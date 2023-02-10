In 29 games during the 16-season Barry Switzer era, OU scored at least 50 points. Switzer would refer to such a total as having been “half-a-hundred.” As in, “We hung half-a-hundred on ’em.”

Three dates are especially significant in Switzer’s football life.

Jan. 28, 1996: The Switzer-coached Dallas Cowboys defeated Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XXX.

Jan. 26, 1973: Chuck Fairbanks resigned from his position at OU and became the New England Patriots’ head coach.

Jan. 29, 1973: Switzer, who had been Fairbanks’ offensive coordinator and assistant head coach, was promoted to OU’s top job and was in the driver’s seat for a 1973-88 run of ground-game brilliance, Big Eight Conference dominance and national titles in 1974, 1975 and 1985.

If the ball had bounced a bit differently, there could have been six national titles.

“It upsets me to think about it, even today,” Switzer told the Tulsa World last week. “Our 1978 team, unbeaten and ranked No. 1, and there’s that (bleeping) fumble at Nebraska.”

Because Kansas City and Philadelphia are matched in Sunday’s Super Bowl, my motivation for talking with Switzer was to have him reflect on his Super Bowl experience.

While sifting through my Switzer database, however, I noticed the date on which he became the Sooners’ head man: Jan. 28, 1973.

Two weeks ago, there was the 50th anniversary. Half-a-hundred.

“Until you mentioned it, I hadn’t given any thought at all to the anniversary,” the 85-year-old Switzer said. “I think of the years I coached – 1973 through 1988, of course – but I hadn’t thought about it being 50 years since I got the job. That’s a long time.”

In 1967, when Switzer was 29 and an OU assistant, he declined an offer to become the Iowa State head coach.

“I just thought it was too soon,” Switzer recalled. “Iowa State wasn’t very good during that time. I just didn’t think it was smart to leave OU for that job.”

He also said no, thank you, to a head-coaching offer from Virginia Military Institute, and as a younger man and an Arkansas assistant he turned down invitations to be a defensive assistant at Dartmouth and Tennessee.

For 50 years, Barry Switzer has been the most prominent person in Oklahoma. What if he had accepted the Iowa State offer or gone to Tennessee in 1965? His life path would have been altered and he may never have joined OU’s Jim Mackenzie staff in 1966 or succeeded Fairbanks in 1973.

Oklahoma history would have been a lot different and a lot less colorful if didn’t include 50 years of Barry Switzer.

OU’s $24,000 bargain

During the 1971 and 1972 seasons, after Switzer had compelled Fairbanks to execute a switch to the wishbone triple-option rushing attack in 1970, the Sooners were a combined 22-2 and had “the top offense in the country,” Switzer says.

Switzer says he was shocked when Fairbanks took the New England job. Fairbanks wanted Switzer to coordinate the Patriots’ offense, but Switzer wanted OU’s top job. Some within the OU influence circle preferred an established head coach like Georgia’s Vince Dooley, Florida’s Doug Dickey or Texas’ Darrell Royal, a Hollis native who had been a Bud Wilkinson-coached Sooner defensive back and quarterback. It’s been 74 years since Royal played at OU, and his career total of 18 interceptions remains the program’s record.

In large part because of the backing of OU regent Jack Santee (a Skiatook native and Tulsa banker), Switzer was promoted to OU’s head-coaching position. At 35, he was given a pitiful contract: one year and $24,000.

Switzer explained to university officials that it would be difficult to get great recruits if the head coach had a one-year deal, so the university announced that Switzer had been given a four-year contract.

After Switzer’s 1973 Sooners were 10-0-1 Big Eight champions (with the only blemish having been a famous 7-7 tie with Southern Cal), he was given a contract more in line with what elite coaches were getting at the time.

I asked Switzer to take an honest look at that first contract and answer this: Was it the best $24,000 investment in college football history?

“Well,” he replied, “we went 32-1-1 (in 1973-75) and won two national championships. Yeah, I’d say it was pretty good.”

As a Mackenzie and Fairbanks staff member at OU, and while recruiting all over Texas in a crimson-and-cream-colored station wagon, Switzer never made more than $12,000 a year.

Game-changing decision

Texas unveiled the wishbone in 1968 and in 1969 was the unbeaten national champion. Before spring practice in 1970, Switzer suggested to Fairbanks that OU’s personnel would flourish if the Sooners converted to the wishbone.

“Chuck said he didn’t want to copy Texas,” Switzer remembers. “I told him, ‘Everybody copies everybody.’ I knew that offense was hard to stop. If we had gone into the wishbone in the 1970 spring practice, we would have had Greg Pruitt at halfback and Jack Mildren at quarterback. We would have been just as good in 1970 as we were in 1971. No doubt about it.

