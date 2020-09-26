Bill Haisten: For the Sooners, an inexplicable collapse leads to an unforgettable upset

For an OU squad predicted to capture a sixth consecutive Big 12 championship, this was, in a sense, a lot worse than the Peach Bowl. The stakes were much higher in the Peach Bowl, but LSU was fantastic. K-State seemed vulnerable and outclassed.

Plus, OU was beaten at Kansas State last season. You’d think that the Sooners would be determined to exact some revenge.

Saturday’s loss was historically terrible because it happened in Norman. Before Saturday, the Lincoln Riley-coached Sooners were 17-1 in this stadium. Before Saturday and since 1999, the Sooners were 119-10 in this stadium.

Because of issues related to the COVID-19 impact on the Wildcat roster, the K-State program wasn’t even assured until late in the week that it could play on Saturday.

Until the 6½-minute mark of the third period, there seemed no way that OU could lose this game. At that point, the Wildcats had a 21-point deficit, 10 rushing yards and 94 yards of total offense.

After the 6½-minute mark of the third, OU inexplicably and completely unraveled.