Bill Haisten: If it had been a 'most important' list, Heupel and Weeden would have been on it

In 1997 and 1998, the OU passing game was awful. Then-coach John Blake used six quarterbacks who completed 46.4% of their passes for only 12 touchdowns. There were 31 interceptions. The 1997-1998 Sooners were 9-14.

By the end of 1999 spring practice, Leach had installed his Air Raid passing attack and Heupel had mastered it. In his two seasons as the Sooners’ starter, Heupel completed 63.3% of his attempts. He averaged 298 yards per game. There were 50 touchdown passes against 30 interceptions.

The 1999 Sooners were a seven-win team. Leach was gone after that season, but his influence never dissipated. The 2000 Sooners were national champions and the only 13-0 team in program history.

You can ask, “Could any of several other quarterbacks have been comparably effective in Leach’s system?” Maybe so, but Heupel capitalized on his opportunity and elevated passing-game standards at OU.

After having been an OU assistant in 2006-14 and UCF’s head man in 2018-2020, the 43-year-old Heupel now is the first-year coach at Tennessee.

When I formulated the “best 12 from the Big 12” list, I knew there would be disagreements. That’s totally fine. I just wanted a respectably legitimate list.