Currently on NFL rosters are 36 players who formerly were OU Sooners. Seventeen of the former Sooners were taken no later than the third round of the draft.
Eight, including Parnell Motley, were not drafted at all.
“The way that guy played last year,” OU coach Lincoln Riley says, “(and) for him to not be drafted, I was shocked.”
If Motley was stunned by having been left off the NFL combine invitation list, then imagine the sting when he wasn’t one of 255 players selected during the April draft.
During most of the 2019 season, Motley as a senior cornerback played like a million-dollar prospect.
“Yes, the best player on the Sooners’ defense wasn’t their star linebacker (Kenneth Murray) nor even their stout defensive tackle (Neville Gallimore),” Pro Football Focus’ Cam Mellor wrote in January. “Rather, it was their lockdown cornerback in Motley, who allowed just 43.4% of the passes thrown his way to be caught.”
As a first-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers, Murray received a $7 million signing bonus. As a third-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, Gallimore got $964,000.
As a rookie free agent cornerback with the Tampa Bay Bucs, Motley currently is guaranteed only $35,000. After the first several days of camp, however, he’s all but guaranteed a run in the NFL.
An All-Big 12 first-team corner from Washington, D.C., Motley made a phenomenal first impression on Bucs coach Bruce Arians — and on new Tampa QB Tom Brady.
On Aug. 17, Motley intercepted a Brady pass during a live period. It was intended for 6-foot-5 Mike Evans, but the 6-foot, 180-pound Motley jumped the route and stole the football from the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history and his Pro Bowl target.
“If you’re trying to earn a job,” Riley says, “picking off the greatest player of all time is a good place to start.”
Motley struck again on Monday, getting another pick against Brady and also intercepting a pass fired by backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert.
“Keep making plays every single day, (and Motley is) going to get a job,” Arians told the Tampa Bay Times.
“He’s working his tail off (and) finding his spot on special teams,” Arians continued. “But he’s shown a lot of promise as a cornerback. He’s got really good hands. He’s not dropping any interceptions.”
If Motley winds up being on the wrong side of a numbers situation with the Bucs, he would be claimed by another team in a heartbeat. Talented coverage athletes are treasured commodities.
Motley’s coverage was a significant component in the improvement of the Oklahoma defense. In 2018, the Sooners were 114th nationally in total defense. Opponents completed 65% of their passes. In 2019, as coordinator Alex Grinch trusted Motley to nullify the opponent’s No. 1 receiver each week, OU was 38th in total defense and the success rate on passes dropped to 60%.
“Well, it’s not a surprise,” Riley said of Motley’s Tampa Bay performance. “You go and turn on that guy’s tape from last year. He had an up-and-down career his first couple years here, (and) that’s kind of life as a (defensive back) a little bit.
“You’re not talking about a guy that (flourished) against a bunch of average receivers, just sitting back and playing zone coverage. I mean, this guy was locked up on the best receivers in the country, and did a number on just about all of them. So, I was very surprised he wasn’t drafted.”
Motley was on center stage for three of the more memorable plays of the 2019 Sooner season. He’d probably prefer to forget the first one. For having kicked a Wildcat at the end of a play, Motley was ejected during OU’s 48-41 loss at Kansas State.
During each of OU’s next two games, Motley was tremendous. During the final minute of the Iowa State contest in Norman, he intercepted a two-point conversion pass in the end zone. OU escaped with a 42-41 win.
At Baylor, Motley limited a really good receiver — Denzel Mims — to 53 yards on four catches. Motley’s real moment of truth occurred not on a coverage play but as he pursued Baylor running back JaMycal Hasty. There should have been a run-play gain of at least 20 yards. There should have been a first down near midfield, with Baylor leading by two touchdowns in the third period. Instead, Motley stripped the football from Hasty and safety Pat Fields recovered for the Sooners.
It was a huge momentum play in what would become the greatest comeback victory in OU football history. Against the previously unbeaten Bears in Waco, Texas, the Sooners rallied from a 25-point deficit (28-3) and prevailed 34-31.
For NFL inspiration, Motley could examine the history of Chris Harris Jr. After having starred at Bixby High School and at Kansas, Harris was not among the 53 defensive backs selected in the 2011 draft.
As a rookie free agent cornerback, Harris secured a position on the Denver roster. In nine seasons with the Broncos, he was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, got a Super Bowl ring and made about $50 million. In March, he signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.
If Motley continues to be disruptive of Tampa’s Tom Brady passing game, he may stay on a very rewarding career path paved by previously undrafted guys like Harris.
