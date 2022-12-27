Bill Haisten: For OU in the Cheez-It Bowl, style points don’t matter – just win, baby

On Jan. 1, 1980, OU and Florida State clashed in the Orange Bowl. With the great Don Criqui on the play-by-play call for NBC, there were 38 million television viewers. The Sooners prevailed 24-7.

On Jan. 1, 1981, there was an OU-Florida State rematch in the Orange Bowl. Again, the television audience was estimated to have been 38 million viewers. In spite of having been minus-5 on turnovers, OU won 18-17 on two pass plays with 1:33 left: J.C. Watts’ 11-yard TD strike to Steve Rhodes for the touchdown, and Watts’ two-point conversion connection with Forrest Valora.

On Jan. 3, 2001, there was a BCS Championship reunion of the Sooners and Seminoles. In spite of a perfect record, OU was a 10½-point underdog. FSU entered with averages of 42.4 points, 384 passing yards and 549 total yards per game.

With Brian Bosworth watching from the Sooner sideline, and as 27 million viewers saw ABC’s telecast, OU responded with a stunning defensive performance, won 13-2 and captured the program’s seventh national title.

About 5 million more viewers saw that Sooner classic than watched last year’s Georgia-Alabama championship game.

On Thursday, in the final game before the start of OU’s Jackson Arnold Era, the Sooners again are matched with Florida State. This time, there is no high-stakes Orange Bowl. This reunion occurs on a platform that promotes a popular snack: the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

In spite of a lousy 2022 season, OU still has “college football royalty” status. Before Brent Venables’ first Sooner squad lost 49-0 to Texas and needed a Bedlam win just to score bowl eligibility, OU’s previous seven teams were 78-14 with two Heisman Trophy winners and four College Football Playoff appearances.

Until fairly recently, Florida State’s program was on everyone’s A-list for reputation.

During a period of 14 seasons (1987-2000), there were two certainties: that Florida State would record at least 10 wins (which it did in each of those years) and finish in the top five in the AP poll (which it did in each of those years).

In 2017-22, however, the FSU record is 35-36. In 2017-2022, the Seminoles had more head coaches (Jimbo Fisher, Willie Taggart, Mike Norvell) than bowl victories (one over Southern Miss in the 2017 Independence Bowl).

You’d have to apply a good scrubbing to restore the shine, but the Florida State brand still means something. The OU brand speaks for itself.

That’s why it feels odd that these programs would clash at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN, and on a Cheez-It Bowl stage for Clemson-Iowa State last year drew a crowd of less than 40,000. For Clemson-Iowa State, there was a television audience of 4.9 million viewers.

OU-Florida State is a prelim for Thursday night’s Texas-Washington clash in the Longhorns’ home away from home — the Valero Alamo Bowl. For the fifth time in 11 seasons, the Texas players’ bowl trip is an 80-mile bus ride to San Antonio.

Because the Sooners are 6-6 and face the possibility of a 6-7 finish — which would be the program’s first losing final record since John Blake’s 5-6 finale in 1998 — I’m presuming that with Venables, his assistants and the OU players who really care, there is a heightened sense of urgency to beat Florida State and be thankful for a 7-6 mark.

And if OU returns home with a 6-7 record? For the next eight months on Tulsa and OKC sports-talk radio, there would be expressions of concern about the direction of the program and whether Venables has enough leadership game to coach at a championship level.

Even with a Thursday victory, that would be the offseason narrative. With a Thursday loss, the tone might be a bit more rough (although it would soften if there are glowing spring-practice reports regarding the development of rock-star QB recruit Jackson Arnold).

On Jan. 3, 2001, Venables was OU’s co-defensive coordinator. “It's unbelievable,” he said after the Sooners dominated Florida State that night. “From a professional standpoint, this is the ultimate high.”

He experienced that “ultimate high” two more times — with the Clemson Tigers in 2016 and 2018.

In their first season as the Sooner head coach, Bennie Owen, Bud Wilkinson, Chuck Fairbanks, Barry Switzer, Gary Gibbs, Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley had a winning record.

Riley was 12-2 with Baker Mayfield and his remarkable supporting cast on offense. Switzer and Fairbanks debuted with 10-win teams. Stoops was 7-5 as a rookie head coach, but the positive energy during that season and the subsequent offseason was massive. After a five-loss season, Stoops’ approval rating was 100%.

Venables won’t want to be an outlier Sooner coach who debuts with a losing record.

At Nebraska, one bad season led to another and another — and to several coaching changes and more bad seasons — and the Huskers ultimately lost their superpower status.

It can happen to any program, so for Venables and OU, it’s critically important to nip this mediocrity nonsense in the bud.

This is crazy: during Thanksgiving weekend, there were larger television audiences for Tulane-Cincinnati and Utah State-Boise State than for OU-Texas Tech.

More viewers chose to watch Utah State-Boise State than the Oklahoma Sooners. That’s a problem.

The restoration of football greatness happens one week at a time, and the Cheez-It Bowl is a perfectly fine starting line for Brent Venables. Style points, stadium attendance and the television rating don’t matter. This is an Al Davis game: just win, baby.