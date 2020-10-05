Bill Haisten: In a flawed OU-Texas, Tom Herman bears the burden of tremendous pressure

It’s a cliché because it’s true: For both sides, the pressure attached to an OU-Texas football game is real.
Whether the participants are unbeaten or winless or somewhere in the middle, there are implications.
For Tom Herman, who at the 43-game mark of his University of Texas employment is 27-16 overall and 18-11 in the Big 12, there are big-time implications this weekend.
With the Longhorns having lost at home to TCU, Herman shifts into save-the-season mode. There are reports and indications that with a few more losses, he could be scrambling to keep a job that some consider to be one of the three or four best in the entire sport.
As it comes with a huge paycheck, second-to-none resources and facilities, a nationally renowned brand and easy access to recruiting hotbeds in Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, east Texas and the Houston area, the University of Texas head-coaching job should be a ticket to the highest levels of achievement in college football.
In any given 10-year period, Texas and OU each should have four Big 12 titles, with others like Oklahoma State, TCU and Baylor getting an occasional trophy. On a reasonably regular basis, the Texas program should be represented at the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York.
Instead, in 24 previous seasons of Big 12 existence, the Longhorns were league football champions only in 1996, 2005 and 2009. In 2000-19, OU celebrated 13 titles.
Since Ricky Williams was the Heisman recipient in 1998, only two Texas players — Vince Young in 2005 and Colt McCoy in 2009 — have been finalists.
When the 45-year-old Herman was hired away from Houston, where he had a two-season mark of 22-4, the Texas people believed they would end an extended run of mediocrity. There was a belief that Texas soon would be on the OU level of excellence and notoriety.
Herman has been the Longhorn head coach since 2017. Riley got OU’s top job in 2017. Because of that parallel timeline and constant comparison, Herman has a Riley problem.
Riley has issues in Norman — most notably, a defensive crisis and OU’s first 0-2 conference start since 1998 — but in 2017-19 he was 36-6 with three Big 12 championships, three College Football Playoff appearances, two Heisman winners and a Heisman runner-up.
In three NFL drafts since Riley became the OU head coach, 11 Sooners were taken within the first three rounds. Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray were the first pick overall. Jalen Hurts was a second-round selection.
For the Herman-coached Texas program, only four players were taken within the first three rounds of the 2018, 2019 and 2020 drafts. No Texas QB has been drafted since McCoy in 2010.
Former Oklahoma State assistant Mike Yurcich now is the first-year Longhorn offensive coordinator. In Saturday’s 11 a.m. collision with the Sooners, Yurcich gets his first OU-Texas experience.
While at OSU, Yurcich was 5-1 against three Texas head coaches: Mack Brown, Charlie Strong and Herman. This week, Yurcich has the responsibility not only of calling plays against a vulnerable Oklahoma defense, but of helping to get the type of result that would boost Herman’s approval rating with fans and donors.
With regard to quarterback experience this week, Yurcich has a pronounced advantage. A career 63% passer, Texas senior Sam Ehlinger makes his 37th start. OU redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler makes his fourth start and does so while being winless against major-college opposition.
Rattler had great stats against Kansas State and Iowa State, but also committed consequential turnovers.
Since the end of the 2019 season, there has been a now-or-never feel for the 2020 Texas season. If the Longhorns can’t beat OU and win the Big 12 when they have a veteran quarterback and after having stacked nationally celebrated recruiting classes, then when will it happen?
After 43 games, a coach is pretty well defined. A .627 winning percentage is fine at most schools, but not at Texas.
In Herman’s quest to get his program turned in the right direction, the next challenge is Riley and OU. With a loss on Saturday, Herman would be 1-4 against Riley.
With Herman as the Longhorns’ coach, Texas is 0-2 against Maryland, 1-3 against TCU, 1-2 against Oklahoma State and nearly lost to a three-win Tulsa team in 2018.
That’s not what the Texas people envisioned when Herman was hired in November 2016.
If there’s a loss in this decidedly flawed OU-Texas showdown, Herman’s Longhorns would be 1-2 in the conference and headed perhaps to a 6-4 type of regular-season outcome.
Because of the COVID-19 impact on the finances of athletic departments, no school will want to spend buyout money this year. It’s so expensive to change coaches, and current circumstances could be a factor in Herman surviving a poor season.
With a 6-4 type of record, however, he would enter 2021 as the most high-profile of all hot-seat coaches.
There’s no less pressure on Herman this week than there would be if his team were unbeaten and ranked No. 3 in the country.
If anything, there’s more.
918-581-8397
Twitter: @billhaisten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!