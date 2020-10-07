Bill Haisten: Fifty years ago this week, Barry Switzer and the Sooners launched OU’s great wishbone era

Fifty years ago this week, the OU Sooners stunned their fans and their opponent — the Texas Longhorns — by lining up for the first time in the wishbone formation.
In 1970, there was no social media. No constant media competition for the next big story. Still, somehow, miraculously, the Sooners’ wishbone conversion was a secret until the OU-Texas game actually began.
There was on Oct. 10, 1970 a 41-9 loss to the Longhorns, but by season’s end, it was apparent that OU would master the high-speed choreography of the triple-option offense.
The Texas coaches were the first to deploy the wishbone at the college level. Barry Switzer and the Sooners perfected it and, ultimately, would become more synonymous with the wishbone attack than the Longhorns, Alabama or any other program that went to battle with a quarterback who didn’t mind getting hit, with a fullback who might block on 20 consecutive plays and then score on a 65-yard dash, and fast halfbacks who in any given game might combine for six fumbles and six touchdowns.
There had been four-loss OU seasons in 1968 and 1969, so a 1970 nonconference stumble against Oregon State — a 23-14 loss in Norman — positioned then-Sooners coach Chuck Fairbanks on a hot seat.
Within the fan base, there was burgeoning discontent that resulted in “Chuck Chuck” bumper stickers.
After the Oregon State game and before the Texas game in Dallas, there was an open date on the Sooners’ schedule. Switzer then was OU’s offensive coordinator.
While studying Texas wishbone film with other Sooner assistants, Switzer spoke up: “We should be doing that.” He believed OU’s personnel, like Jack Mildren and Greg Pruitt, could be dazzling in the wishbone.
Oklahoma had played only three games after switching during the spring to a veer option attack. Switzer pitched his wishbone idea during a meeting with Fairbanks.
The next day, Fairbanks approved. By that afternoon the Sooners had their first practice as a triple-option team.
The wishbone was invented, Switzer told the Tulsa World, by a middle-school coach in Fort Worth, Texas. The offense essentially is a T-formation with the halfbacks split and positioned about a yard behind the fullback. The alignment initially was labeled the “Y formation” by Texas coach Darrell Royal. The “wishbone” nickname was coined by longtime Houston sports writer Mickey Herskowitz.
The Longhorns debuted as a wishbone team in 1968. There was a 30-game win streak and the 1969 national title. YouTube has numerous options on 1969 Texas football highlights, and you can see that those Longhorns were not loaded with exceptional speed.
“The wishbone seemed better suited to our talent and our speed. We had great speed,” said Switzer, who in 1970 was given permission to execute such a monumental, in-season change.
How did it not get leaked to the media? Fifty years later, that part of the story remains a sensational mystery.
“What Barry did was a courageous decision. People's jobs were on the line," Mildren told the Tulsa World in 2000. “I had come up as an I-formation high school player, so the wishbone was totally different from what I had experienced.
“We just showed up for practice and started working on the wishbone. It was a learn-as-you-go situation, and we didn't exactly set it on fire in the Cotton Bowl. Texas didn't have to call a timeout to figure out how to defend against what we were doing. They knew the wishbone a lot better than we did. I don't know if there was a huge outcry from our fans, because talk radio didn't exist then.”
What transpired was the greatest 19-season run of ground-game productivity in football history.
From a yards-per-game standpoint, the top four rushing teams in major-college football history were the 1971 Sooners (472.4-yard average), the 1987 Sooners (428.8), the 1978 Sooners (427.5) and the 1986 Sooners (404.7).
The undefeated Longhorns of 1969 averaged 363 rushing yards per game. Switzer was right — OU had the speed to elevate the wishbone to a devastating level of weaponry.
Oklahoma’s wishbone era was bookended by outrageous statistics. The 1971 Sooners bolted for 711 rushing yards against Kansas State. During the 1988 season, which was Switzer’s finale at OU and the Sooners’ last dance as a wishbone squad, Oklahoma set a national record that still stands today: a single-game total of 768 rushing yards (during a 70-24 blowout of a hapless K-State squad that a few weeks later would get Bill Snyder as its new coach).
Switzer, who this week turned 83, was an OU assistant in 1967-72 and the Sooners’ head man in 1973-88. During the 1970-88 wishbone period in Oklahoma football history, there was a record of 184-34-5 with 13 Big Eight titles and national championships in 1974, 1975 and 1985.
Mildren was the first in a lineage of OU quarterbacks who were tremendous triple-option practitioners. His successors included Steve Davis, Thomas Lott, J.C. Watts and Jamelle Holieway (who, after Troy Aikman sustained a broken leg against the Miami Hurricanes, was a freshman star who drove the Sooners to the 1985 national title).
Having averaged 9 yards per rush attempt in 1971, Pruitt was the first of the brilliant Oklahoma halfbacks. After Pruitt, there were superstars like Joe Washington (one of the more loved figures in program history) and Billy Sims (the 1978 Heisman Trophy winner).
There were games during which a Sooner fullback like Stanley Wilson (1979-82) or Lydell Carr (1984-87) was the best player on the field.
Bennie Owen, Bud Wilkinson and Bob Stoops had Mt. Rushmore success while coaching the Sooners, and on Saturday Lincoln Riley attempts to record the Sooner program’s 15th victory over Texas since 2000.
However, Switzer’s ’70s Sooners seem to have been the most popular teams in OU football history.
“I know the fans loved the wishbone. People always want to talk to me about it," Switzer told the World 20 years ago. “I think Darrell Royal at Texas is associated with the offense like I am, and Bear Bryant won 100 games with the wishbone in the ’70s. Alabama and Oklahoma were the only teams to win 100 in the ’70s. Two wishbone teams.
“If I ran the offense today, I would win with it. You could go get the Jamelle Holieways of the world and surround him with speed and go win. You’d have to be able to throw the ball and play defense, but you could win right now with the wishbone. There's no doubt in my mind.”
Outfitted with flashy athletes and white cleats, Switzer’s Sooners had a cool look.
“We were the first team to wear white shoes. Spotbilt white shoes,” Switzer recalled for the Tulsa World in 2000. “We specifically wanted them because we knew we were going to be good (in 1971), and we wanted a different look.”
A Game of the Century home loss to Nebraska doomed the 1971 Sooners to a bittersweet status of having been among the best teams that didn’t win the national title.
On page 142 of the 2020 OU media guide, however, there are reminders that 1971 was a special season: that team remains OU’s all-time leader in rushing yards (5,635), in rushing yards per attempt (7.1), in rushing touchdowns (62) and in passing yards per completion (a staggering 26.9).
“There was a feeling that we could score on every possession,” Mildren said in 2000 — eight years before he lost his battle with stomach cancer. “One of my all-time fun stats was in the Kansas State game in ’71. We had 12 possessions and scored touchdowns on 11 of them. Incredible.”
