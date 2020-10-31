Bill Haisten: If these Sooners show up every week, the ‘old normal’ remains intact in the Big 12

“The new normal” is a phrase I learned to loathe during the spring.
During the worst parts of the March-April shutdown, I’d hear references to “the new normal” and refuse to accept that any of it could actually become normal. No one wants a lifestyle of limitations, frequent testing, Zoom conferences instead of actual eye contact, mostly empty football stadiums and mandatory mask-wearing.
After Oklahoma lost to Kansas State and at Iowa State, there were fantasies of a possible new normal in the Big 12. Or at least something different for one season.
There seemed a possibility that maybe, finally, OU had come back to the pack and that an Oklahoma State, a K-State or an Iowa State might end the Sooners’ streak of conference championships.
Saturday’s Big 12 results seem to signal the reestablishment of an old normal.
It’s maddening for the coaches, players and fans of nine other conference teams, but when OU is close to full strength, when Spencer Rattler is at his efficient best and when the defense is an actual asset, the Sooners of 2020 essentially are the same as the Sooners of the previous five seasons: the best team in the Big 12.
At Texas Tech on Saturday, OU was close to full strength as Rhamondre Stevenson and Ronnie Perkins were reinstated after a 10-month suspension. The OU defense was remarkably active, totaling three first-half takeaways and beautifully complementing the Sooner offense during a 62-28 blowout victory in Lubbock.
For a Texas Tech team that entered with national rankings of No. 91 in total defense and No. 98 in passing defense, there wasn’t an expectation that OU would struggle to score points.
But this? Wow.
This was excessive: OU had 362 first-half yards, averaged 8 yards per play and rolled to a 48-14 lead.
If you wondered how the presence of Stevenson might impact the Oklahoma offense, there were three first-half examples: touchdown runs of 6 yards, 1 yard and 1 yard. By game’s end, he had carried 13 times for 87 yards (6.7 per attempt).
On one run play, Stevenson thundered into the second level of the defense and effortlessly stiff-armed a Red Raider to the turf. Stevenson didn’t just make it look easy. For a 6-foot, 245-pound senior who has fresh legs and arms, it was easy.
T.J. Pledger and Seth McGowan are talented ball-carriers, but Stevenson is the prototypical big back.
With Stevenson finally on board, after having been suspended along with Perkins and Trejan Bridges since December, Riley can add a couple of pages to his run-game playbook.
From Rattler, there was a first-half stat line that most quarterbacks would love to have for a whole game. By the end of the half, Rattler was 18-of-26 passing for 259 yards and two touchdowns. He played only briefly after halftime. Overall, he completed 70% of this passes.
Rattler clearly has the best arm talent in the Big 12 and may already be in the national top five in that regard. With Stevenson providing fresh punch in the run game, and as Rattler has such a tremendous collection of targets, the OU offense now is as complete as it can be with the current roster.
Celebrating two Tre Norwood interceptions and an Isaiah Thomas fumble recovery, the Sooner sideline was energized all night. Lincoln Riley was more animated than during any previous game this season.
When OU executed its hurry-up offense and closed the half with a Gabe Brkic field goal, Riley was the more fired-up guy in the stadium.
Time will tell. Maybe OU doesn’t get a sixth consecutive Big 12 title, but the Sooners’ annihilation of Texas Tech had to be sobering for any would-be contender.
Saturday had to be particularly difficult for the Oklahoma State people who watched the Cowboys nearly double Texas in total yards yet finish minus-4 on turnovers and fall to the Longhorns in overtime.
As OSU fans attempted to process what they saw go down in Stillwater, they shuddered to see OU look like the old OU. The Bedlam game happens on Nov. 21 in Norman.
Every Big 12 team is vulnerable to stumbling. OSU no longer is unbeaten. K-State got trucked by West Virginia. It’s entirely possible that if OU stays hot while others stumble, the Sooners could rally from their 0-2 conference start and command a place in the Big 12 Championship game.
As OU trampled Texas Tech again, anyone’s hope for a “new normal” Big 12 pecking order seemed a lot less plausible.
If something close to this OU team shows up every week, Rattler, Stevenson and these Sooners won’t lose again during the regular season or in the conference championship game.
