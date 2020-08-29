Bill Haisten: Fantasy football discussion – Nebraska and Arkansas as Big 12 members

My view on sports was shaped to a great extent by newspaper columnists like, among others, Putt Powell of Amarillo, Texas; Randy Galloway and Skip Bayless of Dallas; and, of course, Bill Connors of Tulsa.
These sports writers mastered both the substance and the style aspects of important sports writing. Bayless today is a television talker who is obsessed with LeBron James and the Dallas Cowboys, but for the Dallas Times Herald during the ’80s, he was a fantastic columnist. He was so clever and a tremendous influence on me.
Bayless was a certifiably great newspaper man, and most states have their certifiably great sports columnists. They achieve such status in part because of their artistry, but even more by having been extremely connected and informed.
That’s why I invest in the opinions of the best columnists — because I know how much time they spend on the phone with sources and newsmakers. I know their opinions are educated, and that’s why I was fascinated by the recent work of longtime columnists Tom Shatel (of the Omaha World Herald) and Wally Hall (of the Arkansas Democrat Gazette).
Shatel has been in Omaha since 1991. Hall has been a Democrat-Gazette columnist since 1979.
The Big 12 Conference would be better in every sense if, somehow, it could once again be a 12-school league — and especially if those additions were Nebraska and Arkansas.
The Nebraska people are really upset by the Big Ten decision to cancel its fall football season. Nebraska already was a Big Ten misfit, and now there is no college football in a state defined by college football.
The Huskers have no clearly defined No. 1 rival in that conference. Their No. 1 rival is in Norman, Oklahoma. They have additional rivals in Stillwater, Austin, Ames, Lawrence and Manhattan.
“It’s important to remember that 10 years ago, Nebraska was running away from the Big 12 — not running to the Big Ten,” Shatel wrote on Aug. 11. “It’s a move that provided NU security and money, and that’s about it. Frankly, it’s been an odd fit.”
More from Shatel: “If you’re Nebraska, you’re running out of reasons to be (in the Big Ten). Especially when you don’t really have a lot in common, anyway.
“Meanwhile, (Husker coach Scott Frost’s) system is a better fit in the Big 12 and NU always recruited Texas. There’s money in the Big 12, too — especially one that would add Nebraska and Arkansas or UCF. But is there interest in taking back a wayward friend?”
The answer to that, for a multitude of reasons, would be an emphatic “yes.” Of the four schools that left the Big 12 — Nebraska, Colorado, Texas A&M and Missouri — Nebraska’s departure hurt more than the other departures combined.
Shatel mentioned Arkansas, which has been a Southeastern Conference member since 1992. The Razorbacks get the prestige of wearing an SEC patch on their uniforms and they get a lot of money that results from the league’s tremendously lucrative media contracts. Otherwise, SEC membership doesn’t appear to have been a satisfying experience for the Arkansas fan base.
In 28 seasons, the Razorbacks haven’t captured a single SEC football title. Over the previous three seasons, Arkansas had more head football coaches (Bret Bielema and Chad Morris) than conference victories (one).
On the heels of Arkansas’ consecutive 2-10 seasons, and as the SEC responded to COVID-19 concerns by shortening its football schedules to 10 conference-only games, the Razorbacks were staggered when the league announced that their already brutal 2020 schedule now includes dates with Georgia and Florida. Not Vanderbilt, as was expected. Georgia.
“Forcing the worst football team in the conference to play two of the best was more than a slap in the face,” Hall wrote for the Democrat-Gazette. “It was a kick in the teeth. ... Now, 0-10 seems possible.”
I would need two barrels of ink to report on the complexities involved in an Arkansas exit from the SEC and a Nebraska exit from the Big Ten. If you apply some geographic and historic common sense, though, then it’s impossible to argue against the benefits of a Nebraska-and-Arkansas marriage with the Big 12.
Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville is 240 miles from Norman and 180 miles from Stillwater. For SEC West road games, Razorback fans must drive 674 miles to Auburn, 557 miles to Tuscaloosa and 531 miles to Baton Rouge. Arkansas already has a storied rivalry with Texas. It wouldn’t take long for OU and OSU to become rivals.
