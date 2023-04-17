With the first pick overall of the 2018 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma.
Mayfield today: By the time he was signed by the Tampa Bay Bucs in March, Mayfield had been on four NFL rosters in eight months. A couple of years ago, he was an extremely popular QB who pulled a reported $10 million a year in endorsements. Now, he’s hoping Tampa Bay is the right fit and that he can become reestablished as a viable starter.
With the first pick overall of the 2019 NFL draft, the Arizona Cardinals selected Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray of Oklahoma.
Murray today: After having been 4-9 as the Cardinal starter last season, Murray sustained a terrible knee injury and is expected to miss as much as half of the 2023 season. He did, however, sign a lucrative extension before the injury.
With the 53rd pick overall and the 21st pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected quarterback Jalen Hurts.
After having been Alabama’s 28-game starter in 2016-2017 and a backup in 2018, Hurts transferred to OU for a 2019 season of Lincoln Riley coaching that resulted in 70% passing, a Big 12 title, a No. 2 finish in the Heisman voting, a College Football Playoff appearance and a 12-2 Sooner record.
Hurts today: While times are tough for Mayfield and Murray, these are the best of times for the 24-year-old Hurts — and for Nicole Lynn, a Tulsa native, a Booker T. Washington graduate and an OU College of Law graduate who is Hurts’ agent and the negotiator of a life-changing situation for her client.
Lynn’s social-media post on Monday: “So happy for my little bro @jalenhurts on becoming the highest paid player in NFL history! Thank you for trusting me with something of this magnitude.”
After having driven Philadelphia to the most recent Super Bowl, Hurts on Monday was given a contract that gives him the NFL’s highest average salary.
A five-year, $255 million deal will elevate Hurts’ average income to $51 million, ranking him ahead of Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers ($50.3 million), Denver’s Russell Wilson ($48.5 million), Murray ($46.1 million), Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson ($46 million) and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes ($45 million).
While Mahomes outpointed Hurts in the Super Bowl and in the voting for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award, Hurts is locked into a long-term relationship with a smart, solid Philadelphia organization. He is a super popular superhero in a market that loves pro football. He is protected by the league’s best offensive line.
Hurts gets $179 million in guaranteed money. His status as the NFL’s Money King could be fairly short-lived, depending on the timing of negotiations involving Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow and Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson, but Hurts and his family can savor a lifetime of financial security.
There is an additional distinction for Hurts: with regard to single-season income, he has become the highest-paid of all former OU Sooner athletes. Ultimately, he also is on course to become the career money leader among all former Sooners.
In the NBA, Blake Griffin’s career income amounts to $258 million. His single-season money pinnacle was $34.4 million with the 2019-20 Detroit Pistons.
In 2010, the St. Louis Rams gave to OU Heisman winner Sam Bradford a then-staggering amount of $50 million in guaranteed money. The most single-season money pocketed by Bradford was $14 million with the 2017 Minnesota Vikings.
By the time Mayfield’s five-year rookie contract expired, his marketability had waned. He made $12 million during the 2022 season with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. With Tampa Bay, he signed a one-year, $4 million contract.
OU basketball legend Wayman Tisdale never made more than $3.5 million in an NBA season. Adrian Peterson’s single-season NFL high was $20.5 million with the 2011 Minnesota Vikings.
If Brian Bosworth’s college career had ended in 2022 instead of 1986, the combination of his personality, his look and his football talent would have resulted in unlimited earnings potential on the field and from shoe deals and various endorsements.
Because of a terrible shoulder injury, his NFL career was cut short. In three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Bosworth made $1.2 million.
Resulting from the smashing success of the Monday contract extension with the Eagles, Lynn’s career as a big-league agent should be taken to the highest level and Hurts will get $3 million per game.
Gallery: A look at the college career of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) falls while running the ball during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts a pass during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. It would be Hurts' final pass as a Sooner. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hugs quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) as he takes over late in the fourth quarter during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Baylor Bears safety Henry Black (8) tackles Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the Big 12 championship football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Baylor Bears at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts a pass during the Big 12 championship football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Baylor Bears at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hugs wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) after the Sooners 30-23 overtime win over the Baylor Bears during the Big 12 championship football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) waves an University of Oklahoma flag after the Sooners 30-23 overtime win over the Baylor Bears during the Big 12 championship football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) puts on a Big 12 Championship hat after the Sooners 30-23 overtime win over the Baylor Bears during the Big 12 championship football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts (center) scrambles under pressure from Oklahoma State's Israel Antwine (left) and Cameron Murray (right) during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) yells in celebration after scoring a touchdown during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners tight end Austin Stogner (18) yells in celebration while offensive lineman Creed Humphrey (56) hugs quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after Hurts' touchdown catch during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with fans following an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) gets honored during senior night during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts a pass during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (left) stiff-arms Baylor defensive tackle TJ Franklin Nov. 16 in Waco, Texas. With Hurts, the Sooners have relied more on the running game than in the past two seasons with Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield at quarterback. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley (11) and quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrate the 34-31 victory over Baylor following an NCAA college football game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts to break a tackle by Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Mike Rose (23) while Oklahoma Sooners running back Trey Sermon (4) throws a block during the NCAA football game between the against the Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts a pass during the NCAA football game between the against the Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, right, throws a pass as UCLA defensive lineman Tyler Manoa defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reaches for the goal lines during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Kansas State fans storm the field as Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts to head towards the locker room after the Sooners loss to the Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates a touchdown pass with offensive lineman Erik Swenson (77) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) walks into his teams locker room before the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) prays before the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) wears the Golden Hat trophy while posing for a team photo after the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Kansas Jayhawks defensive tackle Sam Burt (93) attempts to stop Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) from scoring a touchdown while Oklahoma Sooners fullback Brayden Willis (81) and offensive lineman R.J. Proctor (73) push him across the goal line during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley talks Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts a pass during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) makes a Superman pose after scoring a touchdown during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Staff
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the South Dakota Coyotes at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts a pass during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the South Dakota Coyotes at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) stiff arms Houston Cougars safety Deontay Anderson (2) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Houston Cougars at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) walks by fans after the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Houston Cougars at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
