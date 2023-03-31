EDITOR’S NOTE: This Tulsa World three-part series commemorates Joe Castiglione’s 25 years as the University of Oklahoma's athletic director. He moved from Missouri to OU on April 30, 1998. In the Sunday World, Part 1 centers on Castiglione’s first 207 days at OU. In the Monday World, Part 2 centers on the Bob Stoops-Joe Castiglione partnership. In the Tuesday World, Part 3 centers on the 65-year-old Castiglione’s commitment to staying at OU for several years after the Sooners’ 2024 move from the Big 12 to the SEC.

NORMAN — In 1999, Dave Sittler joined the Tulsa World sports staff. In 1998, he wrote for the Oklahoma City newspaper — The Oklahoman.

During the spring of 1998, after Joe Castiglione had been hired as OU’s new athletic director but hadn’t yet moved to Norman with his wife Kristen and toddler son Joe Jr., Sittler traveled to Columbia, Missouri, for a lengthy interview.

Castiglione had been the University of Missouri’s athletic director for five years and at that school for 17 years overall. He was happy in every regard, but then-OU President David Boren’s powers of persuasion compelled Castiglione to become the University of Oklahoma’s athletic director.

At the age of 40, Castiglione had two primary assignments: fix a department that was deep in debt and fix a football program that was stuck in a decade-long slump of underachievement.

Castiglione’s recalls his favorite exchange from the Sittler conversation.

Sittler: “Do you know what you’re getting yourself into?”

Castiglione: “Well, Dave — apparently, I don’t.”

By the end of April, after having said no to numerous other career opportunities, the now-65-year-old Castiglione will have been at OU for 25 years. He is referred to by his nickname — “Joe C.” — at least as often as by his actual name.

OU’s Castiglione era has been defined by leadership greatness, unprecedented success in fund-raising and facilities development, and the Bob Stoops-Lincoln Riley football run that included the 2000 national title, 14 Big 12 titles and 23-season records of 246-58 overall and 158-36 in conference play.

During the time that Castiglione has been a rock-solid department head who celebrated 22 team national titles and 103 conference titles across all sports, the University of Texas had more athletic directors (four) than Big 12 football titles (three).

Before Sooner Nation savored the glory of the Castiglione years, however, there was 1998.

More specifically, the first 207 days of Castiglione’s life in Norman.

“During that first 207 days,” I mentioned during a March 24 interview, “it felt as though you had 207 issues to address.”

“I think you shorted the number,” Castiglione replied.

Problems galore

In 1998, the window frames in Castiglione’s office were so damaged that wasps would enter the room with little resistance.

Castiglione learned of the full scope of the OU athletic department’s debt, and that it amounted to $15 million owed to the university.

Castiglione says he was “stunned” by his discovery that most of OU’s athletic facilities were average, below average or just plain lousy. When an underground water issue caused all of the Sooner tennis program’s courts to crack and become unplayable. OU tennis athletes would be without on-campus courts for three years.

The three previous Sooner football teams had a combined record of 12-21-1 overall and a conference mark of 7-16.

The first of those 207 days was April 30, 1998, when, during a combination news conference/pep rally, Boren introduced Castiglione as the new athletic director.

Boren that day: “(Castiglione’s) strength as a long-term strategic planner will be of great benefit to the University of Oklahoma.”

The retirement of Donnie Duncan and resignation of Steve Owens necessitated Boren’s search for the person who would become OU’s third athletic director in 19 months.

While Castiglione was hailed as a long-term, big-picture strategist, there was a problem that required immediate attention.

OU football was broken.

Coach John Blake’s first team — the 1996 Sooners — lost at home to the University of Tulsa and gave up a 99-yard touchdown pass that day. That Golden Hurricane squad lost 42-14 to Rice but won 31-24 at OU.

Blake’s 1997 Sooners were 4-8.

As Castiglione worked from an office with terrible lighting and dysfunctional desk drawers, football was an every-day talking point.

The Blake decision

“I wanted to come into this job with a completely open mind and evaluate the situation,” Castiglione said during a March 24 Tulsa World interview. “There could have been reasons that were beyond (Blake’s) control and were preventing the program from being successful. John and I talked about that.

“I was the third athletic director John had worked with. I would evaluate the (1998) season on its own, and, ultimately, it led to my recommendation.”

That recommendation: a coaching change.

“I had a very detailed report that I provided to President Boren,” Castiglione continued, “and then he and I met in a closed session with the board. You’re in a closed session, so, obviously, there was a lot of conversation during that session.”

The final day of Castiglione’s first 207 days in office was Nov. 22, 1998, when, on a Sunday night, the OU Board of Regents voted 4-2 to fire Blake. One day earlier, the Sooners closed their 5-6 season with a home victory over Texas Tech.

A Sand Springs superstar before playing on Barry Switzer’s OU defensive lines in 1979-82, Blake was a Sooner assistant in 1989-92. With the Dallas Cowboys, Blake won two Super Bowl rings while having been a Jimmy Johnson assistant in 1993 and a Switzer staff member in 1994 and 1995.

After his OU firing, Blake was out of football for four seasons. In 2003-10, he coached defensive lines at Mississippi State, Nebraska and North Carolina. In 2016, with the Buffalo Bills, he had one final season of NFL employment.

In July 2020, at 59, Blake died in Dallas.

“It didn’t work out,” Castiglione says now, “but years later, I would see John and say, ‘I know you have every reason to be mad at your alma mater. You can hate me, if you want to. But you’re still a Sooner and always welcome here.’

“Take all of the emotion away from anyone’s feelings about him as a head coach. He was still a Sooner.”

On Day 207 of Castiglione’s rookie year at OU, the moment of truth occurred when regents voted on whether to keep or dismiss Blake. That process was televised live by several Oklahoma stations.

Tulsa’s KJRH-2 interrupted “Dateline NBC” for a 10-minute spot that included the voting. KTUL-8 cut into “The Santa Clause” movie with a bulletin and live update on Blake’s firing.

Because OU football had performed below OU standards for 10 years, that night’s ESPN “SportsCenter” committed only a few seconds to the Blake story.

After taking a few questions that night, Castiglione closed with a statement: “Once I leave here, you will not here from me again until we announce a new head football coach here at the University of Oklahoma.”

Castiglione was about to embark on a fairly brief but intense and critically important quest to find that next coach. He had a list of several candidates, all but one of whom was a college head coach at that time.

The one outlier: Bob Stoops, the Florida Gators’ 38-year-old defensive coordinator.