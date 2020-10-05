Bill Haisten: In a flawed OU-Texas, Tom Herman bears the burden of tremendous pressure

It’s a cliché because it’s true: For both sides, the pressure attached to an OU-Texas football game is real.

Whether the participants are unbeaten or winless or somewhere in the middle, there are implications.

For Tom Herman, who at the 43-game mark of his University of Texas employment is 27-16 overall and 18-11 in the Big 12, there are big-time implications this weekend.

With the Longhorns having lost at home to TCU, Herman shifts into save-the-season mode. There are reports and indications that with a few more losses, he could be scrambling to keep a job that some consider to be one of the three or four best in the entire sport.

As it comes with a huge paycheck, second-to-none resources and facilities, a nationally renowned brand and easy access to recruiting hotbeds in Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, east Texas and the Houston area, the University of Texas head-coaching job should be a ticket to the highest levels of achievement in college football.

In any given 10-year period, Texas and OU each should have four Big 12 titles, with others like Oklahoma State, TCU and Baylor getting an occasional trophy. On a reasonably regular basis, the Texas program should be represented at the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York.