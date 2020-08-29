Bill Haisten: Fantasy football discussion – Nebraska and Arkansas as Big 12 members

Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville is 240 miles from Norman and 180 miles from Stillwater. For SEC West road games, Razorback fans must drive 674 miles to Auburn, 557 miles to Tuscaloosa and 531 miles to Baton Rouge. Arkansas already has a storied rivalry with Texas. It wouldn’t take long for OU and OSU to become rivals.

Even after nine seasons in the Big Ten, Nebraska still has a Big 12 identity. The OU-Nebraska rivalry was one of the more celebrated series in the history of the sport.

In 2010, when the Huskers played for the final time at Oklahoma State, it was impossible to accommodate all of the Nebraska fans who wanted tickets. Several hundred ticketless Nebraska fans still traveled to Stillwater that weekend. They positioned their RVs in the Stillwater High School stadium parking lot and watched the game on tailgate televisions. They just wanted to be in Stillwater for that final clash of the Huskers and Cowboys.

Nebraska has no such relationship in the Big Ten. Today, Nebraska and Rutgers are in the same conference. That’s ridiculous.

A former longtime columnist, Dave Sittler, would love to see Nebraska return to the Big 12, but doesn’t expect to ever see it.