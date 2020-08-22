During the ’90s, there were six consecutive OU football seasons of at least five losses.
As recently as 2014, the Sooners limped to the finish line of an 8-5 football season. In the five seasons played since 2014, each of the other nine Big 12 programs had multiple final records of at least five losses. Texas had four such seasons.
Today, for most within the Oklahoma program and fan base, a five-loss result would be unimaginable.
Since the 8-5 stumble of 2014, the Sooners have been 11-2, 11-2, 12-2, 12-2 and 12-2, and attached to each of those records was a Big 12 championship. Lincoln Riley’s fingerprints are on each of those trophies.
Otherwise, a 58-10, five-title run can be easily explained: Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts.
Before Spencer Rattler has made one start or taken meaningful snaps at the college level, and before there has been any official announcement that he actually will be the Sooners’ starter, it is presumed that the redshirt freshman from Phoenix has been handed the OU quarterback baton.
That presumption extends all the way to Las Vegas, where oddsmakers formulated a recently revised list of preseason Heisman Trophy favorites. Topping the list, as the heavy favorite at 2/1 odds, is Clemson junior QB Trevor Lawrence.
As testaments to Riley’s coaching and the OU quarterback brand, Rattler is the second favorite at 9/1.
For the record, on 2017 Heisman preseason odds list, Mayfield was the third favorite (at 8/1). Southern Cal QB Sam Darnold and Penn State’s Saquon Barkley were No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Four months later, Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy.
In 2018, at 20/1, Murray was 10th on the Heisman preseason list. He also won the Heisman.
In August 2019, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa was the 3/2 Heisman favorite. Lawrence was next at 3/1 and Hurts was third at 8/1. Ultimately, LSU’s Joe Burrow was the runaway winner and Hurts the runner-up.
In 2008, Florida’s Tim Tebow was the preseason favorite to repeat as the Heisman recipient. OU’s Sam Bradford was a 16/1 option at the betting windows. After a masterpiece of a season – 4,720 yards, 50 touchdown and a 68% completion rate, Bradford was given the most prestigious individual award in American sports.
Twenty-two months ago, in his final high school game, Rattler and his Pinnacle Pioneers had a 33-14, third-quarter deficit. He responded with three touchdown passes – and in the process became the first Arizona prep quarterback even to reach the 11,000 mark in career passing yards. Pinnacle rallied for a 34-33 victory over the Liberty Lions.
While Rattler currently competes against Tanner Mordecai for OU’s starting job, it is expected that Rattler’s next start occurs on Sept. 12, when the Sooners open their shortened schedule by hosting Missouri State.
Two weeks later, Rattler would face the Kansas State Wildcats.
A week after that, the Sooners visit Iowa State. And a week after that, there is OU-Texas.
With all due respect to Arizona high school football, Pinnacle-Liberty doesn’t seem to generate the same big-event heat that defines Union-Jenks. OU-Texas should be quite the experience for Rattler. He would be matched with the Big 12’s most experienced QB – Sam Ehlinger, who, at 16/1, is in a third-place tie on the preseason Heisman list.
Beyond the day-to-day adjustments required in a pandemic, the Rattler Sooners have circumstances that the Mayfield, Murray and Hurts did not.
For each of the five teams quarterbacked by Mayfield, Murray or Hurts, there was at least one running back who ran for at least 1,000 yards. Last week, Rattler’s No. 1 returning back – Kennedy Brooks – decided against playing this season.
The loss of Brooks could be extremely impactful. If he had totaled 1,100 yards this season, he would have been in OU’s top 10 all time in career rushing.
Over two seasons, Brooks averaged 7.5 yards per carry. It’s the best average in program history and comparable to the numbers of legendary wishbone halfbacks Greg Pruitt (7.4 per attempt) and Billy Sims (6.9).
Pruitt and Sims contended with better defenses in the Big Eight than Brooks did in the Big 12, but in any era and in any conference, a 7.5-yards-per-attempt running back is a beautiful asset.
Coupled with the Brooks departure is the uncertain status of three important Sooners: defensive end Ronnie Perkins, wide receiver Trejan Bridges and running back Rhamondre Stevenson, each of whom could be suspended for as much as half of the regular season.
The absence of Brooks and the likelihood of suspensions intensify the importance of Rattler being immediately effective.
Because he was such a high-profile, five-star recruit, Rattler’s name was synonymous with OU football for two years before he actually became a Sooner. In three weeks, presumably, he begins to apply his highest-level arm talent to quarterbacking an OU team that should be favored in every regular-season game.
And if Rattler really is what he appears to be, the Sooners once again will be represented in every conversation related to the Heisman Trophy process.