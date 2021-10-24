Bill Haisten: Former Sooner QB Troy Aikman on Caleb Williams: ‘I’m a big fan’

On Sept. 18, when OU hosted Nebraska, Troy Aikman was in Norman and in a Memorial Stadium suite. For the first time since he was a 1985 Sooner sophomore, he was on campus for an OU home game.

“To go back and see all of the changes that have happened there at the stadium — I loved everything about it,” Aikman said on Friday, while visiting his hometown of Henryetta. “It was so great to be back. I love what Lincoln Riley is doing. I know Bob Stoops had a big part in that. And, of course, Barry Switzer.

“It’s great to see OU playing at such a high level and putting out (elite quarterbacks).”

Having quarterbacked Henryetta teams in 1981-83, Aikman signed with the Sooners. After the 1985 season, he transferred to UCLA and starred there for two seasons. During the 1989 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected him with the first pick overall.

During his 12-season run with the Cowboys, he was a six-time Pro Bowl selection, won three Super Bowl rings and was the MVP of Dallas’ Super Bowl XXVII rout of Buffalo. In 2006, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.