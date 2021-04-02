Bill Haisten: In a cool Final Four, a blatant rooting interest in a Kelvin-Kellen title

In that the conference hasn’t produced a national football champion since 2005 (Texas), a national baseball champion since 2005 (Texas) or a national basketball champion since 2008 (Kansas), the Big 12 is massively overdue for that level of an achievement.
A phenomenal Big 12 regular season would become unforgettable if the Baylor Bears could topple mighty Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament championship game.
At the same time, the Gonzaga and UCLA storylines are historic. With victories over UCLA on Saturday and the Baylor-Houston winner on Monday night, Gonzaga would become the first undefeated national basketball champion since Indiana in 1976.
UCLA is only the fifth 11th-seeded team to reach the Final Four. It would really rock the West Coast if the Bruins were to shatter Gonzaga’s quest for perfection.
There should never be any rooting in the press box. There’s rarely any cheering in my living room, either, but I’ll make an exception for the Houston Cougars on Saturday.
It would be awesome to see Houston’s coach — 65-year-old Kelvin Sampson — cut down a championship net. I was involved in the coverage of his 2001, 2002 and 2003 Big 12 Tournament title teams at OU.
Sampson is on my short list of my favorite coaches to have covered. If you really love basketball, you would enjoy a Sampson practice.
Texas has lured Chris Beard away from Texas Tech. Now armed with Texas’ resources, Beard will transform that program into a consistent monster. Tulsa’s Frank Haith, Oral Roberts’ Paul Mills and Oklahoma State’s Mike Boynton all received a contract extension, which leaves the most interesting of all unresolved coaching situations being the ones at OU and North Carolina.
The more I think about it, the more I’m intrigued by the idea of Kellen coaching the Sooners. At 35, he is Kelvin’s top assistant at Houston. Kellen currently makes $300,000 and is the coach-in-waiting – the Cougars’ head coach after Kelvin retires.
Since Lon Kruger retired on March 25, I asked three smart basketball people for their opinion of Kellen’s viability at OU. All three expressed a love of Kellen’s basketball acumen and a concern about his lack of head-coaching experience.
A list of college basketball dignitaries: Henry Iba, Dean Smith, John Thompson, Mike Krzyzewski, Eddie Sutton, Jim Boeheim, Bobby Knight, Bill Self, Rick Pitino and John Calipari.
When each of those men got his first head-coaching job, he was younger than Kellen is today.
At 29, Kruger was the head man at Texas-Pan American. At 31, Kelvin Sampson became the head coach at Washington State.
Kellen is an OU graduate, having been a Sooner basketball walk-on in 2004-08, and has developed into a respected member of the Cougar staff.
If OU athletic director Joe Castiglione were to take a close look at the Kellen possibility, I wouldn’t bat an eye. I believe Kellen is qualified and has the requisite energy.
Is the OU head-coaching job better than the Houston job? It is, absolutely, but the Sooner program does have two flaws: a boring gym and tepid support from the same fans responsible for a 22-season streak of home football sellouts.
The Lloyd Noble Arena is outfitted with practice facilities that are second to none, but the arena itself is dull and outdated.
The Sampson family loved Norman as a home. Kelvin’s OU departure was scarred by NCAA sanctions, and yet he and Castiglione remain very close friends. Kellen and Zac Selmon were teammates and friends at Norman High School. Selmon now is a senior associate athletic director at OU.
Castiglione, Selmon and many, many, many additional OU people and Norman residents will cheer openly and loudly for Houston and the Sampsons. Except for the loudly part, I’m right there with them. I may not make a sound during the entire Houston-Baylor game, but I’ll hope for a Sampson victory.
As Kruger and Sherri Coale have retired, Castiglione is OU’s point man in a rare double play: the simultaneous search for a new men’s basketball coach and a new women’s basketball coach.
On the side of Castiglione’s brain that is committed to the men’s process, I would love to know whether Loyola-Chicago’s Parker Moser actually is a candidate, whether former Michigan man John Beilein actually is a candidate, and whether Kellen Sampson is on the A-list of consideration, or on the B-list, or isn’t there at all.