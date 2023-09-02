Bill Haisten Tulsa World Sports Columnist & Writer Follow Bill Haisten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If the great Jack Buck were still with us, this might have been his response to OU 73, Arkansas State 0: “Go crazy, folks! Go crazy! It’s a home run!”

When the starter’s pistol was fired on Saturday, Brent Venables’ second OU team bolted from the blocks in a stunningly impressive manner. With the OU program’s greatest season-opening margin of victory since 1917 (when OU played in an 11,000-seat stadium), these 20th-ranked Sooners did more than just hit a home run during their assault of the visiting Red Wolves.

OU belted a 500-foot grand slam and the defense pitched a nearly perfect game.

The most dazzling highlight was the Gavin Freeman punt return – an 82-yard thing of beauty for OU’s second TD of the day – but this was a classic, bench-emptying team effort that involved second-teamers, third-teamers and walk-ons, and still there was a 73-0 shutout.

After having chewed for eight months on the terrible taste of last season’s 6-7 disaster, a typical Memorial Stadium sellout crowd watched as starting QB Dillon Gabriel was a brilliant 19-of-22 passing for 308 yards and two scores.

Five-star freshman backup Jackson Arnold got an 11-of-11 passing result from his first college football experience.

Just for fun, Gabriel and Arnold each got to run for a touchdown. Nine different Sooners scored at least one TD.

At 642-208, ranked Oklahoma more than tripled Arkansas State on total yardage. OU was 11-of-14 on third down, punted only once and did not commit a turnover.

Last season, the Sooners were 122nd nationally in total defense. On Saturday, Arkansas State was 2-of-12 on third down and never drove deeper than the OU 26-yard line. The Red Wolves twice had opportunities for points. On each occasion, there was a misfire on a field goal attempt.

OU’s coverages were midseason sharp as the Arkansas State passing game amounted to only 13 completions on 27 attempts.

The problem is, there won’t be any midseason opponents – Big 12 opponents – that resemble Arkansas State.

As Gabriel now seems far more comfortable in offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s system, Gabriel’s athletic teammates overwhelmed an Arkansas State team that last season was 1-7 in the Sun Belt Conference and overall had five losses of at least 20 points.

While this is a mostly meaningless comparison, some readers might appreciate this: When Ohio State hosted Arkansas State last season, the domination level didn’t match what transpired on Saturday.

The 2022 Buckeyes’ statistical advantages were comparable to OU’s, but the Arkansas State-Ohio State final score wasn’t remotely close to 73-zip. It was 45-12.

On Saturday, OU had the marriage of Lincoln Riley-era offense and Barry Switzer-era defense.

How might it all look a few weeks from now?

While it’s fine to “go crazy!” after one beautiful victory, let’s see how this thing develops.

After having thumped UTEP by 32 points, Kent State by 30 and Nebraska by 35 last season, the Sooners were 3-0 and ranked No. 6 before their conference opener against Kansas State.

In a night game played in Norman, K-State was a 41-34 winner.

While the Wildcats ultimately go on to capture the Big 12 title, the Sooners would go on to lose 55-24 at TCU and 49-0 to Texas in the Cotton Bowl. At the midway mark of the 2022 schedule, Venables’ rookie season was ruined. Broken to pieces.

With its personnel, this OU squad should handle SMU next week and the University of Tulsa on Sept. 16. On Sept. 23, in the Big 12 opener played at new conference member Cincinnati, OU will be a double-digit favorite over a rebuilding-with-a-new-coach Bearcats team.

On Sept. 30, Iowa State visits Norman. The Cyclones have a history of conquering opponents with deeper, flashier rosters. For any Iowa State-OU game in Norman, however, there are no excuses. OU should win that, every time.

On Oct. 7, there is Texas.

In its Saturday opener, 11th-ranked Texas handled Rice 37-10. When time expires on OU-Texas, you’ll have real definition on the 2023 Sooners and whether they’ll be a 10- or 11-win type of outfit or one that might lose three or four times.

Every race begins with a first step, though, and Saturday’s first step was a masterpiece. The execution, the energy, the result – in every regard, it was an A-plus opener for Venables and his guys.