Even after nine seasons in the Big Ten, Nebraska still has a Big 12 identity. The OU-Nebraska rivalry was one of the more celebrated series in the history of the sport.
In 2010, when the Huskers played for the final time at Oklahoma State, it was impossible to accommodate all of the Nebraska fans who wanted tickets. Several hundred ticketless Nebraska fans still traveled to Stillwater that weekend. They positioned their RVs in the Stillwater High School stadium parking lot and watched the game on tailgate televisions. They just wanted to be in Stillwater for that final clash of the Huskers and Cowboys.
Nebraska has no such relationship in the Big Ten. Today, Nebraska and Rutgers are in the same conference. That’s ridiculous.
A former longtime columnist, Dave Sittler, would love to see Nebraska return to the Big 12, but doesn’t expect to ever see it.
“Nebraska and Arkansas in the Big 12 makes a lot of sense, just like it did when Arkansas begged for admittance to the Big Eight years ago and was rejected,” he said. “It won’t happen now for too many reasons to mention.”
Sittler is a native of small-town Hebron, Nebraska, where he played high school football for the Bears and was fiercely devoted to the Huskers “back in the days when they were terrible — before Bob Devaney.” Sittler attended the University of Nebraska in 1963-68 — an incredible period to have been a young person.
When Sittler was a freshman, John Kennedy was assassinated. When Sittler was a senior, Martin Luther King was assassinated. Also prominent in Sittler’s world were the Beatles, the civil rights movement, the U.S. military draft and Vietnam.
Sittler wrote for the Lincoln and Omaha papers until 1985, when he became a member of the Tulsa Tribune staff. Ultimately, he joined the Tulsa World staff and retired from everyday writing in 2012.
“I have more than six decades of personal investment (in Nebraska football),” Sittler explained. “However, Nebraska played a large role in nearly killing the Big 12 when it left simply because of the shortsightedness of administrators who were frustrated with Texas. The Cornhuskers made their bed and now they can sleep in it.”
A decade ago, there was the realignment of each Power Five conference. Geographic considerations were trashed. Syracuse and Boston College are in the ACC. Missouri is in the SEC. Geographically, Nebraska makes more sense in the Big Ten than West Virginia does in the Big 12.
In many examples of extreme change, there is a great improbability at the beginning. During the mid-1980s, no one expected Arkansas to leave the Southwest Conference. Until it happened, no one expected Nebraska to divorce its Big Eight/Big 12 partners.
Sittler could be correct — that there’s no chance that Nebraska and Arkansas might one day be added to the Big 12 roster.
This discussion qualifies as fantasy football, but, man, wouldn’t it be great?
Offensive player of the year: RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
Defensive player of the year: DL Darius Stills, West Virginia
Newcomer of the year: QB Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma
Quarterback: Sam Ehlinger, Texas
Running back: Pooka Williams Jr., Kansas
Running back: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
Fullback: Nick Lenners, Kansas State
Wide receiver: Andrew Parchment, Kansas
Wide receiver: Charleston Rambo, Oklahoma
Wide receiver: Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State
Tight end: Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
Offensive line: Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma
Offensive line: Adrian Ealy, Oklahoma
Offensive line: Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State
Offensive line: Samuel Cosmi, Texas
Offensive line: Jack Anderson, Texas Tech
Defensive line: Ronnie Perkins,Oklahoma
Defensive line: JaQuan Bailey, Iowa State
Defensive line: Wyatt Hubert , Kansas State
Defensive line: Eli Howard, Texas Tech
Defensive line: Darius Stills, West Virginia
Kicker: Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma
Returner: Joshua Youngblood, Kansas State
Defensive back: Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State
Defensive back: Greg Eisworth, Iowa State
Defensive back: Trevon Moehrig, TCU
Defensive back: D'Shawn Jamison, Texas
Defensive back: Caden Sterns, Texas
Linebacker: Terrel Bernard, Baylor
Linebacker: Garret Wallow, TCU
Linebacker: Joseph Ossai, Texas
Punter: Austin McNamara, Texas Tech
