Bill Haisten: In a cool Final Four, a blatant rooting interest in a Kelvin-Kellen title

In that the conference hasn’t produced a national football champion since 2005 (Texas), a national baseball champion since 2005 (Texas) or a national basketball champion since 2008 (Kansas), the Big 12 is massively overdue for that level of an achievement.

A phenomenal Big 12 regular season would become unforgettable if the Baylor Bears could topple mighty Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament championship game.

At the same time, the Gonzaga and UCLA storylines are historic. With victories over UCLA on Saturday and the Baylor-Houston winner on Monday night, Gonzaga would become the first undefeated national basketball champion since Indiana in 1976.

UCLA is only the fifth 11th-seeded team to reach the Final Four. It would really rock the West Coast if the Bruins were to shatter Gonzaga’s quest for perfection.

There should never be any rooting in the press box. There’s rarely any cheering in my living room, either, but I’ll make an exception for the Houston Cougars on Saturday.

It would be awesome to see Houston’s coach — 65-year-old Kelvin Sampson — cut down a championship net. I was involved in the coverage of his 2001, 2002 and 2003 Big 12 Tournament title teams at OU.