University of Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts (front) passes the ball as head coach Lincoln Riley (back) looks on during the first day of Spring practice for the OU football team in Norman, Okla. on Thursday, March 7, 2019. ALONZO ADAMS/For The Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts signs autographs for fans after the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) laughs while signing autographs during Meet the Sooners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) poses for a portrait at Oklahoma Media Days on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts looks for an open receiver during a practice at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. ALONZO ADAMS/For The Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass during practice drills at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Monday, April 1, 2019. ALONZO ADAMS/For The Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Oklahoma's mascot Boomer hugs quarterback Jalen Hurts after the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Tulsa World cartoon by Bruce Plante from Jan. 17, 2019
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Alabama's Jalen Hurts answers questions during media day for the NCAA college football playoff championship game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Jalen Hurts in 2019
Alabama's Jalen Hurts scrambles during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jalen Hurts in 2018
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) scrambles in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
Jalen Hurts in 2018
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) celebrates by jumping into the stands defeating Clemson in the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Alabama won 24-6 to advance to the national championship game. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Jalen Hurts in 2018
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) holds up his most valuable offensive player trophy, after defeating Clemson in the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Alabama won 24-6 to advance to the national championship game. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Jalen Hurts in 2018
Alabama's Jalen Hurts looks up during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Georgia, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Jalen Hurts in 2018
In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Alabama quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (2) and Tua Tagovailoa (13) and head coach Nick Saban watch from the sideline during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Georgia in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Jalen Hurts in 2018
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, holds up the national championship trophy during the NCAA college football championship celebration, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama won the national championship game against Georgia 26-23 in overtime. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jalen Hurts in 2018
Quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) scrambles for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football Alabama Spring game, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Jalen Hurts in 2018
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts signs an autograph for Brody Bankston after the NCAA college football team's practice, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Jalen Hurts in 2018
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) scrambles for a first down during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama won 39-10. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Jalen Hurts in 2018
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) is seen before an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Jalen Hurts in 2018
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) throws a touchdown pass against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Jalen Hurts in 2018
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs past Georgia linebacker Walter Grant (84) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Jalen Hurts in 2018
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) works against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Jalen Hurts in 2018
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) walks off the field after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. Alabama won 35-28. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Jalen Hurts in 2018
Alabama quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, right, and Tua Tagovailoa, center, stretch during practice at an NCAA college football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Miami Shores, Fla. Alabama plays Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jalen Hurts in 2017
Alabama's Jalen Hurts answers questions during media day for the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Jalen Hurts in 2017
Alabama's Jalen Hurts scrambles during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Jalen Hurts in 2017
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts smiles during NCAA college football fan day at Bryant–Denny Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jalen Hurts in 2017
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) warms up wearing arm bands stating "Pray for Houston," before the first half of an NCAA football game between Alabama and Florida State, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Jalen Hurts in 2017
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts and Alabama head coach Nick Saban stand with the Leather Helmet trophy after an NCAA football game against Florida State, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Atlanta. Alabama won 24-7. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Jalen Hurts in 2017
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) works against Florida State during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Jalen Hurts in 2017
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates after running the ball in for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Fresno State, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jalen Hurts in 2017
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts runs the ball against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jalen Hurts in 2017
Alabama's Jalen Hurts (2) throws a pass against Texas A&M during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Jalen Hurts in 2017
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts runs in for a touchdown against Arkansas defensive back Kamren Curl during the first half an NCAA college football game against, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jalen Hurts in 2017
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts warms up for an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jalen Hurts in 2017
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts throws the ball during the second half of the Iron Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jalen Hurts in 2017
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts carries for a short gain against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss. Alabama and Clemson will square off Jan. 1, 2018, in the Sugar Bowl. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Jalen Hurts in 2017
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts talks to reporters during media day for the upcoming Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson, for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Jalen Hurts in 2016
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts sets back to pass during an NCAA college football practice, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jalen Hurts in 2016
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts scrambles out of the pocket to throw a pass under pressure from Southern California defensive end Porter Gustin (45) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Jalen Hurts in 2016
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs upfield from Mississippi defensive end Marquis Haynes (10) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 in Oxford, Miss. No. 1 Alabama won 48-43. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Jalen Hurts in 2016
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Kentuckk, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jalen Hurts in 2016
Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin talks to quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Jalen Hurts in 2016
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts leans down and knells his head before an NCAA college football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jalen Hurts in 2016
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) jumps out of bounds after attempting a touchdown against Texas A&M defensive back Armani Watts during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jalen Hurts in 2016
In this Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, file photo, Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) carries in the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Jalen Hurts in 2016
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts dives over a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Chattanooga, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jalen Hurts in 2016
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) waves to fans as he leaves the field after they defeated Auburn 30-12 in the Iron Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Jalen Hurts in 2016
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) hands the SEC championship trophy to other team members after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Atlanta. Alabama won 54-16. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Jalen Hurts in 2016
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts answers a question during media day for Saturday's Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Washington in Atlanta, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Jalen Hurts in 2016
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs against Washington during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Jalen Hurts in 2014
Channelview quarterback Jalen Hurts walks to the field before a high school football game against North Shore, Friday, October 10, 2014, at Galena Park ISD Stadium in Houston. ERIC CHRISTIAN SMITH/For the Houston Chronicle
