Bill Haisten: Fifty years ago this week, Barry Switzer and the Sooners launched OU’s great wishbone era

Bennie Owen, Bud Wilkinson and Bob Stoops had Mt. Rushmore success while coaching the Sooners, and on Saturday Lincoln Riley attempts to record the Sooner program’s 15th victory over Texas since 2000.

However, Switzer’s ’70s Sooners seem to have been the most popular teams in OU football history.

“I know the fans loved the wishbone. People always want to talk to me about it," Switzer told the World 20 years ago. “I think Darrell Royal at Texas is associated with the offense like I am, and Bear Bryant won 100 games with the wishbone in the ’70s. Alabama and Oklahoma were the only teams to win 100 in the ’70s. Two wishbone teams.

“If I ran the offense today, I would win with it. You could go get the Jamelle Holieways of the world and surround him with speed and go win. You’d have to be able to throw the ball and play defense, but you could win right now with the wishbone. There's no doubt in my mind.”

Outfitted with flashy athletes and white cleats, Switzer’s Sooners had a cool look.

“We were the first team to wear white shoes. Spotbilt white shoes,” Switzer recalled for the Tulsa World in 2000. “We specifically wanted them because we knew we were going to be good (in 1971), and we wanted a different look.”