Bill Haisten: If these Sooners show up every week, the ‘old normal’ remains intact in the Big 12

Rattler clearly has the best arm talent in the Big 12 and may already be in the national top five in that regard. With Stevenson providing fresh punch in the run game, and as Rattler has such a tremendous collection of targets, the OU offense now is as complete as it can be with the current roster.

Celebrating two Tre Norwood interceptions and an Isaiah Thomas fumble recovery, the Sooner sideline was energized all night. Lincoln Riley was more animated than during any previous game this season.

When OU executed its hurry-up offense and closed the half with a Gabe Brkic field goal, Riley was the more fired-up guy in the stadium.

Time will tell. Maybe OU doesn’t get a sixth consecutive Big 12 title, but the Sooners’ annihilation of Texas Tech had to be sobering for any would-be contender.

Saturday had to be particularly difficult for the Oklahoma State people who watched the Cowboys nearly double Texas in total yards yet finish minus-4 on turnovers and fall to the Longhorns in overtime.

As OSU fans attempted to process what they saw go down in Stillwater, they shuddered to see OU look like the old OU. The Bedlam game happens on Nov. 21 in Norman.