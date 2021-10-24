Bill Haisten: Former Sooner QB Troy Aikman on Caleb Williams: ‘I’m a big fan’

On Sept. 18, when OU hosted Nebraska, Troy Aikman was in Norman and in a Memorial Stadium suite. For the first time since he was a 1985 Sooner sophomore, he was on campus for an OU home game.
“To go back and see all of the changes that have happened there at the stadium — I loved everything about it,” Aikman said on Friday, while visiting his hometown of Henryetta. “It was so great to be back. I love what Lincoln Riley is doing. I know Bob Stoops had a big part in that. And, of course, Barry Switzer.
“It’s great to see OU playing at such a high level and putting out (elite quarterbacks).”
Having quarterbacked Henryetta teams in 1981-83, Aikman signed with the Sooners. After the 1985 season, he transferred to UCLA and starred there for two seasons. During the 1989 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected him with the first pick overall.
During his 12-season run with the Cowboys, he was a six-time Pro Bowl selection, won three Super Bowl rings and was the MVP of Dallas’ Super Bowl XXVII rout of Buffalo. In 2006, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The 2021 season is Aikman’s 21st as a television game analyst for Fox Sports. On Thursday, he was in Cleveland, Ohio, for the Browns’ 17-14 victory over the Denver Broncos. A few hours later, he was in the Henryetta High School fieldhouse, where the student body had convened for a football pep rally.
After Aikman was dazzled by the students’ choreographed singing and dancing, he dazzled them with an announcement: that on June 11, 2022, a Highway to Henryetta music festival is scheduled for Henryetta’s Nichols Park. Country music star Blake Shelton has been booked as the headliner.
Proceeds from the event are committed to educational and community initiatives in Henryetta.
During a news conference that followed the pep rally, most of the dialogue centered on the festival. Aikman did take a few football questions, however, and said former Sooner Kyler Murray commands consideration in the NFL MVP conversation. Aikman was asked also about a current Sooner — freshman Caleb Williams — who became a midseason starter and immediately achieved rock-star notoriety.
“I’ve been totally impressed with him,” Aikman said of Williams. “He came off the bench against Texas, and what he was able to do is not easy to do. I played as a true freshman and it wasn’t so good. I know how hard it is.
“He’s impressive. He’s fun to watch. I’m a big fan from what I’ve seen.”
Aikman undoubtedly was blown away by what he saw on Saturday, when Williams made an unforgettably improvised big play. With 3½ minutes left to play, OU led by only five points when it snapped the ball on a fourth-and-1 play near midfield. As Kennedy Brooks was stuffed behind the line of scrimmage, Williams stripped the football from his teammate and surged ahead for first-down yardage.
Because of a shoulder issue, former Sooner Baker Mayfield did not play for the Browns on Thursday. At field level, however, Aikman found his OU football fraternity brother for some pregame talk about the Sooners. Mayfield and Murray were back-to-back Heisman Trophy recipients and both were No. 1 overall draft picks.
“Oklahoma has done a really great job of putting out some quality quarterbacks,” Aikman said. If the ’80s Sooners had Lincoln Riley as the offensive coordinator and play-caller, Aikman said, “I might have finished my education there at Oklahoma.”
Of course, there was a Friday question also about the 5-1 Dallas Cowboys.
“I love Dak Prescott,” Aikman replied. “I guess I have a man crush on him. I think he’s phenomenal. He’s the guy who drives it and has elevated the play of everybody around him. He’s a great leader and he’s got great (teammates).
“I think there’s something brewing with this team. It just feels good. I do feel that this has the makings of a special year, and I think they feel the same way.”
On Oct. 19, 1985, Aikman was the starting quarterback for an OU team that was ranked No. 3 nationally. Because of Aikman’s arm talent, then-OU coach Barry Switzer had shelved the wishbone in favor of an I-formation attack. The opponent that day: the unranked, Jimmy Johnson-coached Miami Hurricanes, who had Vinny Testaverde at QB and Michael Irvin at wide receiver.
It was a Miami defensive star — lineman Jerome Brown — who changed Aikman’s career path, along with the offensive personality of the Sooners. Brown belted Aikman, breaking his leg and compelling Switzer to go with freshman Jamelle Holieway at quarterback. Miami prevailed 27-14. The Sooners reverted to the triple-option offense and rolled to the national title. Aikman transferred to UCLA, where his pro-style talent was a better fit.
While Aikman was an active member of the OU program only for 1½ seasons, he’ll always be an important figure in the lineage of Sooner QBs. At the NFL level, three Super Bowls and a gold Hall of Fame blazer define him as the most accomplished quarterback ever to have worn a Sooner uniform.