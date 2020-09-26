Bill Haisten: For the Sooners, an inexplicable collapse leads to an unforgettable upset

NORMAN – As one of the greatest teams in college football history, the 2019 LSU Tigers were matched with Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl – a College Football Playoff semifinal.
On a neutral field, the Tigers were 13-point favorites. A few hardcore Sooner loyalists recited reasons why OU had a chance. Realists were confident that LSU would prevail.
Final score: Realists 63, Loyalists 28.
On Saturday, a third-ranked OU team hosted a Kansas State team that two weeks ago lost at home to Arkansas State. The Sooners were favored by four touchdowns and for a while looked as though they might comfortably cover that number.
By game’s end, however, the giant south-end scoreboard reported an unbelievable outcome.
In one of the more mind-blowing upsets in OU football history, K-State rallied from a 28-7, third-quarter deficit to conquer the Sooners 38-35.
About 20 minutes after the game ended, several Wildcat players and assistant coaches returned to the field for a group photo that commemorates a second consecutive conquest of the Sooners. Decades from now, framed copies of that photo will be displayed in the homes and offices of those Wildcats.
Never before had Kansas State recorded a road win over a team ranked in the top three of the Associated Press poll.
For an OU squad predicted to capture a sixth consecutive Big 12 championship, this was, in a sense, a lot worse than the Peach Bowl. The stakes were much higher in the Peach Bowl, but LSU was fantastic. K-State seemed vulnerable and outclassed.
Plus, OU was beaten at Kansas State last season. You’d think that the Sooners would be determined to exact some revenge.
Saturday’s loss was historically terrible because it happened in Norman. Before Saturday, the Lincoln Riley-coached Sooners were 17-1 in this stadium. Before Saturday and since 1999, the Sooners were 119-10 in this stadium.
Because of issues related to the COVID-19 impact on the Wildcat roster, the K-State program wasn’t even assured until late in the week that it could play on Saturday.
Until the 6½-minute mark of the third period, there seemed no way that OU could lose this game. At that point, the Wildcats had a 21-point deficit, 10 rushing yards and 94 yards of total offense.
After the 6½-minute mark of the third, OU inexplicably and completely unraveled.
The Sooners’ offensive line had a mostly awful day. Against Kansas State, Arkansas State averaged 4.8 yards per rush attempt. Against Kansas State, the Sooners wilted in the heat of an 84-degree afternoon. They averaged only 3.7 yards per run play.
The OU defense was 2018 bad. Kansas State capitalized on blown coverages and lousy tackling by rocking the Sooners with a flurry of scores.
During a span of 17 game minutes, the Wildcats possessed the football five times and averaged an astonishing 12.3 yards per play. There were four touchdowns and, with 4:32 left to play, a line-drive, 50-yard, go-ahead field goal by Blake Lynch.
It’s always interesting to reflect on a game that has such an abrupt personality change, but during the initial stages of the OU collapse it didn’t feel like a loss was imminent.
Instead, it felt like OU would wind up with a not-very-satisfying, 13-point type of victory instead of a 40-point statement. It felt like OU would stagger to the finish line as an unimpressive winner.
On the defensive side of the OU program, there is constant chatter about the importance of forcing turnovers. On Saturday, the Sooners had no takeaways. OU was minus-4 on turnovers.
As it pertains to beautiful, making-it-look-easy execution, Sooner redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler passes a football like Ben Hogan hit a golf ball, like Ray Allen shot corner threes and like Ken Griffey Jr. swung a bat.
Rattler is a first-year starter, though, and he and Riley had to know that the Kansas State defense would present infinitely more problems than the Missouri State defense did two weeks earlier.
The K-State game would be Rattler’s first real taste of meaningful college football competition. The results were mixed. At one point, he was 25-of-28 passing for 322 yards and four TDs. With 34 seconds left, however, he was intercepted for the third time.
Against Missouri State, OU was penalized nine times. Surely that would get cleaned up during a two-week break between games. Right?
Against K-State, OU was penalized 10 times.
No one in the sports universe is having a better weekend than K-State coach Chris Klieman. He won four FCS national titles at North Dakota State, and that’s a great achievement, but Klieman’s identity now centers on this: a 2-0 record against OU.
Saturday’s game was Klieman’s 100th as a head coach. What an unforgettable milestone game for the native of Waterloo, Iowa, whose overall record is 81-19.
As Klieman danced back to Kansas, where on Sunday he celebrates his 53rd birthday, Riley, Sooner defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh assess the damage resulting from the type of shocking loss that OU fans will remember forever.
