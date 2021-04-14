Bill Haisten: For Nebraska and its loyal fans, 17 consecutive seasons of at least four losses

Nebraska has had five head coaches since Tom Osborne retired in 1997. That turnover and recruiting have been the primary factors in the decline of Big Red.

According to 247 Sports, only three of Nebraska’s last 21 recruiting classes had a national ranking of better than 20th.

The Husker class of 2005 was rated eighth in the country. Two years later, in Lincoln and during a weekend reunion of the 1997 national champion Huskers, Nebraska lost 45-14 to Oklahoma State. The halftime score was 38-0.

As OU captured the 2000 national title, established supremacy in the Big 12 and continued to contend for additional championships, Nebraska’s recruiting classes were rated 39th in 2001, 35th in 2002, 35th in 2003 and 27th in 2004.

Nebraska’s 2009 class had a national ranking of 40th. In 2012-21, no Nebraska class was rated by 247 Sports as having been better than 17th.

Formerly mighty Nebraska has 46 conference titles in football — but none since 1999. The Huskers still have amazing fans, though. Since 1962, every home football game has been a sellout.