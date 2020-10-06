Bill Haisten: How bad is the Big 12 today? A comparison of 2008 and 2020 provides definition

You don’t need extensive research to determine that this has been the worst start ever for a Big 12 football season.

Entering this weekend -- the Oct. 10 weekend -- the Big 12 has only three teams in the AP Top 25: Oklahoma State at No. 10, Texas at No. 22 and Iowa State at 24th.

TCU absolutely is one of the 25 best teams in the country. TCU may be one of the 15 best, actually, but the Horned Frogs and a deserving Kansas State team aren’t ranked because voters recognize that on the whole, 2020 Big 12 football is historically bad.

Seven SEC teams currently are ranked, but Texas A&M doesn’t belong in any version of a Top 25. Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies barely beat Vanderbilt in College Station and got smoked at Alabama.

With regard to having national title-contending teams, however, the SEC can barely see the Big 12 in its rearview mirror.

The gap between those conferences has become nearly immeasurable, and it’s been since 2008 that the Big 12 could stake a legitimate claim to being the best league in college football.

Entering the Oct. 10 weekend in 2008, there were four Big 12 teams within the top eight of the AP poll: Texas at No. 1, OU at No. 4, Texas Tech at No. 7 and Oklahoma State at No. 8.