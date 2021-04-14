Bill Haisten: For Nebraska and its loyal fans, 17 consecutive seasons of at least four losses

Occasionally, you just know a coaching hire will get sensational results. I felt that way when the University of Tulsa hired Bill Self and when Alabama hired Nick Saban. I feel that way now about Longhorn basketball, as the University of Texas lured Chris Beard away from Texas Tech.
I wanted to feel that way when former Husker hero Scott Frost got the Nebraska football job, but his three-year body of work resembles John Blake’s at OU.
Nebraska’s last truly great team was its 1997 team — an unbeaten national champion quarterbacked by Frost, who rushed for 1,095 yards and 19 TDs.
In his second season at UCF, Frost coached the 2017 Knights to an American Athletic Conference title, a Peach Bowl conquest of Auburn and a 13-0 record. Nebraska decided that he could fix its football program and do for the Huskers what Saban did for the Crimson Tide — resuscitate an underachieving superpower.
Through three seasons, Frost’s records are 12-20 overall and 9-17 in the Big Ten. In three seasons as the Sooners’ head man, Blake was 12-22 and 7-17.
Nebraska is on my mind for two reasons: because it recently was revealed that Nebraska officials considered the cancellation of this year’s game at OU; and because this weekend, for the first time since 2019, there will be fans at Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium.
“Due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to Husker athletics and the local community, our administration did explore the possibility of adding an eighth home game this fall,” Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos explained last month. “That option would have helped us mitigate cost-cutting measures and provide a much-needed boost to our local economy.
“Ultimately, the decision was made to move forward with our game at Oklahoma in 2021.”
Because of COVID-19, a Tennessee home date and an Army road game were stripped from Oklahoma’s 2020 schedule.
The 2021 season is the 50th anniversary of the most holy of OU-Nebraska games — the 1971 Game of the Century. If Nebraska had vanished from OU’s 2021 schedule, it would have been sickening for the Sooner program and fan base.
Saturday’s Husker attendance is limited to 4,000 football-crazy Nebraskans who’ll get some fresh air and an early look at Frost’s fourth Husker squad.
What might they see from the Nebraska passing game? During the Huskers’ eight-game 2020 season, quarterback Adrian Martinez had a meager total of four touchdown passes. Meanwhile, there were three OU games during which quarterback Spencer Rattler had four touchdown passes. Rattler totaled 28 TD passes in 11 games.
That discrepancy in touchdown passes effectively defines the current gap between the OU and Nebraska programs.
Nebraska has had five head coaches since Tom Osborne retired in 1997. That turnover and recruiting have been the primary factors in the decline of Big Red.
According to 247 Sports, only three of Nebraska’s last 21 recruiting classes had a national ranking of better than 20th.
The Husker class of 2005 was rated eighth in the country. Two years later, in Lincoln and during a weekend reunion of the 1997 national champion Huskers, Nebraska lost 45-14 to Oklahoma State. The halftime score was 38-0.
As OU captured the 2000 national title, established supremacy in the Big 12 and continued to contend for additional championships, Nebraska’s recruiting classes were rated 39th in 2001, 35th in 2002, 35th in 2003 and 27th in 2004.
Nebraska’s 2009 class had a national ranking of 40th. In 2012-21, no Nebraska class was rated by 247 Sports as having been better than 17th.
Formerly mighty Nebraska has 46 conference titles in football — but none since 1999. The Huskers still have amazing fans, though. Since 1962, every home football game has been a sellout.
Fans were not allowed to attend any of Nebraska’s four home contests last season, so the typical Sea of Red hasn’t been intact since Nov. 29, 2019. On that date, in their final game of that regular season, the Huskers would become bowl-eligible if they could defeat Iowa before a crowd of 89,039 in Lincoln.
With 32 seconds left in the fourth period, the score was tied as Iowa began a possession at its own 26-yard line. Overtime seemed imminent. Instead, the Hawkeyes converted on a pair of 22-yard pass plays.
With one second remaining, there was a 48-yard field goal.
One second later, there was a 27-24 Iowa victory and a 5-7 finish for Nebraska.
Remember the frustration of Nebraska fans when good and even great Husker teams lost in eight of their first nine meetings with the Barry Switzer-coached Sooners?
Imagine that frustration now as Nebraska has a six-game losing streak against Iowa.
An OU fan complaint: “We win the Big 12 every year, but we’re way overdue for another national title.”
An Oklahoma State fan complaint: “We’ve had 15 consecutive winning seasons, but it’s been 10 years since we won the Big 12 championship.”
Neither the OU fan nor the OSU fan would trade places with the Nebraska fan.
While the Sooners are outfitted for a run at the national title and should be favored to get a seventh consecutive Big 12 championship, Nebraska has a streak of 17 consecutive seasons of at least four losses.
The most modest of all college football goals: a bowl appearance.
Nebraska hasn’t even done that since 2016.