blake, the Sooners recorded only 12 victories.

It was important for Castiglione to find a coach who would excite the fan base and generate immediate momentum.

Doing it gradually would not suffice.

Stoops restores the swagger

Bob Stoops was college football’s hottest assistant coach at that time, having been a key Bill Snyder assistant during Kansas State’s ascension to sustained respectability and occasional brilliance. At Florida, Stoops coordinated the Gators’ 1996 national championship defense.

“We had to be time-sensitive because I knew there were other schools looking for head coaches,” Castiglione recalls. “I didn’t necessarily know their full lists, but I was very certain that Bob’s name had to be on some of them.”

Clemson, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Washington were among universities whose coaching searches coincided with OU’s. On Nov. 22, 1998 — the same date on which OU regents voted to dismiss John Blake, and the same date on which Castiglione began to consider candidates — Iowa coach Hayden Fry announced his retirement. Stoops had been an All-Big Ten defensive back for Fry’s Hawkeyes.

“Bob’s alma mater also was looking for a coach,” Castiglione said.

Within a few days after Castiglione’s search began, he met with Stoops in the American Airlines Club at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Eight months earlier, Castiglione had been interviewed by then-OU President David Boren in the same room.

Nine days after OU regents voted to dismiss Blake, Stoops was introduced as Oklahoma’s new coach.

That sudden pop of hope that OU so badly needed — Stoops brought it.

During spring practice, there were positive reports regarding the overall energy of the football program and of something OU never had before — a world-class passing game coordinated by Mike Leach and executed by lefty QB Josh Heupel.

For the first time since the Barry Switzer years, OU football had a swagger.

A billion words have been written about what transpired during the 18 years after that, but we’ll crunch it to four sentences.

Following what might have been the most encouraging 7-5 season of all time in 1999, the 2000 Sooners were 13-0 national champions.

Before Stoops retired in 2017, he had become OU’s career leader in coaching wins.

There were 10 Big 12 championships, Heisman Trophies for Stoops-coached QBs Jason White and Sam Bradford, 37 All-Americans and 14 seasons of at least 10 victories.

During the Stoops era, every home game was played before a sellout crowd.

“The run that we were on during those years, along with some of the big-game decisions that worked for Bob at that time — it was Tiger Woods-esque,” Castiglione said. “With Bob and Tiger, the parallel for me was the way they approached each situation with such confidence.”

As Stoops restored the OU football brand, Castiglione capitalized in 2000 and beyond with his combination of people skills and business acumen. Fundraising succeeded at unprecedented levels. There was a tremendous demand for football tickets.

Joe C.’s Great Expectations

Eleven months after hiring Stoops, Castiglione launched the most ambitious fundraising project in school history. The Great Expectations campaign goal was $100 million. The money would benefit multiple sports and result in a long-overdue Memorial Stadium renovation.

The Great Expectations unveiling occurred during an event at OU’s Memorial Union on Friday, Oct. 27, 2000 — three weeks after the Sooner football team crushed favored Texas 63-14, two weeks after OU prevailed 41-31 at No. 2-ranked Kansas State, and the night before third-ranked OU would host No. 1 Nebraska for one of the more hotly hyped games ever played in Norman.

Some close to Castiglione questioned the wisdom of hosting 450 potential donors only a few hours before such a huge football game. If underdog OU were to lose to Nebraska, it might diminish fundraising momentum.

“We wanted to set the tone for what we needed to do to elevate our program,” Castiglione says now. “We made the decision in August to have the event on that date — the night before the Nebraska game. We didn’t decide it a week or two before.

“At that time, Nebraska was the model program in college football. They were coming off of national championships (in 1994, 1995 and 1997). They were the team to beat in our league.”

Nebraska-OU was televised nationally by ABC and had an 11 a.m. start time. ESPN’s “College GameDay” desk was positioned on the Owen Field grass. The stadium was nearly filled more than two hours before kickoff.

Before they called the game for ABC, Brad Nessler, Bob Griese and Lynn Swann had been Castiglione’s Friday guests at the Great Expectations dinner-and-drinks function. Castiglione says now that the ABC personnel marveled at the energy in the room.

“They were blown away,” Castiglione said. “They couldn’t believe it.”

Castiglione says Stoops “exudes confidence. Not arrogance. Confidence. It rubbed off on his players and the people around him.”

Apparently, Stoops’ confidence had an influence on Castiglione’s decision to schedule a critically important fundraiser during the same weekend that the Sooners would clash with mighty Nebraska.

The best-case scenario

Castiglione remembers having gotten a little nervous when, by the midway mark of the first period, the Huskers led 14-0.

“I happened to be standing with some donors who said, ‘Well, that’s it,’ ” Castiglione recalled. “They literally just had the attitude of ‘well, that was fun while it lasted.’ They didn’t say it in those words, but that was the feeling.”

OU scored 31 unanswered points. Sooner fans celebrated the 31-14 victory by tearing down the south goal post. Some Tulsa media members were among several people who were pepper-sprayed by campus police.

It was a wild scene that drove OU to its seventh national championship, and it was a best-case-scenario for Great Expectations fund-raising. Castiglione won big on his gamble that the Nebraska weekend would be perfect for the rollout of his quest for a $100 million freshening of Sooner athletics.

As Castiglione approaches the 25th anniversary of his arrival in Norman, he has been the front man for athletics fundraising that now is well beyond a half-billion dollars.

Partners and friends

Stoops and Castiglione developed a close friendship. They were the Lennon and McCartney of OU football. No other football coach-athletic director duo had been connected in the public eye like Stoops and Castiglione.

No other OU athletic director was on Castiglione’s level of having been popular and revered.

Some of the love for Castiglione results from him having revived Sooner football with the hiring of Stoops. Over time, Castiglione became recognized as the primary figure in two significant stadium renovations and sustained success in most sports.

A question for Castiglione on March 24: “For you and Bob — did you feel more pressure to fix OU football in 1999 or to keep it sustained after it became great again?”

“We felt a greater responsibility (to sustain it) — I would put it that way,” Castiglione responded. “It was understood that for Oklahoma to be successful (overall), we had to have a strong football program.

“I remember over those 18 years that Bob and I worked together, we would deal with the challenges of the moment — whatever those were. We always tried to keep our eyes forward, on positioning the program for success. We never envisioned the (college athletics) world changing as dramatically as it is now.”

For the 2021 Alamo Bowl played after Lincoln Riley bolted for Southern Cal, Stoops was OU’s interim coach as the Sooners prevailed 47-32 over Oregon.

The 62-year-old Stoops still has a position at OU — special assistant to the athletic director. Stoops coaches the XFL’s Arlington Renegades and is a high-profile promoter of Rock N Roll tequila.

When Castiglione hosts a fund-raising event, he wants Stoops in the room. If Castiglione has taken a donor to the edge of a decision, the presence of Stoops can help to close the deal.

“Bob is a program guy,” Castiglione said.

Riley became the head coach on the same day in 2017 that Stoops shocked everyone with his retirement at 56. This was way beyond a typical personnel transition. This one broke Castiglione’s heart.

The Stoops-Castiglione partnership had been so important not only in OU history, but in Castiglione’s life.

“You go through such an incredible journey together,” Castiglione said. “So much success. So many deep conversations over time. Both of us having people pulling at us to go somewhere else.”

His relationship with Stoops, Castiglione concluded, “is one of the greatest joys of my life.”