BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville are separated by only 242 miles, and yet the Oklahoma Sooners and Arkansas Razorbacks have clashed in football only three times since 1926.

At the end of the 1977 season, the heavily favored Sooners were mashed 31-6 by Arkansas in Orange Bowl. At the end of the 1986 season, there was an Orange Bowl rematch and a 42-8 OU victory. At the end of the 2001 season, Arkansas mustered only 50 total yards in a 10-3 Cotton Bowl Classic loss to the Sooners.

Over a span of 97 years, the entirety of the OU-Arkansas football series can be contained in that 60-word paragraph.

Currently, at 312 miles, Missouri is Arkansas’ nearest SEC competitor. From Fayetteville, there is a 512-mile, one-way drive to Texas A&M, a 532-mile drive to LSU, a 558-mile drive to Alabama, a 489-mile drive to Mississippi State and a 665-mile drive to Auburn.

The distance from Fayetteville to Gainesville, Florida — the home of the Florida Gators: 1,030 miles.

This column has a Bentonville dateline because I was there for the Wednesday induction of longtime friend George Schroeder into the Arkansas Sportscasters and Sports Writers Hall of Fame. I knew there would be a lot of Razorback alumni and media members in the room, so it was a perfect opportunity for a discussion of the 2024 switch of OU and Arkansas’ former Southwest Conference arch-rival Texas from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference.

Arkansas is not on the 2024 OU schedule. The Razorbacks do host Texas in 2024, but there won’t be an Arkansas date during OU’s first SEC season.

The 2024 SEC football schedule is a stand-alone arrangement that has no bearing on future schedules. An OU-Arkansas series could begin as soon as 2025.

Eventually, there will be a Sooners-Hogs relationship that won’t take long to gain traction and generate heat.

“I think Arkansas-OU is a natural rivalry,” said Quinn Grovey, who in 1985 was an Oklahoma superstar prep quarterback at Duncan.

During the 1985 Miami-OU game in Norman, Sooner quarterback Troy Aikman sustained a broken leg. Freshman Jamelle Holieway finished the season at QB and the Sooners were national champions.

As a visiting recruit, Grovey was at OU to see the Aikman injury and a victory for Michael Irvin and the Hurricanes. Four months later, Grovey signed with the Ken Hatfield-coached Razorbacks and had a tremendous career.

Today, Grovey is the analyst for the Razorback football radio network and a director of development for the Razorback Foundation.

“Arkansas has been in the SEC for a long time (since 1992),” Grovey said on Wednesday, “and they’re still searching for that dance partner. OU will be looking an SEC partner to dance with, as well. Texas is a natural rival, obviously, but Oklahoma — because of the proximity and everything — can be just as big a rival.

“Hopefully, we can get (the Sooners) on the schedule every single year. It’s an easy drive to Norman.”

‘It just never came up’

Bud Wilkinson never coached an OU football team against Arkansas. Neither did Gomer Jones, Jim Mackenzie, Chuck Fairbanks, Gary Gibbs, Howard Schnellenberger or Lincoln Riley.

Barry Switzer’s Sooners had the two Orange Bowl meetings with the Hogs, while Bob Stoops’ 2001 Sooners ended their season with a Cotton Bowl Classic dismantling of Arkansas.

Since 1952, OU was matched with Notre Dame on 11 occasions. Since 1960, the Sooners faced Southern Cal nine times. There were eight OU-Florida State games and five OU-UCLA games.

Switzer-coached OU teams had home-and-home situations with Ohio State and the Miami Hurricanes. Those opponents were on OU schedules, Switzer explained, for the sake of commanding national attention.

For a regular-season contest, the Sooners haven’t played at Fayetteville since 1919 and the Hogs haven’t bused to Norman since 1926. Since that most recent Arkansas-OU regular-season game in 1926, the Razorbacks competed against Oklahoma State 36 times and the University of Tulsa on 63 occasions.

A question presented to Switzer: At OU, why wasn’t there at least an occasional home-and-home football contract with the Razorbacks?

“It just never came up,” Switzer replied. “Coach Broyles (legendary Arkansas coach Frank Broyles) never brought it up and neither did we.

“Here’s how I looked at: Texas was a nonconference game for us. Why play the Hogs in a nonconference situation? It makes the schedule too damn tough.”

Former Tulsa World sports writer Clay Henry is the recently retired publisher of the Hawgs Illustrated magazine. In 2020, Henry addressed the lack of an Arkansas-OU football relationship over most of the last century: “Coaches and athletic administrators just never saw a way to make that happen,” he wrote.

Switzer is synonymous with both the Razorbacks and Sooners. He was a center and linebacker for the Broyles-coached Hogs in 1956-60. Switzer was an OU assistant in 1966-72 and OU’s head man in 1973-88. There were three national titles and scores of run-game national records.

When I mentioned having been in the Fayetteville area last week, Switzer said, “Hasn’t that place grown? When I went to school there, there were 12,900 people in Fayetteville.”

As it includes communities like Springdale, Bentonville and Rogers, while extending to other neighboring counties, the Fayetteville market’s current population is approaching 600,000.

Outfitted with the Walmart museum and trendy food-and-drink shops, the Bentonville town square resembles the “Back to the Future” set. The county courthouse is right there. All it lacked was a skateboarding Marty McFly being chased by bad-guy Biff and his squad of punks.

When OU-Arkansas SEC football games are played on a regular basis, Sooner fans can roll to Bentonville for a postgame dinner.

“Because of the Southwest Conference, it’s always been Texas that was the top rival for Arkansas,” Switzer said. “But an OU-Arkansas rivalry? Yeah, it’s a natural because of the location.”

