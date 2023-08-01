Bill Haisten Tulsa World Sports Columnist & Writer Follow Bill Haisten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The passage of time blurs the memory of OU’s Barry Switzer-Gary Gibbs transition, and how much pressure Gibbs must have felt in succeeding the biggest personality in college football.

A very good linebacker for the 1974 national champion Sooners, Gibbs was an OU graduate assistant for three seasons, an OU linebackers coach for three seasons and OU’s nationally respected defensive coordinator for nine seasons.

A few weeks shy of his 37th birthday, and after 14 years of staff service, Gibbs was promoted to the top job when Switzer resigned in June 1989.

Gibbs didn’t have Switzer’s flair or presence, but neither did anyone else.

After Gibbs’ 1993 Sooners smoked fifth-ranked Texas A&M 44-14 in Norman, Tulsa World columnist Bill Connors described the performance as “magnificent” and that for Gibbs it was “an achievement to savor – and liberate him from pressure. For a while.”

At midseason that year, OU was unbeaten and ranked ninth nationally. Gibbs celebrated what would be his only victory over Texas.

Fourteen months after the 1993 Sooners conquered Texas by three touchdowns, Gibbs resigned with a six-year mark of 44-23-2.

With regard to having an extensive history at OU and a career on the defensive side of the ball, along with having waited 29 seasons for his chance to be a head coach, Brent Venables is a Gibbs replica.

Unlike Gibbs, Venables didn’t follow a legend when he scored the OU job. Venables succeeded Lincoln Riley, a great offensive coach and a recruiting magnet for elite quarterbacks.

Venables coordinated two national-championship defenses at Clemson. He looks like a head coach. He is a 52-year-old who looks like a fit 42-year-old. He was molded by the likes of Bill Snyder and Bob Stoops.

After Riley left for Southern Cal, OU’s hiring of Venables made sense. You probably remember the pep rally.

Today, however, as Venables enters the most important season of his career, he does so as the most pressured OU head football coach since Gibbs three decades ago.

Howard Schnellenberger was never viewed as the long-term answer for OU football. He debuted as the Sooner coach in September 1995 and was gone in December 1995.

In 1996, John Blake’s first OU team started with four losses (and gave up a 99-yard touchdown pass in a home loss to Tulsa). There were no delusions that Blake would build a championship program. His 1998 firing led to Joe Castiglione’s hiring of Stoops, and that led to a perfect-season national title in 2000.

Gibbs’ situation was different than Schnellenberger’s or Blake’s. Gibbs became the OU head man only four years after a national championship season, and only two years after the Sooners played for the national title in the Orange Bowl.

While Gibbs inherited a troubled program, he also inherited the highest level of expectations.

Before Venables got the OU job, Riley was 55-10 with four Big 12 titles and three College Football Playoff appearances. That was Venables’ assignment when he returned to Oklahoma: to do more than just sustain OU as a superpower. He was asked to strengthen the program before its transfer to the SEC.

When you stack and examine Venables’ circumstances, it’s undeniable that his 2023 season is massively important for him personally and for Sooner fans who would be sickened by a wobbly final season in the Big 12.

Over the last 78 seasons of Sooner football, there were only six losing seasons: 1960 (Bud Wilkinson), 1965 (Gomer Jones), 1996-98 (John Blake) and 2022 (Venables).

Over the last 78 seasons, only three OU teams recorded as many as seven losses: the 1965 Sooners, the 1996 and 1997 Blake squads, and the 2022 Sooners who wound up 6-7 after having rolled through a nonconference schedule of UTEP, Kent State and Nebraska.

At Lincoln, OU led 35-7 at halftime, won 49-14 and outgained the Huskers 580 yards to 327. The next day, OU was No. 6 in the AP poll.

There was normalcy in Norman.

One week later, there was a 41-34 home setback against Kansas State.

One week after that, there was a 41-17 halftime deficit and a 55-24 loss at TCU.

And one week after that, as OU’s quarterback situation was beyond grim, there was the rock-bottom experience of having been crushed 49-0 by Texas in Cotton Bowl.

Currently on the Coaches Hot Seat website, Venables occupies the No. 8 spot on the list of college football coaches who might have shaky job security. At No. 1 is Pat Fitzgerald, who already has been fired by Northwestern.

At No. 3: Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, who would command a $77 million buyout if fired at the end of this season. At No. 10: Billy Napier, who was hired at Florida one week before Venables was hired at OU.

During the OU Media Day event on Tuesday in Norman, Venables expressed optimism regarding his wife Julie’s battle against breast cancer.

On the subject of his performance in the most scrutinized job in the state, Venables stated, “My expectations are to be better in every single area. Even through success, you should continue to be improving. There’s no area that I can’t get better at.

“My expectation is to be the best version of me – in year two.”

One bad season – that’s how the Nebraska slump began. That one bad season was followed by another and another, and now the Husker program is in tatters. In seven of the last eight seasons, Nebraska finished with a losing record.

It’s been a long time since Nebraska added anything of real value to its trophy case. Tour groups probably aren’t stopping to gaze at the 2014 Foster Farms Bowl trophy. For the Huskers, there hasn’t been a national title since 1997 or a conference title since 1999.

Because OU has Castiglione as its athletic director, it’s impossible to envision the university letting its football program crumble like Nebraska’s. The point of mentioning Nebraska’s demise is to underscore that it can happen to any program, and to underscore again the significance of the 2023 Sooner season.

Back to Venables’ 6-7 start as the Oklahoma coach: When did Switzer experience his seventh loss as the OU head coach?

During his seventh season.

Switzer became the head man in 1973 – 50 years ago – and was not dealt his seventh defeat until the 1979 Texas game. At that point, Switzer’s record was 66-7-2.

Some might say, “That’s an unfair comparison. College football is a lot different today than it was during the Switzer era.”

That’s true – college football has changed. With regard to style of play, the transfer portal, NIL, social media’s impact on recruit and coaches being paid millions of dollars instead of thousands, College Football 2023 looks incredibly different than it did during the Switzer era.

However, standards are part of the definition of a nationally relevant program. No one at OU wants to see a lessening of those standards, and that’s why it’s always fair to make reference to Switzer’s success.

While it should be common knowledge by now, there probably are some who are unaware that Gibbs jumped the Bedlam rivalry wall in 2018. As a defensive analyst for Mike Gundy, Gibbs enters his sixth season as an Oklahoma State staff member.

By the end of the upcoming season, Gibbs will have been an OSU contributor for as long as he was the OU head coach.

During Venables’ December 2021 “Welcome Back to OU” pep rally, he alluded to OU’s upcoming conference switch: “One of the biggest transitions in the history of college football – taking Oklahoma from the Big 12 to the SEC.

“You’ve got your guy to take you on this journey.”

As Sooner Nation still was reeling from the Riley departure, it was a bold and perfect message. There was a huge pop from the crowd that day. No one expected a 6-7 rookie season.

We’re only a month away from the start of an OU season rife with storylines and pressure.

Venables signed up for this job and this pressure, just like Gary Gibbs did in 1989.