“We had most of the same team in ’70 that we had in ’71. Instead, we started (2-2) in 1970 and people were mad at Chuck. There were the ‘Chuck Chuck’ bumper stickers. If they fired Chuck, that meant the rest of us were gone.”

OU had an open date before Texas week in 1970. It was during that week that Fairbanks approved Switzer’s repeated recommendation — an in-season conversion to the wishbone triple-option rushing attack, with two halfbacks and a fullback.

“We lost to Texas in that 1970 game, but I knew we were going to be good in the wishbone,” Switzer said. “We executed it great by the end of the season, and then in 1971 we had the best run game there ever was.”

There were modifications during the ’80s. In an attempt to maximize the talent of Marcus Dupree, there was a brief run in the I-formation. Over most the 16-season Switzer era, however, OU was synonymous with the wishbone and had more success with it than any other program.

Switzer’s Super Bowl

Having succeeded former OU co-worker and Bedlam rival Jimmy Johnson as the Dallas head coach in 1994, Switzer’s first two Cowboy teams surged to the NFC Championship game (a 38-28 loss to San Francisco in the mud at Candlestick Park) and to the Super Bowl (a 27-17 conquest of the Steelers).

Switzer coached a Super Bowl champion and a phenomenal collection of NFL talent, and yet his four years with the Dallas Cowboys feel like a footnote in his story. He is and always will be synonymous with OU football.

On Jan. 28, 1996, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, Vanessa Williams sang the Super Bowl XXX National Anthem as Switzer stood near Cowboy stars Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders and Charles Haley — each of whom now has a Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket in his closet.

Switzer had been involved in so many Texas and Nebraska games, along with Orange Bowl games that would decide the national champion, so he was accustomed to high-stakes football.

The Super Bowl is an altogether different experience, though. As the Cowboys defeated Pittsburgh 27 years ago, 138 million viewers were tuned to the NBC telecast. At that time, it was the most-watched program in television history.

Was the experience overwhelming?

“It really wasn’t,” Switzer replied. “I just knew that if we didn’t screw it up, we would win the ballgame. We were better than Pittsburgh.

“After that game, I did feel relief and joy — but I felt relief and joy for Jerry Jones. He had taken a lot of heat over the Jimmy Johnson situation, so I was happy for Jerry.”

My vote would be cast for Lawrence Taylor or Barry Sanders, but a great many actual experts consider Deion Sanders to have been the best football athlete of all time. Switzer is an expert whose vote goes to Sanders.

“Oh, yeah. Sure, he was,” Switzer said. “In man-to-man coverage, you put him on a wide receiver and then just forget about that guy. Deion was a great baseball athlete, too.”

Who would have been that “best athlete” player at OU? Switzer didn’t specify any one of his Sooners in that regard, but did revisit the greatness of linebacker Brian Bosworth.

“Bosworth doesn’t get the credit he deserves as a playmaker,” Switzer stated. “Go to YouTube and look at his film. His blitzes. So fast and quick. He destroyed backfields. Sideline to sideline, he made plays.”

A 50-year relationship

Bud Wilkinson’s dynasty included three national championships and the legendary 47-game win streak, but the OU program was relatively ordinary in 1959-70. During that period, there was only one 10-win season.

Switzer’s wishbone run game returned OU to national prominence in 1971-72. After Switzer became the head man in 1973, the Sooner program was restored as a superpower.

Switzer would become one of the more popular, prominent figures in Oklahoma history. Fifty years later, as his football life was combined with charitable work and countless acts of kindness (most of which were never reported), he still may be the most popular person in Oklahoma.

For 45 years, he was the honorary head coach of the Oklahoma Special Olympics. Every time a fired-up Switzer would take the microphone and exclaim, “Let the Games begin!”, it was a goosebumps moment.

Had he gone to Iowa State or Tennessee long ago, the state of Oklahoma probably doesn’t get a 50-year relationship with Barry Switzer. Thirty-four years after his resignation from the OU job, he still resides only a few steps from the university campus in Norman.

“My whole world would have changed if I had left Oklahoma,” Switzer said, “but you don’t leave Oklahoma. You don’t leave one of the top four or five jobs in the country, and that’s what the OU job was at that time. I wanted that head-coaching job. Texas and the SEC schools weren’t recruiting Black athletes, but Barry Switzer was. I wanted the best players at all positions. Black families knew that Barry Switzer would give their son an opportunity at Oklahoma. That’s why we dominated the ’70s.

“At OU, you had the great football program and you had the state of Texas for recruiting. That’s what I wanted. It worked out pretty well, I’d say.”