An infamous Orange Bowl

For two seasons, defensive back Harold Horton was Switzer’s teammate at Arkansas. On Jan. 2, 1978, Horton coached the Razorback defensive line in an Orange Bowl that still is famous in Arkansas — and infamous in Oklahoma.

Before that game, OU was 10-1 and ranked No. 2 nationally. Sixth-ranked Arkansas also was 10-1. Each team had been beaten by Texas during the regular season. Earl Campbell and Texas were 13-6 better than OU and 13-9 better than Arkansas in Fayetteville.

For the ABC-televised showdown of the Longhorns and Hogs, there was a standing-room-only crowd of 44,296 at Razorback Stadium.

Today, Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has a seating capacity of 76,808.

When the 1977 Big Eight champion Sooners were matched with Arkansas for the bowl game, OU opened as a 13-point favorite. Before Christmas, Razorback coach Lou Holtz suspended two tailbacks — All-SWC selection Ben Cowins and Donny Bobo — along with fullback Michael Forrest. Oddsmakers adjusted accordingly. OU went from being a two-touchdown favorite to being favored by three touchdowns.

In spite of the suspensions, Horton recalled last week, “The people on our offensive side of the ball felt good about what they were going to do. There were some things that coach Holtz believed we could take advantage of.

“Defensively, we were just trying to be the best we could be.”

OU’s wishbone personnel were Thomas Lott at QB, Elvis Peacock and Billy Sims at the halfback positions, and Kenny King at fullback.

Anchored by All-American lineman Dan Hampton, the brilliant Arkansas defense opened the game with a statement sequence.

On first down, King was stuffed for no gain.

On second down, Lott was dropped by Reggie Freeman for a 4-yard loss.

Before the third snap, tight end Victor Hicks was flagged for a false start.

On third-and-19 from the OU 11-yard line, Sims bobbled a handoff. Arkansas recovered the football.

Arkansas’ Roland Sales scored two plays later, and the rout was on. The underdog Hogs won 31-6.

In 11 regular-season games, Sales had 47 rushing attempts for 194 yards. Against OU, because of the suspension of Arkansas’ primary ball-carriers, he totaled 22 attempts for 205 yards and two TDs.

All night, OU’s offensive line seemed overwhelmed by the speed of the Razorbacks’ front seven. For any Sooner fan at or beyond the age of 55, Sales is an unforgettable figure in OU football history. Having totaled six sacks, Freeman was voted the Orange Bowl’s defensive MVP.

Earlier that day, Notre Dame hammered top-ranked and previously unbeaten Texas 38-10 in the Cotton Bowl Classic. That opened the door to the possibility of OU winning the national title, if it took care of business against Arkansas.

Instead, Notre Dame wound up as the national champion. At No. 2 in the final AP poll was Alabama. Arkansas was third and Texas fourth. OU dropped from a three-touchdown Orange Bowl favorite to a two-loss finish and the No. 7 spot in the final poll.

“I still remember the first play of that (Orange Bowl). We just smothered them,” said Horton, who still resides in Fayetteville. “With the way our offense was playing, we were going to be a hard team to beat. Our defensive line was really something.”

The 1977-78 sports calendar was a great time to have been a Razorback. Three months after Arkansas conquest of OU in the Orange Bowl, Eddie Sutton took the basketball Hogs to the Final Four.

'A perfect fit'

“When you look at OU and Texas coming into the SEC,” Schroeder told the Tulsa World last week, “one of the best aspects is the potential for a great rivalry involving Arkansas and OU.”

Schroeder spent his childhood and teen years in Little Rock, wrote sports for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and, interestingly, got a degree from the University of Oklahoma during the 2000-07 window when he was the Sooners’ beat writer for The Oklahoman.

Schroeder also was the author of an Arkansas football book. “Hogs: A History – The Story of Razorbacks Football.” He covered the SEC extensively during his time on the USA Today staff.

Looking at 2024 and beyond, Schroeder said, “In football and in basketball, Arkansas-OU will be a big deal immediately. Texas is always going to be Oklahoma’s biggest rival. Oklahoma probably is Texas’ biggest rival, regardless of what Texas A&M thinks.

“Texas has always been an Arkansas rival. There’s a real chance that OU could ascend to that level for Arkansas.”

Bob Holt has been an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports writer since 1981. His take on the OU-and-Texas transfer to the SEC and what it means for the Razorbacks: “Texas for tradition and OU for geography.”

“There are Arkansas alums in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, and I’m sure there are OU graduates in northwest Arkansas,’ Holt said. “When these schools are together in the SEC, it should be a natural rivalry.

“I think Arkansas-OU football will be great. The Arkansas fans will enjoy that drive to Norman a lot more than that drive to Alabama or that flight to Tennessee or Florida.”

USA Today expressed disappointment when there wasn’t an OU-Arkansas game on the 2024 SEC schedule: “The Sooners and the Razorbacks will get their date to host one another down the road. However, the SEC should have broken the seal on the border war in 2024. … Sure, (the Hogs and Longhorns are) old Southwest Conference rivals, but there’s no reason Oklahoma and Arkansas can’t create something similar.”

During the 1985 Oklahoma high school football season, Grovey was a star in Duncan, Mike Gundy was a championship QB at Midwest City and Charles Thompson was a triple-option wizard in Lawton.

On the same day that Thompson signed with OU and Gundy signed with Oklahoma State, Grovey signed with Arkansas.

About 40 years later, Grovey will be in a broadcast booth for the Razorback radio call of a long-overdue, regular-season Arkansas football battle with the Sooners.

OU and Arkansas seem destined for a beautiful football rivalry.

“It’s going to be a perfect fit,” Grovey said.