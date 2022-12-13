Bill Haisten: Equally and incredibly impactful at OU — Jim Mackenzie and Mike Leach

Twenty-four years ago this week, there was a basic Tulsa World headline: OU gives its offense to Leach.

Then-OU beat writer Dan O’Kane shared the details: “Kentucky assistant Mike Leach became the University of Oklahoma's seventh offensive coordinator in 11 years on Tuesday when he accepted head coach Bob Stoops’ offer.

“Leach, who has served as the offensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky for the past two seasons, will follow in the footsteps of Joe Dickinson, Dick Winder, Gary Nord, Watson Brown, Larry Coker and Jim Donnan.”

Leach at that time was 37. He had gotten dazzling results from the 1998 Kentucky offense, averaging 412 passing yards and 38 points against SEC defenses. Against the overwhelmed Arkansas Razorbacks, Leach’s passing-game stat line was 47-of-67 for 499 yards and seven touchdowns.

As Florida’s defensive coordinator in 1998, Stoops was familiar with Leach’s work. That’s what inspired Stoops — two weeks and two days after he was introduced as the Sooners’ new head man — to bring Leach to Oklahoma, and to a fan base still emotionally attached to the Sooners’ wishbone identity that dissolved when Barry Switzer departed 10 years earlier.

Leach died on Monday at 61. He was at OU only for one season — the 1999 season, which has to rank among the more fun and satisfying 7-5 seasons in football history.

What a ride it was.

Today, OU still benefits from the momentum generated during one season of Leach’s offensive coordination and influence. He executed a pronounced reset on what should and could be achieved by OU passers.

In spite of having been the OU head coach for only one season before he died, Jim Mackenzie is remembered for having been heavily impactful on the Sooner program. Leach should be remembered in the same way.

A champion of non-conformity, non sequiturs and a simple-yet-lethal passing game, Leach as the Sooners’ coordinator completely changed the personality of the offensive side of the program.

I don’t think Leach received a ring commemorating OU’s 2000 national championship season, but he should have. Without his 1999 coaching of Josh Heupel — a junior-college transfer who had Dillon Gabriel-level talent — the Heupel of 2000 would not have been a Heisman Trophy runner-up and the biggest reason for that Sooner team’s perfect record and national title.

During Heupel’s two OU seasons, he totaled 7,456 passing yards and 53 TD passes. OU fans were shocked in the best sense of the word.

In 1998, the final John Blake-coached OU offense had been horrific: there was an average of only 110 passing yards per game, there were 16 interceptions against only nine TD passes, and there was a now-unimaginable completion rate of 43.2%. Today, anything below 63.2% is justification for panic.

The 1998 Sooners were 107th nationally in passing offense. With Leach as the miracle-working offensive coordinator, with Stoops as the culture-changing head coach and with Heupel as the record-breaking southpaw trigger man, OU rolled into a new-and-improved era of dynamic offense and national prominence.

In part because Leach set the bar so high on passing-game efficiency and production, OU became a go-to school for elite quarterbacks. Jason White was a member of Stoops’ first recruiting class and in 2003 – in spite of having previously torn the ACL in each knee – won the Heisman Trophy.

White’s successors included Heisman winners Sam Bradford (2008), Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018). In 2019, OU’s Jalen Hurts finished second in the Heisman voting. At the end of the 2022 season, Hurts may finish first in the NFL Most Valuable Player voting.

With a total of 158 victories at Texas Tech (2000-09), Washington State (2012-19) and Mississippi State (since 2020), Leach as a head coach was a winner at schools that traditionally hadn’t been winners. He coached QBs and receivers who usually had average talent but usually achieved above-average results.

In 1966, Mackenzie was the Oklahoma head coach only for one season before he died. He had assembled a remarkable staff that included five assistants — Chuck Fairbanks, Switzer, Homer Rice, Galen Hall and Larry Lacewell — who ultimately would become major-college head coaches.

Fairbanks was a successful OU head coach who would go on to coach the New England Patriots. Switzer was a legendary OU head coach who won three national titles and contended for several more. He also fortified his legacy in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys.

While Mackenzie’s time in Norman was tragically brief, his impact on the program was extended for more than 20 years.

In five seasons before Stoops and Leach arrived in Norman, OU’s records were 30-33-1 overall and 14-24 in conference play. As Stoops established greater big-picture standards, Leach showed the way to better, brighter offense.

In the big history book of OU Sooners football, Jim Mackenzie and Mike Leach are deserving of a chapter.